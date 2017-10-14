Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Texas squares off with Oklahoma in the latest installment of the Red River Rivalry. According to OddsShark, Oklahoma is a 7.5 point favorite, and the over-under is set at 64.5 points.

Texas has done well in Vegas going 4-1 against the spread. Oklahoma has also been solid going 3-2 against the spread. Three of Texas’ five games have hit the under, while Oklahoma has hit the over in three of their five matchups.

The OddsShark computer likes Oklahoma’s chances of winning the big rivalry matchup. The computer projects a 48.4-30.2 Oklahoma victory. The computer is taking Oklahoma to cover the spread, and the over on the point spread.

The rivalry has been fairly even over the last five years, with Oklahoma holding a slight 3-2 edge over Texas. Oklahoma is coming off the biggest college football upset so far this season. The Sooners lost to Iowa State last week, and will look to take out their frustration on the Longhorns.

Prior to last week’s setback, Oklahoma looked like one of the best teams in college football. The Sooners had a signature win in Columbus where they throttled Ohio State early in the season.

Texas has been one of the most difficult teams to figure out this season. The Longhorns started the season off with a loss to Maryland, but were able to compete with USC despite narrowly losing to the Trojans in overtime.

The Longhorns are coming off two straight wins over Iowa State and Kansas State. It will be interesting to see how the Longhorns perform in Tom Herman’s first rivalry matchup.

The worst thing that could have happened to Texas was Oklahoma losing to Iowa State. The Sooners will not only be motivated to defeat their rival, but will want to avenge last week’s poor performance. Look for Oklahoma to come out on fire, and control the game from the start.

Heavy’s Pick: Oklahoma 34 Texas 24. Oklahoma Covers -7.5 Spread. Under on the Point Total.