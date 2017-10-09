Snapchat Down: Mobile App Acting up for Some Users

Snapchat

Thousands of Snapchat users lit up social media Monday with reports that the mobile messaging application wasn’t working. Some Snapchatters experienced trouble sending messages to their friends, saying on Twitter that the messages would show up as “failed to send.” The error is believed to have been an isolated incident, and lasted at least three hours.

The company tweeted Monday that “some Snapchatters” were having trouble with the chat feature and were looking into a resolution.

Some Snapchatters are having trouble with Chats. We're looking into it 🔧 — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) October 9, 2017

Despite the message that they were trying to fix it, Snapchatters, as expected, freaked out on Twitter.

Snapchat ain't working so everyone prepare for 572 tweets about it — Kyle Suds (@Ksuds253) October 9, 2017

definitely came to twitter because my snapchat aint working — #772۵ (@Kamgotbandz) October 9, 2017

Rt if u typed "snapchat isnt working" on Twitter to make sure that you are not the only one whose sc is down — Vaishvi (@Vaishvi18) October 9, 2017

When snapchat isn’t working so you come onto twitter to find out if it’s just you or not — Warren (@WarrenMetcalf) October 9, 2017

Snapchat is the No. 4 most-downloaded application on the iTunes App Store behind Instagram, YouTube and tbh.

The application was released in September 2011 after it was created by several students at Stanford University. The uniqueness of the application is that the photos and messages are only available for a select amount of time before they’re inaccessible. Over the years, the company has rolled out numerous features such as chatting with text messages and the “Snap Map.” The “Snap Map” feature was released in June 2017 and allowed users to see the location of friends on a map. Understandably, the release of the feature received criticism over its privacy and safety.

A Snapchat spokesperson addressed the controversy, saying: “The safety of our community is very important to us and we want to make sure that all Snapchatters, parents, and educators have accurate information about how the Snap Map works.”

The application was the subject of a hack by an anonymous group on December 31, 2013. The hackers exposed about 4.6 million Snapchat usernames and phone numbers, publishing the information on a website.

After the hack, the group released a statement saying its objective was to “raise public awareness” and put pressure onto the company to fix a security vulnerability.

Earlier this year, Snap, Inc., Snapchat’s parent company, made its debut as a publicly-traded company and raised more than $3.4 billion in its initial public offering. During its first day on the stock market, the stock closed at $24.48, up 44 percent from where it started the day.