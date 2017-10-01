What Does RZ & TOT Mean in Fantasy Football?

Believe it or not, there was a time when you had to pay for real-time fantasy football scoring. Now, all of the major sites offer the service for free. Each year, this scoring becomes more advanced, and one of the features of many sites like Yahoo is to let fantasy owners know when their player is in the red zone.

When you are looking at your scoring app, sometimes you will see the term “RZ” pop up. This means, the player’s team is in the red zone. Many sites update this for both you and your opponent so you can see there is a chance your fantasy score is about to change.

The red zone refers to the area inside the opponent’s 20 yardline. When a team enters the opponents 20 yard line, this is referred to as being inside the red zone. This is good news for your team (or fantasy player) as it means they are in striking distance of scoring. The NFL even has a Red Zone channel that switches to games every time a team enters the red zone.

The ESPN app highlights players in red when their team is entering the red zone.

Another popular abbreviation when you are looking at your fantasy football scoring is “TOT”. This stands for total, and is often used for quarterbacks. The app may say your quarterback has “3 TOT” which means your quarterback has a total of three touchdowns. It combines rushing and passing touchdowns to give you the “TOT” number of touchdowns, which is the combined number of touchdowns for a specific player.

This term can also be used for a running back who has both a rushing and receiving touchdown. It allows fantasy owners to quickly see the total number of touchdowns their player has scored. The same applies for wide receivers who are also utilized in the running game.

Now you’re fully prepared to keep up with your fantasy football team in real time.