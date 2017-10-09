WATCH: Shane McMahon Leaps off Cell, Misses Kevin Owens

Twitter

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon laid it all on the line at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. In a match that was promoted as being a brawl, things certainly lived up to expectations.

The two battled inside of the cell before the carnage moved to the outside. At one point, Owens lifted McMahon onto a ringside announce table and scaled the cell, appearing as though he’d jump off onto a battered McMahon. However, the Smackdown Live commissioner had other ideas, as he chased after Owens and the two battled 20 feet in the air on top of the cell.

As Owens tried to scale down to the floor, McMahon sent Owens crashing down onto the exposed table below.

Shane McMahon sends Kevin Owens through a table.

Medical personnel came down to check on Owens, but McMahon wasn’t finished with him yet, not by a long shot. He placed the injured Owens onto another announce table and climbed back up to the top of the cell.

Within a few seconds, McMahon approached the edge of the cell and gave himself the sign of the cross before ultimately crashing and burning. McMahon leaped off the cell toward Owens, and fell 20-feet below onto the announce table. At the last second, though, Sami Zayn made a surprise appearance and rescued Owens at the last second.

Zayn grabbed Owens and put him on top of McMahon for the three count and the victory. McMahon was brought back to the locker room on a stretcher and gave fans in attendance a thumbs up on his way out.

Of course, this isn’t the first time McMahon’s taken a huge bump in a high-profile match. During his last Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 32, McMahon had an almost identical bump. As the Undertaker laid on the announce table, McMahon leaped from the cell, but the phenom moved out of the way just at the last second, and McMahon exploded through the table.

Back in the attitude era, McMahon became known for his bravery and death-defying moves. Watch a top 10 list of his craziest bumps below.