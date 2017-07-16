Top 10 Best Sun Hats For Baby And Toddler

Summer is here! Summer is the most fun season of the year to have babies and toddlers, because you get to see them experience something entirely new when they go swimming or see the ocean for the first time. Of course, little ones experience everything as something new, but there is definitely something special about watching them play in the pool or at the beach. Sun burns and sun damage can really put a damper on you fun, and it is important to keep them protected. Sunscreen is of course a must have, and sun hats are also so important. They provide an additional layer of protection for your baby’s most sensitive parts, their head and neck. There is no worse feeling than realizing your baby got a sun burn, and it happens so fast when they are playing outside in the strong summer sun. Sun hats provide constant protection, and when the sunscreen SPF wears off they are still going to keep that sensitive skin safe. Not only that, sunglasses that have to be strapped on are not very comfortable for babies, and hats allow them to see clearly without squinting in the sun.

In this list I have gathered my top 10 favorite sun hats for babies and toddlers. Most of the hats on this list are unisex, and they all provide SPF 30 or higher protection. It is a good idea to think about where you will most often hang out outside with your baby this summer when you pick out the perfect hat – and make sure to get more than one, because like socks, they have a way of disappearing! If you are going to be at a windy beach or on a boat, make sure to get one with a chin strap. Chin straps are also great for toddlers in general, who love to pull their hats off. If you are going to be swimming, make sure to get one with a quick-drying material and a brim that will not fall down over their eyes when wet. If you don’t see the perfect sun hat for your baby or toddler below, click here to see more options.

1. i play. Baby & Toddler Brim Sun Protection Hat

This unisex sun hat from iPlay is great for any baby who loves to be outside. It has an extra wide brim all the way around for great sun protection. The front of the brim cam be folded up if it is too much. There is a stretchy pull cord on the inside of the hat to make sure it fits tightly around their head, as well as tie straps to keep it secure. This hat comes in baby and toddler sizes, and 13 fun colors ranging from neutrals to brights. This hat is 100% polyester microfiber, so it is nice and soft against baby’s skin and it dries fast. the fabric is UPF 50+ and can be machine washed.

Price: $10 to $12 depending on size and color

Pros:

Extra wide brim

Soft fabric

Adjustable tightness

Cons:

Brim is floppy when wet

Toddlers love to untie the straps

Made of a synthetic fabric

2. SimpliKids UPF 50+ UV Ray Sun Protection Baby Hat w/ Neck Flap & Drawstring

This style of sun hat is my personal favorite for babies and toddlers. It has a short, structured brim and a separate flap in the back to protect their neck (and shoulders if they are small enough). The smaller brim is perfect for protecting baby’s eyes and face from the sun, and it does not have to be so large that it flops down over their face. Because it is structured and slightly stiff, it keeps its shape even when wet. The flap in the back is nice and large, and helps to keep them cool when they get wet. This hat also has an elastic band that you can tighten to fit your baby’s head, tie straps to keep it extra secure, and it comes in baby and toddler sizes.

Price: $15 to $19 depending on size and color

Pros:

UPF 50+ Sun UV ray protection

Brim does not flop down

Adjustable drawstring

Cons:

Sizing runs small

Material attracts a lot of lint

The brim seems small on toddlers

3. Zutano Baby SPF 30+ Sun Hat

This baby sun hat from Zutano is definitely a customer favorite. Zutano sent me one of these hats to try out with my toddler, and I have been loving it all summer long! The material is a soft 100% cotton that provides UPF 30+ in the sun. The cotton fabric is breathable and dos not make my son’s head hot. The brim on this hat is pretty wide, but not too wide so it never flops over his eyes. The hat hs tie straps, but I have found that I do not have to use them all the time because the hat is so comfortable that he does not try to take it off. This hat comes in four sizes, ranging from infant to 24m. it also comes in 14 color combinations with lots of cute options for boy, girl or unisex.

Price: $19

Pros:

100% cotton

Brim is the perfect size for protection without flopping

Keeps its shape while wet and after washing

Cons:

Not adjustable

Not as much UPF protection as other hats

Precise sizing means they will grow out of it fast

4. Flap Happy Baby Boys’ Cotton Poplin Hat

If you want a bright and colorful hat that will make your baby really stand out on the beach or at the pool, here is a cute one from Flap Happy. I love Flap Happy hats and had their organic cotton hat for my son when he was under one. Once he became a toddler though, we had to get one with a chin strap. This hat features a structured brim that keeps its shape even when wet, and a nice wide flap on the back to protect neck and shoulders. The flap goes all the way to the corners of the hat so that no sun can peek in on th sides. This hat is 100% cotton and machine washable, and comes in three patterns: The bright green animal pattern pictured above, a cute orange and blue sea theme, and seersucker. Flap Happy does have a lot of other hats available, some with chin straps, so you can click here to see more styles and colors.

Price: $16

Pros:

100% cotton

Elastic around the head keeps it secure

Brim will not flop over even when wet

Cons:

Not adjustable

No chin strap

Not many color options

5. Flap Happy Baby Girls’ UPF 50+ Floppy Hat

Here is another cute hat from Flap Happy that is designed for baby girls. This floppy had has an extra wide brim, and comes in 10 super cute girly fabrics like eyelet, chambray, and polka dots. The hat comes in sizes ranging from X-Small to X-Large, so make sure to check the sizing chart to see what size is best for your little girl. This hat is 100% cotton and offers UPF 50+ protection.

Price: $13 to $16 depending on size and color

Pros:

100% cotton

10 cute fabrics to choose from

Has tie strap

Cons:

The brand tag is large and kind of obnoxious

Does not have boy colors/patterns

Wide brim may get floppy

6. Masala Baby Organic Reversible Sunhat





Here is a super cute bucket style hat from Masala Baby that will look great on both boys and girls. This hat is made of 100% cotton and is lightweight and breathable. The brim has extra structure sewed in so that it will not flop down, and it is large enough to protect their face from the sun but not too wide. This reversible hat has a light blue fabric on one side, and a white fabric with a blue fish pattern on the other.

Price: $16 to $17 depending on size and color

Pros:

Reversible and unisex

Unique bucket-style hat

100% Organic Cotton

Cons:

Does not have adjustable drawstring

No chin strap

No other colors to choose from

7. Sunday Afternoons Baby Unisex Play Hat

If you want a sporty baby hat with all the bells and whistles, this unisex play hat from Sunday Afternoons is the one for you. This hat has a super wide brim, which is structured on the front and extra long and floppy in back. This allows your bay to have maximum protection on both their face and neck, but without the hassle of the flap falling down in their face. The hat is one size and is adjustable with an elastic strap on the back to fit any size head. It has a mesh screen on the front to allow airflow inside, and is constructed of quick drying nylon fabric. This hat comes in five colors for both boys and girls.

Price: $26

Pros:

Fully adjustable to fit newborns to toddlers

Structured brim over face, floppy and long in back

Lightweight, quick drying design will not get soggy or heavy

Cons:

Expensive

Sizing runs small

Not as stylish as some other hats

8. Mud Pie Baby Girls’ Sun Hat

If you are looking for something super cute for your little girl to wear this summer, this bear ear hat is perfect. This hat is made of 100% cotton and has the most adorable little ears on top. it has a velcro strap on the bottom to keep it secure, and a pretty flowered fabric liner on the inside. If ears are not your thing, this hat also comes in two other styles: Daisy black and white stripes, and mermaid with ruffles.

Price: $10 to $14 for two, depending on color

Pros:

Very cute and stylish

Relatively inexpensive

Lightweight and quick drying

Cons:

Not many color options, none for boys

Not adjustable

Velcro strap is not as secure as tie strap

9. Coolibar UPF 50+ Baby Splashy All Sport Hat

For swimming and other sports, there is nothing better than a poly/spandex hat that is made of the same material as swimsuits. This hat is stretchy and comfortable and able to stay on your bay or toddler’s head without the need for a chin strap. It provides UPF 50+protection, as well as protection from chlorine. It has a structured brim that keeps its shape when wet, and can be folded into a tiny space for travel. It also has a moisture-wicking terry cloth sweatband inside.

Price: $10 to $20 depending on size and color

Pros:

Fits tightly without being uncomfortable

Great for swimming

Dries fast and keeps baby cool

Cons:

Made of unnatural material

Size runs small

fits tight so baby may grow out of it fast

10. Lukeeno Organic Cotton Baby Boy Girl Sun Hat

This organic cotton sun hat is an adorable, wide brimmed, unisex style that looks great on boys and girls. It is made of 100% organic cotton poplin, which is so soft and breathable. The brim is wide enough to shade their head, face and neck, but it has some structure added to the inside so that it will not flop down over your baby’s face. The tie straps are wider and stronger than other hats.

Price: $14 to $20 depending on size and style

Pros:

Cute, classic style in three unisex colors

100% organic cotton

Brim will not flop over

Cons:

Cotton may dry slowly

Not many color options

Wide brim may look really big on small babies

