Waiver Wire Week 6: Top Pickups, Adds & Fantasy Rankings

After last week’s waiver wire appeared to be full of a bounty of riches, this week is more comparable to buying Halloween candy on November 1st. There’s some candy left on the shelf, but don’t expect choice options.

You’ll need to do your homework, but this may be one of the weeks where you want to wait to see what your league mates do. If you opt not to use your initial waiver claim, it would allow you to pick up a player that someone drops. Otherwise, this is a good week for tight ends, and you would be wise to target one if it has been an area of weakness. It has been a particularly challenging year to find consistent play at the position.

One player to target is Panthers tight end Ed Dickson. With Greg Olsen out, Dickson appears to be the man in Carolina, and has stepped up since having the expanded role. Dickson had five receptions for 175 yards in Week 5 against the Lions. Don’t expect Dickson to get nearly 200 yards every week, but he also was held out of the end zone. Dickson may have less receiving yards going forward, but is also likely to start scoring touchdowns at some point.

Elsewhere, Nelson Agholor had another big week. The Eagles offense appears to have taken a step forward, and Agholor has been one of the main beneficiaries. Agholor is not a start every week type of player given his boom or bust potential. However, he could make a nice replacement option as we enter a stretch of upcoming bye weeks.

With Wendell Smallwood being sidelined this week, there is a chance someone in your league dropped him. If that’s the case, Smallwood would become your first priority.

As always, feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams with your specific waiver wire questions. Here’s a look at my waiver wire rankings for Week 6. As more games go final, we will continue to add to this list.

Top Waiver Wire Rankings: Week 6