Michigan State vs. Michigan: Odds, Spread & Opening Pick

Michigan hosts Michigan State in a major Big Ten rivalry matchup. According to OddsShark, Michigan opens as a 12.5 point favorite.

The Wolverines had a week off, and will have had two weeks to prepare for the Spartans. Last time out, Michigan made short work of Purdue on the road. The Wolverines came away with a 28-10 victory. Michigan also has wins over Florida, Cincinnati and Air Force as the Wolverines are a perfect 4-0.

Michigan State is 3-1 so far this season. The Spartans are coming off a 17-10 upset victory over Iowa. Michigan State also has wins over Bowling Green and Western Michigan. The Spartans lone defeat came in a 38-18 blowout loss to Notre Dame.

A quarterback controversy surrounds Michigan since John O’Korn played well against Purdue after Wilton Speight sustained an injury. While an announcement has not been made, it would be no surprise if O’Korn gets the start against Michigan State.

John Harbaugh spoke highly about O’Korn to M Live.

“John was seeing things from the very moment he went into the game,” Harbaugh told M Live. “I definitely thought that was the case the entire game. He was very good with his mechanics. Rhythm was good. Seeing things very well.”

Brian Lewerke has had a solid start to the season for Michigan State. Lewerke has thrown for 963 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

Michigan State has won three of the last four contests, but Michigan won last year’s matchup by nine points. Given this is a rivalry matchup, fans can expect another close game on Saturday.

Our initial read of the game is Michigan should win the matchup, but think it’s a closer game than Vegas expects. With some of the uncertainty at quarterback in Ann Arbor, it would be no surprise if Michigan State hangs with the Wolverines.