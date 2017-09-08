Top 10 Best Wedding Sandals in 2017

Getting on a beach? Skip the heels.

Need a change of shoes for hitting the dance floor at your wedding reception? Every bride does.

Maybe you’re just not a fan of heels because they’re a hellish contraption designed by the devil. We get it.

Whatever your reason, shopping for sandals to wear on your wedding day is something we recommend for every bride. If you’re a girl who really does love heels, opt for an inexpensive pair of sandals that you can change into part way through the day when your feet start to ache. There are quite a few options on this list for less than $20, that are great for a few hours of dancing, and can be packed in your honeymoon bag for additional use. If you’re planning on wearing sandals the entire day, many top designers have styles that are just as beautiful as any high heel and you won’t feel any less formal or underdressed if this is the direction you choose to go. Looking for a bit more coverage? Don’t miss our post on the best wedding flats for brides here.

Shop our top 10 picks for wedding sandals below with something for every budget and style.

1. Blue by Betsey Johnson Women’s SB-Gem Flip Flop

These sandals are comfortable, well-made, and the perfect accessory to your bridal gown if you’re not into heels. Whether you’re getting married on a beach or you just need something comfortable for dancing, these sandals will work well and are affordable, too. These are available in sizes 5-11 with the ability to order in half sizes. Order a 1/2 size down for the best fit. You can purchase these in ivory, white, and silver, all of which are viable options for a bride.

Price: $43.59 – $99.95 depending on size

2. Badgley Mischka Women’s Cara Dress Sandal

If you have narrow feet, consider these sandals, which tend to run on the narrow size. If you fall in love, but have wider feet, consider sizing up for the best fit. The wedding sandal is designed with gorgeous beading, and features quite a bit of padding on the sole, which does drive up the cost. The straps help the shoe to stay securely in place whether you’re walking the beach or hitting the dance floor. If you like this design but need a bit of height, consider this moderate wedge from the same designer, that fits almost like a flat.

Price: $110.45 – $175 depending on size

3. Flat Braided & Rhinestone Slingback Sandal

Spending over $100 on shoes isn’t in everyone’s budget. If you’re looking to save or simply want a cute pair of shoes that you can change into at your wedding reception, these are available for under $20. Their affordability makes them a great option for a bridesmaid’s gift too, if you’re looking for something practical to gift on the big day. They’re designed with a comfortable elastic strap, a rubber sole, and are lightweight and comfortable. Need help assembling a gift for your bridesmaids? Pack a pair of sandals in one of these adorable totes for each of your girls.

Price: $13.99 – $18.99 depending on size

4. Women’s Pearl Sandal Wedding Shoes

Large sparkly embellishments aren’t for everyone, but there are other ways to accomplish a bridal look. These use faux pearls and the addition of a subtle tailored white bow to make the perfect sandal for any bride on her wedding day. The thong design is clean and comfortable, with an ankle strap for support. The leather padding is great for all day wear and you’ll be able to use these again and again, especially on your honeymoon. Complete the look with this reasonably priced pearl bridal jewelry set, which coordinates wonderfully.

Price: $19.99 – $26.99 depending on size

5. Badgley Mischka Women’s Triana Dress Sandal

This gorgeous sandal bridges the gap between a completely flat sandal and a high heeled stiletto, that’s much more approachable and comfortable for many women. Rather than four or five inches, the heel high measures just about two inches, and is comfortable, easy to walk in, and has a square block shaped heel that offers much more support than those that are thinner and pointed. You can shop this heel in ivory, platinum, and silver depending on your preference. If you’re prone to sore soles when wearing heels, grab a pair of these gel inserts for a bit of extra padding and protection.

Price: $128.98 – $215 depending on size

6. Open Toe Crisscross Flat Sandal

Available in a slew of colors, these simple sparkly sandals offer a small one inch wedge heel for a tiny bit of height, while still providing maximum comfort. They look just as formal and fancy as any high heeled shoe, with elegant straps and reflective rhinestones, and make a great wedding sandal. If you’re a fan of the ankle high gladiator look, check out this alternative style, which falls in a similar price range.

Price: $21.99 – $24.99 depending on size

7. David’s Bridal Wedding Sandals

If you need a pair of bridal sandals for yourself, your bridesmaids, or both, David’s Bridal has you covered with these affordable flat shoes that will go with just about any wedding dress or bridesmaid dress. The gold base is paired with clear and silver sparkly stones for a mixed metallic look. These don’t have a ton of support, so they’re best for changing into for dancing rather than all day wear. Order these in full sizes 5-11.

Price: $29.95

8. Badgley Mischka Women’s Barbara Wedge Sandal

Wedges are notorious for offering more support than a standard high heel, and while these are pricey, they’re worth the investment for a very special celebration like a wedding. From the plethora of sparkles on the toe to the textured wedge, it’s obvious that so much thought has gone into the design of this shoe. If the ankle strap isn’t for you, these shoes are almost identical, but feature full siding and back support in lieu of the ankle strap.

Price: $108.32 – $255 depending on size

9. Cole Haan Women’s Original Grand Braid Ii Flat Sandal

It doesn’t get more comfortable than a Cole Haan sandal, so if comfort is key, this is the shoe for you. The white leather sandal features a clean rubber sole, with a moderate wedge that measures under one inch. The Grand.os technology will give you tons of support for the wedding day and you’ll also love the fully padded sock lining, preventing sore soles from standing and walking. These jeweled sandals from Cole Haan are great for anyone who’s looking for some sparkle and are a bit more affordable as well.

Price: $42.99 – $117.97

10. Aldo Women’s Angilia Flat Sandal

These sandals are simple, sleek, and tailored for a traditional bride who doesn’t want anything with bling, embellishments, or sparkle. The look is classic and timeless, with a small heel, a comfortable ankle strap, and a faux leather exterior. The moderately priced sandals can be ordered in both white and silver, as well as some less traditional bridal colors. If you’re going to be walking on grass or sand, this slow square heel will make getting around a breeze.

Price: $24.99 – $45

