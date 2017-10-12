How to Turn Off iOS 11’s Do Not Disturb While Driving Feature

Getty

If you never drive, the “do not disturb” while driving feature may be annoying for you, leading to a need to deactivate the feature.

The feature is triggered by checking the phone’s accelerometer, GPS and how quickly your phone is finding and dropping Wi-Fi signals. This means that “do not disturb” may or may not activate when you’re a passenger. Whether that means during a train ride on a commute to work or while you’re sitting in a passenger seat in a car, you might be unable to receive text messages or emails during that time.

So, in order to let your phone know when you’re not driving, you need to follow a simple process.

1. Go to Settings 2. Select Do Not Disturb 3. Select Do Not Disturb While Driving

On this screen, you should have a few different options. You can select to have your phone automatically determine whether you’re driving or not, you can have the feature activate when your phone is connected to Car Bluetooth or manually. If you do spend some time behind the wheel of the car and want Do Not Disturb to activate, it’s probably best to choose for the feature to activate when connected to car bluetooth.

By adding a “Do Not Disturb While Driving Feature,” Apple is trying to eliminate distracted driving. The feature automatically blocks notifications while users are driving, so you’ll never be tempted to open or answer a text or other notification while you’re driving. Once the feature is activated, when you want to do anything on your phone, you’ll be prompted to select “I’m not Driving” or “Cancel” to continue with the function.

Texting and driving is illegal in many states, but many people still pick up the phone while at traffic lights or other stops. This feature hopes to stop that kind of distraction.