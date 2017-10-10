World Cup Teams 2018: Countries Qualified for Russia

Getty

As we head into the biggest day for 2018 World Cup qualifying, seventeen teams have punched their ticket to Russia. All eyes are on Europe, CONMEBOL and CONCACAF as the three regions enter the final day of qualifying (aside from playoff matches).

Europe has nine matches all kicking off at 2:45 p.m. Eastern. South America is up next with five matches kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Finally, there are three CONCACAF matches at 8 p.m. Eastern.

CONMEBOL is one of the craziest regions with only one of their four guaranteed spots wrapped up. Brazil has already won the group, but six teams are fighting for the remaining spots. Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Paraguay are all fighting to head to Russia.

Iceland became the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup in one of the most surprising moments of qualifying season.

Europe is still awaiting to crown winners of Groups A and B. France, Sweden and Netherlands are all battling for Group A. Switzerland and Portugal are fighting for Group B. According to ESPN, the top eight runners-up in Europe will square off in a two-legged playoff.

While the World Cup picture will begin to become a bit clearer after tonight, there are still playoff matches to take place. Fans will have to wait for the World Cup draw to find out the specific groups and matchups. There will be eight groups of four with a total of 32 World Cup teams. The draw takes place Friday, December 1 at the State Kremlin Palace in Russia.

Here’s a look a the list of teams that have qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

World Cup Teams 2018