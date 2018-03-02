Top 10 Best Manicure Tables: Which Is Right for You?

There are two groups of people who need manicure tables: professional nail technicians and anyone who paints their nails.

Okay, so that’s pretty much everyone who loves nail polish. Here’s why.

Professionals, when you want to be taken seriously as a nail tech and command the prices you deserve, it’s important to look the part. Having your set up on a re-purposed table or office desk doesn’t send the message you want. Plus other tables aren’t set up for the tools you need or built to stand up to a salon environment.

Nail polish lovers, you may not need a high-tech manicure station, but having a manicure table makes doing your nails easier, faster, and more enjoyable. No more dragging your supplies from their storage spaces or desperately hoping no one notices the acetone stains on the coffee table. Manicure tables are made for this in the same sense that, yes, you can iron a shirt on your kitchen table, but it’s way easier with an ironing board.

Features to consider in a great manicure table.

Portable or stationary. Portability is a great feature if you’d like the freedom to travel and see clients in their homes or on-site at events. It’s also ideal for regular nail polish enthusiasts because these folding tables are easy to store in a closet or under a bed if you don’t have space for a permanent set up. They do tend to lack storage and aren’t very big, so they won’t be a good fit for all home users.

For in-salon manicure tables, you need to go with stationary. These professional models are sturdier and offer you the options that your services could really benefit from. You’re not going to find the features on this list on portable manicure tables so if these sound helpful, you want to be looking at stationary designs.

Storage options. I’m always looking for more storage. Nail polish and nail supplies seem to magically grow and take up way more space than I expect. Some manicure stations offer a surprising amount of storage from drawers to shelving to unique display features. If you’re looking for storage tips to extend the life of your nail polish, read my guide to the best nail polish organizers and for display options see my post on the best nail polish racks and stands.

Vents. Between nail polish fumes and filing enhancements, doing nails involves a lot of stuff you’d really rather not inhale. Many higher end manicure tables offer built-in vents with attached bags that capture dust and particulates from filing and grinding. Some even use activated charcoal filters to remove unpleasant odors. While vents can’t completely eliminate the strong smell of nail polish products, these fumes, particularly from gel polish, are denser than the air around us. This means that a vent in the table will pull the cloud of fumes down beneath you and it’s less likely to rise up again. It’s a plus all around. The only thing is that it will need to be plugged in.

Attached lights. Being able to see what you’re doing is pretty crucial. I love my adjustable light. Some manicure tables come with their own lighting already built-in, but is\f they don’t, there are plenty of great manicure lights available like this professional High Definition Clamp Light or this TaoTronics Desk Lamp with loads of light options and even a USB charging dock–how much would your clients appreciate being able to charge their phones while they’re being pampered?

Table surface material. I’m clumsy, y’all. I knock everything over. And when everything includes acetone and heavily tinted lacquers, there are going to be furniture casualties–unless the furniture is designed to withstand inevitable drips and spills. Most manicure tables have acetone-resistant surfaces to handle what you can dish out. Even better, some tables have glass counters making cleaning up much faster and easier.

One note on colors here, some nail technicians have observed that darker surfaces tend to show the dust from filing more than white tables, but they also hide staining better. Just a matter of what your priorities are.

Budget. Manicure table prices run a huge gambit from $50 to over $500 and while that may seem intimidating I think it’s great that almost anyone can have access to a place specifically made to make doing nails more enjoyable. I tried to represent this full range and choose the best manicure tables to represent each price point.

Take a second to get an idea of where your priorities and preferences are from this list of features and then scroll down for breakdowns of the best manicure tables for sale today.

1. Portable Folding Manicure Table With Carrying Case by LCL Beauty

If you’re on a budget, need something for travel, or need to be able to fold down and store your manicure station between uses, this table by LCL Beauty fits the bill. It has all the basics you’re looking for in a manicure table. The formica surface is acetone-resistant and the table comes with a matching wrist rest which you can either attach to your table with the included hardware or leave off depending on your preference. There’s one small drawer included which is nice for while the table is up, but you can’t really store anything in it when you fold the table down so if you’re looking for permanent storage, don’t count on this drawer. The legs are on wheels for easy moving but all four wheels lock so you can keep it steady in place where you want it.

For working space, the table is 31.25 inches across and 16 inches deep which is small compared to others but not unworkable. This manicure table comes with a black storage and carrying case with a thick shoulder strap to make it easily portable to events, parties, or to a client’s house. It’s lightweight at under 25 pounds so it’s not too heavy to reasonably transport. The table is also available in black.

Price: $49.88

Pros:

Affordable

Portable with included carrying case

Easy to store

Acetone-resistant surface

Armrest included

Choice of colors

Almost no assembly needed

Locking wheels

One year warranty

Cons:

Not as professional looking as stationary models

Not as sturdy as others

Drawer doesn’t have a stop to keep it from sliding all the way out

No permanent storage

2. Quartz Manicure Station With Vent by Dream in Reality

For a more professional setting, the Quartz Manicure Station by Dream in Reality delivers the features you can’t get in a portable table. The clean white lines of it are attractive, modern, while still being efficient with your space. The table surface is acetone-proof and scratch-resistant quartz so it’s very easy to keep looking pristine. The two glass shelves on the side panel are illuminated from behind by subtle LED lights in the table. The drawer in the middle provides storage and is lockable for your security. On the client’s side of the table are two openings where you can install UV bulbs and have built-in UV nail lamps right in your table that can cure both hands at once. This also keeps your nail lamp off the top of your workstation giving you more room and less clutter.

Along with built-in outlets for powering your equipment, this table is vented and had a dust collection fan in the center of the table to draw away fumes and airborne particles. Your working space is just under 38.98 inches across and 17.72 inches deep. The lamp isn’t included and is just shown as an example. A matching locking, two-drawer trolley that fits under the table is available as an add on at your request for $135.

Price: $559

Pros:

Salon-grade design

Durable quartz surface

Storage space

Eye-catching LED lighting

Built in spaces for UV lighting

Dust vent

Matching trolley available

One year warranty

Cons:

Lamp not included

Built in UV may not be a plus if you love your current nail lamp

Not a ton of storage without trolley

3. Exceptional Manicure Table by Icarus

The Exceptional Manicure Table from Icarus strikes a perfect balance in price, size, and professional look. The name may sound like they’re tooting their own horn, but the manicure station is pretty exceptional. For storage it has a locking filing-cabinet style drawer and a tiered nail polish display stand that fits perfectly on top of the manicure station. The workspace is a little narrow at 16 inches deep but is 42 inches long if you don’t use the nail polish display. If you’re tight on space, this definitely gives you enough room to work, just not enough room to really spread out.

When you need the manicure table out of the way, the nail polish display slots into a drawer just above the locking drawer and the table area folds down so that the whole thing collapses to be no bigger than a salon trolley or filing cabinet at 18.5 inches across and 16 inches deep. The storage trolley section is on wheels for easy transport and the leg of the table has a secure lock to keep your station steady while you’re using the table portion. It’s definitely too heavy to be portable, but it’s easy to store in a home or a professional setting that doesn’t do too many manicures. It does require some assembly.

Price: $249.99

Pros:

Space saving table converts to trolley

Storage space with lock

Hidden nail polish display

On wheels

Great middle price point

Cons:

Narrow for a professional table

Surface may not be acetone-proof

Assembly required

4. Artmequid 360 Manicure Table

If you’re looking for something unique and eye-catching, you need to see the Artmequid 360. You’re not going to find another manicure station that looks like this one. The work surface is acetone-resistant, 19 inches deep at its widest point and 44 inches long, but the exciting part of this table is the storage. You have a rotating cylinder of storage possibilities sitting underneath your table. The top section is a spinning stadium-style tiered nail polish display that holds up to 75 bottles of polish. Underneath 12 magnetic drawers in three sets of four. One set is transparent so you can see what’s inside and is perfect for storing more nail polish. The rest are opaque and great for keeping your supplies handy and organized.

There are also matching stools available with six magnetic drawers on the base in the same style. There is some assembly required and the desk lamp and armrest are not included.

Price: $385

Pros:

Eye-catching

Unique storage options

Large nail polish display

Acetone-resistant surface

Ample work space

Matching stools available

On wheels

Sturdy laminated wood construction

Cons:

Doesn’t include lamp or armrest

Some assembly required

No built-in vent

5. Vented Manicure Table by Dina Meri

When you need a lot of space, check out this manicure table by Dina Meri which is 16 inches deep and 60 inches long. That’s a ton of counter space for you to spread out your work station. The surface has a cherry-wood laminate finish that is acetone-resistant. It comes with two nail polish display stands, a padded armrest, and adjustable lamp. In the center of the desk is an activated charcoal filter vent which is intended to collect and filter out fumes and chemical odors, but is not specifically designed for collecting dust and particulates. If you plan on working a lot with filing enhancements, you would need a separate dust collection system.

There’s a ton of storage here with a cabinet under each side of the table. There are two bottle slot sections and four pullout trays on each side. The cabinets are lockable for security. The whole thing is lightweight as it’s made in America from recyclable ABS plastic. It’s on casters to make moving easier and while some assembly is needed, it’s quick and fairly painless. If you like this style, but this one is too big for you, check out this half-sized Manicure Table by Dina Meri.

Price: $488.88

Pros:

Lots of counter space

Acetone-resistant surface

Variety of lockable storage

Charcoal vent for odor reduction

Includes lamp and arm rest

Has two nail polish stands

Made in America

Cons:

Vent isn’t meant to collect dust

Drawers aren’t acetone-resistant

Too big for some

6. Yaheetech Portable & Foldable Manicure Table

For another portable option, Yaheetech has a larger and only slightly more expensive model to consider. At 37 inches long and 17.3 inches deep, it’s a decent sized table for something that’s going to fold up and hide under your bed. For comparison, the LCL Beauty Foldable Manicure Table is 31.25 inches long and 16 inches deep. This model is curved giving one side easier and closer access to the length of the counter. It comes with a drawer and matching removable, padded armrest that curves with the line of the table.

The steel legs fold up for storage and have lockable caster wheels for transport. A carrying bag with two long duffel bag handles is included as well. The drawer included is small, not very sturdy, and some find it awkward to use, so don’t count on that as your storage. But if that’s the only flaw, that’s not bad at all for this price point. This table also comes in black.

Price: From $57.99

Pros:

Portable

Large for a folding table

Includes padded armrest

Locking wheels

Curved design

Choice of color

Cons:

No vent

Not as professional looking as stationary models

Drawer isn’t great

7. Mona Lisa Manicure Table by BR Beauty

The Mona Lisa by BR Beauty is lovely and classic, like its namesake. The full length of the workstation is durable glass for an acetone-proof surface that’s easy to clean. The tall section has five nail polish display shelves and is back-lit by an LED panel. On the other side are three drawers for lots of easy to reach storage. There are convenient outlets near the bottom of the station for plugging in your equipment. I like the secondary panel suspended underneath the counter as it looks like it could be a great place to hold your UV or LED nail lamp or other supplies. The Mona Lisa is in the middle of the pack as far as size at 16 inches deep and 34.5 inches long. This model also comes in black.

Price: $649

Pros:

Sleek and stylish

Acetone-proof glass surface

Nail polish storage shelves

Three drawers

LED panel

Built-in outlets

Secondary shelf below counter

Choice of colors

Cons:

Larger investment up front

No vent

Not big enough for some

8. Glass Glow Manicure Table With Vent by Dermalogic

Like the acetone-proof glass, but need a vent? This manicure station by Dermalogic has a full glass workspace with a frosted, smoke-tint and a central built-in vent. The floating counter design gives it a modern and more airy look to compared to blockier, heavier designs. There’s plenty of space too with a length of 43.25 inches and depth of 17 inches. You’ve got lots of storage with four pull-out drawers and one cabinet. The padded armrest is included and the whole thing is on casters for easy moving. This manicure table also comes in black.

Price: $488.50

Pros:

Acetone-proof frosted glass surface

Vented

Good size workspace

Included padded armrest

Good storage

Choice of color

Modern, floating design

Cons:

No built-in outlets

Some assembly required

9. Romantic Manicure Station With Vent by Dream In Reality

This sleek asymmetrical design from Dream in Reality is made of real wood with a high gloss finish. If you’re worried about acetone-spills, a tempered glass counter top is available at your request for an extra $60, which I think is totally worth it for how much easier glass is to keep clean. A tall white panel on the side has a color changing LED light for an eye-catching appearance. It’s a little narrow at 16 inches deep but is 44.5 inches long, giving you plenty of space to work with. It’s not brimming with storage, but does have a lockable drawer and cabinet to keep your things safe. The built-in vent system comes with a reusable cloth bag and the table comes with a padded armrest.

Price: $399

Pros:

Built-in vent

Long workspace

One year warranty

Eye-catching LED panel

Locking storage

Option of glass surface

Sturdy wood construction

Cons:

Assembly required

Base surface isn’t as acetone-proof as optional glass

Less storage than others

10. Jasmine Manicure Table by Aegean Salon Decor

If a vent isn’t in your priorities and you’re looking for a cheaper option, the Jasmine Manicure Table has similar features to the Romantic but for $200 less. It’s a good size table with a length of 51.5 inches, which includes the side panel, and a depth of 19.5 inches making it one of the deepest tables on the list. The surface isn’t acetone-proof so you’d want to make sure you have a good work mat to protect the table. LED panel has an easy on and off switch to cycle through relaxing, subtle colors. Jasmine has two lockable drawers and a mounted nail polish rack on the side of the station. It also includes a padded armrest.

Price: $199

Pros:

Affordable for a stationary table

Large workspace

LED light panel

Lockable storage

Nail polish display

Padded armrest included

Cons:

No vent

Surface will need protection

Not as professional as others

Assembly required

