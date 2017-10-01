Waiver Wire Week 5: Top Pickups, Adds & Fantasy Rankings

Alvin Kamara is available in most fantasy leagues.

During about an hour span on Sunday, the injury bug was on the move across the NFL and fantasy rosters. First, Julio Jones left the Bills-Falcons matchup shortly after kickoff, and did not return. Dalvin Cook then suffered a non-contact injury which the Vikings are fearing is a torn ACL.

Marcus Mariota also left the Titans matchup with a hamstring injury. All of today’s injuries reinforce the need for a deep fantasy roster.

Before we get to this week’s waiver wire rankings, I have a confession to make. Prior to the start of the season, I selected Alvin Kamara in every fantasy league where I could snag him. I wrongfully assumed other fantasy owners had been doing the same. Today, I noticed a complete travesty. According to ESPN, Kamara is owned in just 16 percent of leagues.

Kamara is criminally under-owned in fantasy leagues, and I need you to change that. If Kamara is somehow available in your league, run to the waiver wire and make him your priority.

The same can be said for Cooper Kupp. I also believed Kupp was owned in more leagues, but Kupp is owned in just 11 percent of ESPN leagues. If Kupp is also sitting on your waiver wire, he needs to be another top waiver wire priority.

Assuming you are in an extremely competitive league where these two players are unavailable, we still have plenty of other waiver wire options for you.

Here’s a look at this week’s fantasy football waiver wire rankings.

Waiver Wire Week 5 Rankings

RANK PLAYER Ownership %
1 RB Alvin Kamara, Saints 16
2 WR Cooper Kupp, Rams 11
3 RB Wendell Smallwood, Eagles 14
4 RB Latavius Murray, Vikings 17
5 QB Deshaun Watson, Texans 20
6 K Greg Zuerlein, Rams 13
7 RB Elijah McGuire, Jets .2
8 RB Alex Collins, Ravens .3
9 TE Benjamin Watson, Ravens 2

