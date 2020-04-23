Jerry Jones’ House: Where Does Cowboys Owner Live?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be conducting the draft from his home in the upscale Highland Park neighborhood in Dallas, Texas. According to ESPN, Jones lives in a 14,044 square-foot villa complete with marble floors, a two-story library and a ceiling painted with the zodiac signs of the Cowboys owner along with his wife, Gene Jones.

After some speculation that Jones would be joined by his son Stephen Jones, the Cowboys owner will be drafting by himself. According to the Star-Telegram, the two only live a few miles apart in Highland Park.

“One of the things I’m not going to miss is when I came out of those draft rooms over the weekend, my old shins used to have big old bruises on them,” Jones joked, per Star-Telegram. “That was from Stephen kicking me under the table for three straight days relative to some of our decision-making. I think I’m going to kind of miss that physical punching that goes on as we’re conducting this draft.”

Jones Owns One of the Most Expensive Homes in Dallas

According to D Magazine, Jones’ house is worth $28.12 million which makes it the eighth most-expensive home in Dallas. Zillow notes that Jones’ residence was built in 1931 and has six bedrooms along with seven bathrooms.

Jones is known for being a shrewd businessman, so it is no surprise that he purchased the home in 1992 for $6 million, per Velvet Ropes. His residence is now worth more than four times what he originally purchased it for decades ago.

Jones’ House Includes an Elevator & 6 Fireplace

Velvet Ropes reported that the house sits on 4.69 acres and is surrounded by trees to ensure privacy. Some of the amenities include six fireplaces, an elevator and a tennis court. ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. conducted an interview with Jones at his massive estate and described some of the interior features.

AFTER DINNER, Jones invites me to join him for a nightcap at his house, a buttery-lit 14,044 square-foot “villa.”…On the gleaming marble floor of his living room are covered works of art, new purchases waiting to be unwrapped. Jones explains that he and Gene have become avid collectors of Rockwell and other artists… Jones and I carry our drinks into his two-story library. Here on the walls is a stunning mix of six woods including cherry, walnut and Macassar ebony and shelves lined with candy-colored antique books…Above us, the black ceiling glitters with the constellations of Jerry and Gene’s zodiac signs, hand-painted in gold leaf.

The Cowboys Owner Has a Net Worth of $8.6 Billion

Jones had success long before he became the owner of the Cowboys. According to Forbes, Jones made his first million as an oil wildcatter in the 1970s and is now worth $8.6 billion which makes him the No. 169 richest billionaire.

Jones has also made money through real estate investments and still remains involved in the oil industry. He purchased the Cowboys for $150 million in 1989 and the franchise now has an estimated value of $5.5 billion.

What Jones really wants is another Super Bowl, and he is hoping that his makeshift draft headquarters at his home can help the team secure another Lombardi Trophy. The Cowboys’ last Super Bowl victory came in 1996 and the franchise has had limited postseason success since dominating the decade.

“I’ve never wanted anything as much as I want to win the next Super Bowl,” Jones told ESPN in 2014. “You wouldn’t want to see the size of the check that I would write if it would for sure get the Dallas Cowboys a Super Bowl.”

