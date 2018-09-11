Best Organic Foundation: 10 Options for a Flawless Face

There are lots of outstanding reasons to choose organic makeup. If you’re socially concious, you look to organic brands because they are planet, pet and people friendly. If you’re being completely selfish, (and why not?) you’re likely concerned about all those cosmetic ingredients that you can’t pronounce, don’t want to research, or for some reason seem to keep causing your skin to break out. Those are all great reasons to seek out and find the best organic foundation.

There are pretty stringent rules around using the term “certified” when it comes to organic makeup, so if you want to be assured that you’re getting the real deal, just check out what hoops makeup manufacturers have to jump through with the Food & Drug Administration to receive that designation. While not all small companies can afford to go through the process to become certified, you’ll find that most follow the guidelines well.

The best natural foundations perform well against their more commercial, less pure counterparts in terms of coverage, buildability, and lasting power. These organic makeup brands focus on plant based formulas featuring naturally moisturizing oils, fruit and plant pigments, and natural luminizers like minerals and ground freshwater pearls. These makeups often have less overpowering scents, because they don’t use artificial fragrances. And you really can’t help but feel pretty darned good putting that kind of pure stuff on your face.

On the downside, these foundations rank as equally expensive to their department store cosmetic counter cousins, so if you’re thinking you’ll save money buying them, it’s probably not going to be the case. Dang. But hey, at least when you’re showing off that flawlessly finished skin, you’ll know you’ve saved face, and done your part to save the planet.

What are the best organic foundations?

1. Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Flawless Serum Foundation – $44

Pros: Cons: Combines serum with foundation

Buildable formula

Organic ingreedients

Features age defying benefits Super spendy

Smells weird

Leaks during shipping reported

This organic full coverage foundation gives you a flawless finish, along with an age-defying serum built-in. We think you’ll love eliminating on step of your makeup routine, and despite the fact that this is a bit pricey, you’re also buying one less product – serum. That in itself is a pretty major savings if you use one of the more luxury serum brands.

With nearly a dozen shades to choose from, finding the perfect color match is simple. This buildable foundation can be as sheer as you’d like, or you can dab on a bit more for those areas that may need a little more coverage. Resveratrol rich grapeseed and fruit stem cells deliver age defying benefits, while coconut alkanes deliver radiant results.

This natural foundation is formulated without parabens, petroleum, propylene or butylene glycol, sodium lauryl sulfates, pesticides, phthalates, artificial dyes or synthetic fragrances, and it has never been tested on animals.

For less coverage, and more moisture, Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and it has SPF 30 built into the formula. For even lighter coverage, consider Juice Beauty SPF 30 Tinted Mineral Moisturizer.

2. PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Foundation with SPF 15 – $27 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros: Cons: Lightweight but buildable coverage

SPF 15

Vegan friendly formula

Acts as both concealer and foundation Expensive for a small container

You’ll need a good brush to apply properly

Has a bit too much sparkle

Tends to have some orange undertones

This natural foundation is filled with vegan skincare ingredients to give you a truly better complexion, not just a better looking one. Naturally brightening Waltheria Extract and encapsulated mineral water from the Swiss Alps, help to nourish your skin with hydration, while bamboo leaf extract delivers antioxidant protection, while soothing stressed skin.

Pea extract serves up skin smoothing, anti-aging properties, and this natural mineral powder foundation also has skin saving SPF 15. This foundation helps to lighten dark spots and even out skin tone with the swoosh of a brush (which you’ll need to buy separately) to give you smooth, all day coverage.

This organic foundation comes in nine different colors, to blend into the perfect match for your skin. It’s 100 percent cruelty free, so you’ll feel extra good knowing your face is kind to animals and the planet. For an added glow, start with PÜR 4-In-1 Tinted Moisturizer, followed by a light touch of mineral foundation.

3. EVXO Natural Coverage Liquid Mineral Foundation – $24.99

Pros: Cons: Dewy finish is great for dry or aging skin

Skin soothing and healing ingredients

Smells like baked goods

Satisfaction guarantee Not enough shades to choose from

Very heavy formula

Pump bottle makes it difficult to get just a little at a time

Scent too overwhelming for some

If you’re looking for a full-coverage organic foundation, but one that doesn’t leave you looking or feeling like you’re wearing a ton of makeup, this cruelty-free formula leaves your skin looking lush for the entire day, without being greasy or heavy. Make with lots of “good for your skin” ingredients, just a few drops of this makeup will even and smooth skin for a flawless look.

This natural foundation features chamomile, a natural anti-inflammatory that especially good for those with irritable complexions and rosacea. It also includes thyme, which has naturally antibacterial properties to help keep acne breakouts at bay. Vitamin E oil helps to fight free radicals that prematurely age skin.

This foundation delivers a dewy finish, which makes it especially great for older skin. It comes in six different shades, and this company has a fantastic satisfaction guarantee, to be sure you get the right color for your skin. Gotta love that.

4. Fitglow Beauty Vita Active Foundation – $55

Pros: Cons: Excellent for blemish prone skin

Hyaluronic acid keeps skin moisturized but not oily

Helps to target dark spots and hyperpigmentation

98 percent organic ingredients Crazy expensive

Has a bit of an odd scent

Not as buildable as some

Coverage is fairly light

Fitflow’s Vita Active foundation’s plant-based formula, is a skin-pampering blend of vitamin C, botanical hyaluronic acid, seaweed brighteners, and beta-carotene. It’s been specifically created to tackle tough skin issues from dark spots and hyperpigmentation to sun damage and wrinkles.

It nourishes your skin with superfoods and essential ingredients vital to younger looking skin. This firming and toning formula is 98 percent organic. Wakame seaweed bio extracts leave your skin feeling refreshed and detoxified, while helping this foundation to fight free radical damage. We think you’ll love the fact that it’s non-comedogenic, and leaves your skin better with use.

Get this organic foundation in eight different shades, along with some of Fitglow’s other organic beauty products like this Lip Color Serum. Their vegan mascara gets the nod as Amazon’s Choice, and we love it’s super precise brush that catches every lash.

5. Amazon’s Choice: Better’n Ur Skin Organic Liquid Foundation – $25.95

Pros: Cons: Buildable coverage

Dries to a powder finish

Ingredients to improve your skin with use

Vanilla infused On the spendy side

Doesn’t cover blemishes as well as some

Needs better staying power

May cause breakouts

If you’re like us, one of your key beefs about foundation is how it dries (or doesn’t really dry) on your skin. That’s why we think you’ll love this organic liquid foundation, which dries to a powdery finish that looks natural and dewy, but definitely not greasy.

Aloe water and rice powder are the underpinnings of that lovely finish, but this natural foundation is packed with organic goodness that is geared toward making your skin better with each day of use. With moisturizing shea butter, calming chamomile, and inflammation fighters like oregano, thyme and rosemary, this is some serious good for your skin makeup.

This buildable formula lets you enjoy light, medium or even full coverage. It’s all up to your preference. And the delicious vanilla infusion, makes this makeup smell just as good as it performs. While the manufacturer recommends application with a chubby beauty or kabuki brush, it goes on smoothly with a beauty blender or your fingers too.

To keep your foundation looking fresh from morning til night, Better’n Ur Skin also makes an organic and vegan mineral makeup primer. If you’re struggling to find the right color match, another organic foundation features 12 shades and boasts an almost identical ingredient list.

6. Au Naturale Zero Gravity C2P Foundation – $38

Pros: Cons: Stick style is convenient for touch ups

Dries to a powder finish

Lots of color choices

100 percent natural ingredients Big price for a tiny tube

Not as much coverage as some

Takes a lot per use

Colors run lighter than pictured

Finding the right color match for your skin can be the biggest dilemma with choosing any foundation, especially organic foundation. As a rule, unlike the major cosmetic makers who create dozens and dozens of color options, organic cosmetic companies tend to be smaller. That’s why this awesome foundation stick from Au Naturale is one of our picks for best organic foundation.

This nifty stick comes in 15 different color options, and each one is so small, it’s convenient to slip into your purse for a midday touch up, if necessary. The lightest shades can also act as concealers, as long as you don’t need a heavy amount of coverage.

Meadowfoam, castor and jojoba seed oils help to moisturize your skin, and deliver antioxidant protection from environmental stressors. All natural mineral pigments deliver rich color, but are carefully sourced to avoid nano particles that can seep more than skin deep. Natural lavender oil helps fight acne and skin irritation, while detoxifying your skin.

We think you’ll also love the Au Naturale Pure Powder Blush for its awesome pop of color and powdery finish.

7. Ecco Bella FlowerColor Natural Liquid Foundation – $26.04

Pros: Cons: Lightweight, buildable coverage

SPF 15

Certified Organic

Squeeze tube makes it easy to get just the right amount Spendy compared to some

Doesn’t blend as easily as some others

Can seem a bit chalky

Doesn’t wear as well as some

We first fell in love with Ecco Bella’s FlowerColor line a few years back after trying their awesome organic lipsticks, so we couldn’t wait to test the waters on their natural FlowerColor foundation. Water based, and lightweight, it gives you natural looking coverage. With SPF 15, it gets some extra bonus points for goodness.

This vegan, natural foundation is buildable if you need more coverage, but in case you need an actual concealer, the FlowerColor concealer is quite popular. It moisturizes with aloe vera and glycerine. It wears well, but you can prolong performance by using a primer under it. The FlowerColor line is made with actual flower cutin – the delicate coating that protects blooms from harsh weather. No wonder it’s a good option to protect your skin. The flower cutins actually keep moisture away from your skin and makeup, so it keeps looking fresh throughout the day.

The squeeze tube make this natural foundation super easy to use, and you can be assured you’ll get every last drop out of the bottle, a definite plus over the pump style containers. It finishes natural, fresh and just slightly dewy. We love that it naturally has SPF 15, to keep your skin looking younger, longer.

8. 100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Cream Foundation – $47

Pros: Cons: Medium to full coverage

Makes your skin look flawless and luminous

Uses natural fruit and seed pigments

Good for a lot of different skin types A bite to the wallet

Doesn’t wear super well at the end of the day

Blemish coverage isn’t the best

A little bit dry for a cream foundation

Moisture rich avocado butter and wickedly antioxidant pomegranate oil add some purely delicious qualities to this medium to full coverage organic foundation. With a lovely, creamy texture, it applies and blends beautifully, leaving your face with a beautiful satin finish that’s glowy and natural.

Natural fruit, vegetable and seed pigments deliver antioxidant protection as well as color, in the nourishing formula that’s great for dry, combination and normal skin types. It also contains aloe juice and rice powder as well as extracts and pigments from peaches and apricots. The ingredient list is too long to share here, but suffice it to say, it’s super impressive and leaves us feeling beautiful knowing what’s in this organic foundation.

If you’re concerned that this cream foundation might be too heavy, 100% Pure Bamboo Blur Tinted Moisturizer is a great lightweight substitute that gets rave reviews as a stand in for your normal foundation.

9. W3LL PEOPLE – Narcissist Foundation + Concealer Stick – $33

Pros: Cons: Very pretty, light to medium coverage

Looks dewy when dry

Good for normal and dry skin types

Clean formula Not a wide enough range of shades

Kind of difficult to blend

Can transfer to your hands and clothes after a few hours

Need to use a primer for best wear

The clean and versatile organic foundation stick is perfect for flawless light to medium coverage, especially when you blend with a brush or your favorite beauty blender. You can also carry it as a concealer and touch up stick. This nifty foundation is perfect for all but the oiliest skin types. Its hydrating properties leave your skin looking fresh and clean.

This foundation helps to absorb shine with natural silica powder, which means it’s perfect for those days when you might be out in the heat. This plant-based formula features organic aloe, and green tea, as well as nourishing omega oils. Because it is a more hydrating foundation, we recommend finishing your face with a dusting of Finishing powder and spray.

Because it’s EWG verified, you know it’s good for your skin, evening out skin tone and heightening luminosity, thanks to the fresh water pearl in this formula.

W3LL PEOPLE Natural Bio Brightener Invisible Powder blurs fine lines and other skin imperfections, and it’s a perfect companion to the foundation stick.

10. Vapour Organic Beauty Atmosphere Soft Focus Foundation – $47.50 and up

Pros: Cons: Buildable coverage and color

Sets well without stickiness

Looks beautiful without primer

Mineral pigments even skin tone Not super coverage of spots and imperfections

Really expensive

Smells odd

Really needs powder to look the best

If you’re looking for a satin finish organic foundation that delivers light coverage, but is still versatile and buildable, this foundation is a beaut. It looks light and fresh, and holds up well, even without primer, delivering a soft look that’s natural and not so made up.

Mineral pigments naturally blur imperfections and make your skin glow. Dry plant oils help to nourish and replenish your skin. This facial formula is designed to balance normal, sensitive and combination skin types. Filled with organic, antioxidant rich ingredients, and a proprietary Herbal Enlightenment Complex™, this foundation leaves skin looking healthy and feeling pampered.

With 12 shades to choose from, finding your perfect match is a snap. If you’re looking for something to increase your luminosity, Vapour Organic Beauty Atmosphere Luminous Foundation gets the nod as Amazon’s Choice for best organic foundation, however we prefer the Soft Focus formula as an everyday choice.

