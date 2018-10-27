9 Best Infant Car Seats: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Here is another fantastic car seat from Britax, this time a convertible seat that will last until your baby is a toddler and facing front. This model includes the same SafeCell Impact Protection system, with a steel frame, impact energy absorbing base, staged-release stitching to slow and reduce forward movement,and V-shaped tether to minimize seat rotation. A deep foam-lined shell provides serious side impact protection by absorbing energy and shielding baby from the most dangerous type of collision.

The harness is quick to adjust in any of 12 positions and the buckle also has two positions to choose from. This provides a more comfortable and secure fit for your baby as they grow. This car seat also features a seven position reclining feature with an automatic level indicator, giving you the best installation angle for your vehicle as well as maximum comfort for your child at any age. Britax’s Click Tight installation also makes it incredibly easy to install the base in your car.

On a personal note, I used this carseat for two years and loved it. It is incredibly heavy duty but still comfortable for babies and toddlers, and it is easy to install in any car. The adjustable headrest does not adjust as smoothly as the car seat ages, but overall I found this carseat to be near perfect and I definitely recommend it.