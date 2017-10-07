Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: 10 Best at Every Position

Getty

Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and it’s time to start setting those fantasy football lineups, both season-long and daily fantasy. This is a week filled with some strong options across the board, and plenty to consider in the first week that features full bye weeks as well.

But, we’re going to jump in with the Week 5 rankings, by looking at the 10 best players at each position for this week’s action.

We’ll be kicking things off with quarterback, then going straight through, even including defenses. We will not be ranking kickers on this post.

*Note: Rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring and do not include the Thursday night players.

Top 10 Quarterbacks for Week 5 Fantasy Football

1. Aaron Rodgers at Dallas Cowboys 2. Dak Prescott vs. Green Bay Packers 3. Russell Wilson at Los Angeles Rams 4. Deshaun Watson vs. Kansas City Chiefs 5. Matthew Stafford vs. Carolina Panthers 6. Cam Newton at Detroit Lions 7. Carson Palmer at Philadelphia Eagles 8. Carson Wentz vs. Arizona Cardinals 9. Alex Smith at Houston Texans 10. Ben Roethlisberger vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Top 10 Running Backs for Week 5 Fantasy Football

1. Le’Veon Bell vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 2. Todd Gurley vs. Seattle Seahawks 3. Ezekiel Elliott vs. Green Bay Packers 4. LeSean McCoy at Cincinnati Bengals 5. Kareem Hunt at Houston Texans 6. Carlos Hyde at Indianapolis Colts 7. Leonard Fournette at Pittsburgh Steelers 8. Melvin Gordon at New York Giants 9. Bilal Powell at Cleveland Browns 10. Jordan Howard vs. Minnesota Vikings

Top 10 Wide Receivers for Week 5 Fantasy Football

1. Jordy Nelson at Dallas Cowboys 2. Antonio Brown vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 3. A.J. Green vs. Buffalo Bills 4. Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Los Angeles Chargers 5. Dez Bryant vs. Green Bay Packers 6. Stefon Diggs at Chicago Bears 7. DeAndre Hopkins vs. Kansas City Chiefs 8. Randall Cobb at Dallas Cowboys 9. Tyreek Hill at Houston Texans 10. Adam Thielen at Chicago Bears

Top 10 Tight Ends for Week 5 Fantasy Football

1. Travis Kelce at Houston Texans 2. Zach Ertz vs. Arizona Cardinals 3. Delanie Walker at Miami Dolphins 4. Charles Clay at Cincinnati Bengals 5. Jimmy Graham at Los Angeles Rams 6. Evan Engram vs. Los Angeles Chargers 7. Martellus Bennett at Dallas Cowboys 8. Austin Seferian-Jenkins at Cleveland Browns 9. Kyle Rudolph at Chicago Bears 10. Jared Cook vs. Baltimore Ravens

Top 10 Defenses for Week 5 Fantasy Football