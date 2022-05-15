30 Best Natural Cosmetics You’ll LOVE

Natural cosmetics have received a lot of publicity and buzz over the years, and for good reason. From celebrity endorsements to hot new brands and ingredients, there are many stretched claims and overhyped features to sell you, but there are also many gems in the rough.
We’ve cut through the clutter with our best natural cosmetic products out there. They contain highly-beneficial ingredients, don’t harm animals, are gentle on the skin, and more.
1. Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color BalmPrice: $69.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smooth, buildable color
- Very hydrating
- Versatile
- Can be drying for some
- On the small side, but a little goes a long way
- Heavy formula
Want sun protection without sacrificing that toasty glow? This collection of color balms has you covered. You’ll love the pop of color from 3 buildable shade choices. All-natural and free of allergens, chemicals, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, oils, dyes, gluten, and fragrance, they contain mineral protection to hydrate and shield lips and cheeks from UVA/UVB, pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation with SPF 50.
The formula resists sweat and water for a full 40 minutes and should be reapplied every 2 hours or more. Simply apply liberally to cheeks and lips. For a sheer look ideal for cheeks, lightly dab onto the skin with your fingertips. For a more dramatic, fuller effect ideal for lips, apply directly and layer as you please.
Find more Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Balm information and reviews here.
-
2. Farmacy Green CleanPrice: $34.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gentle, non-drying
- Purifies and hydrates
- Moisturizes without causing breakouts
- Can feel waxy
- May leave residual film
- Excess product might be needed for makeup removal
This gentle cleansing balm, free of sulfates, parabens, and artificial color, will melt your makeup away quickly with its natural sunflower and ginger root oils. It leaves your skin smooth and hydrated, without drying, stripping away natural moisture, or causing breakouts. Bonus: Papaya enzymes exfoliate for a dewy, healthy glow, and moringa tree extract removes pollution impurities to keep your skin looking fresh and young.
Simply scoop onto the included spatula, then gently blend into skin with your fingertips in an upward and outward circular motion. On skin contact, this causes the balm to melt into an oil, and a milky lather once you apply water. Rinse off with water or wipe with a warm, damp facecloth.
-
3. Andalou Naturals Color & Correct Sheer Tan MoisturizerPrice: $15.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for sensitive skin
- Lightweight
- Excellent Value
- Minimal coverage
- Color is on the lighter side
- Not too long-lasting
Got delicate or dry skin? This all-natural, non-GMO, dermatologist-tested tinted moisturizer is free of chemicals and nanoparticles. You’ll get sheer & soft, minimal coverage from this tan moisturizer and its alpine rose stem cells. The formula hydrates and renews cells, soothes skin, and protects from harsh UVA/UVB sun rays with 30 SPF.
The nice thing about a tinted moisturizer like this one is it’s just one step toward improving your complexion. Andalou’s formula is ideal for every day, gives a mattified, tinted look, and works for just about any skin tone.
Find more Andalou Naturals Color & Correct Tan Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
4. Westman Atelier Mini Petite Sticks Clean Glow Trio ColorPrice: $87.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Glowing, natural finish
- Enhances skin instead of covering it up
- Convenient size that lasts a while
- Lighter coverage
- May not suit all skin tones
- Some found texture is chalky
Want to treat yourself? I mean, really treat yourself? Check out this bestselling trio of highlight, clean contour, and blush sticks in handy travel sizes. They’ll sculpt, showcase, and dazzle your best features to the world in three quick steps, leaving your skin radiant.
Here’s what you’ll get: one Face Trace Contour Stick in Truffle (rich mocha), one Lit Up Highlight Stick in Nectar (glassy golden peach), and one Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Dou Dou (warm rose). The contour stick is made of hydrating jojoba oil with a satiny finish, and traces and blends your cheekbones, jawline, and eyes. The highlight stick contains skin-firming active ingredients and gives a glassy, illuminating shine. Finally, the blush stick soothes skin and leaves you with natural-looking color and finish.
Find more Westman Atelier Mini Petite Sticks information and reviews here.
-
5. Tarte Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour ConcealerPrice: $36.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very effective on any skin type
- Smooth, even, matte, full coverage
- Blendable, buildable, and long-lasting
- Too thick for some users
- Too much might look cakey
- Messy applicator
This contour concealer from Tarte is a super-blendable formula made with vegan ingredients that helps to brighten, smooth, and make skin appear firmer & lifted. You’ll get full coverage from this matte formula which conceals imperfections and highlights or contours your best features.
The creamy formula is super easy to blend, won’t crease or flake throughout your day, and will leave you glowing and illuminated. The mango seed and shea butters nourish skin, encourage elasticity, protect against degeneration, and condition, moisturize, and protect against damage from free radicals. As well, licorice root color corrects, brightens, and reduces the look of dark spots.
Find more Tarte Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer information and reviews here.
-
6. Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Solutions KitPrice: $52.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Visibly removes or reduces fine lines & wrinkles
- Makes skin soft, supple & dewy
- Skin feels tight & fresh
- May not be great for sensitive skin
- Excessive packaging
- Can be drying
With Juice Beauty’s clinically-proven Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Solutions Kit, a complete solution to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, you’ll see smooth, younger-looking skin before you know it. You’ll get an anti-wrinkle booster serum, moisturizer, and eye treatment, all containing a fruit stem cell and vitamin C-infused grapeseed base rich in resveratrol to defy the look of aging and improve skin’s luminosity and tone.
The products hydrate, soothe, and moisturize with organic jojoba and shea, packed with antioxidants. As well, they feature essential fatty acid emollients and antioxidants of evening primrose, and linseed and borage seeds. This trio is best used both morning and night on a cleansed face, neck, and décolleté.
Find more Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Solutions Kit information and reviews here.
-
7. Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set and Refresh Mini SprayPrice: $19.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes mkeup last all day
- Light, non-sticky texture
- Dewy, natural glow
- A little pricy for the amount (but works well)
- Might be shiny on some oily skin
- Small quantity
This refreshing, alcohol-free, dual-phase lightweight setting spray has two layers — the blue agave grip phase and the green cannabis glow phase — which mix together to activate. Then, the spray becomes invisible and weightless as it grips and sets makeup for up to 12 hours. Ideal for nearly any skin type, it not only hydrates the skin, but it’s also breathable and visibly delivers a radiant glow.
This lightly-scented spray contains blue agave extract to grip and set makeup, and hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, hyaluronic acid, aloe, and niacinamide to refresh, hydrate, and offer antioxidant benefits. Plus, the hemp-derived cannabis seed and moringa seed oils give another hydration boost to lock in moisture and give that dewy glow.
Find more Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set and Refresh Mini Spray information and reviews here.
-
8. Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Nourishing MascaraPrice: $19.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives soft & nourished lashes
- Volumizing
- Non-irritating & ideal for sensitive eyes
- May or may not clump
- Could run in high humidity
- Doesn't thicken easily
Need a classic black mascara, but don’t want to use chemicals or other harsh ingredients? Look no further than this tried & true product from Burt’s Bees, which is free of parabens, phthalates, SLS, petrolatum and synthetic fragrances. It defines, lengthens, and nourishes lashes while remaining gentle with its completely natural origin jojoba oil and glycerin formula. The easy-to-use brush also helps to give you healthy-looking, long, defined lashes all day long.
Another great thing about this mascara is it’s ophthalmologist-tested to be safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. As well, it washes off easily with cleanser.
Find more Burt's Bees Nourishing Mascara information and reviews here.
-
9. Freck Beauty Cheekslime Blush + Lip TintPrice: $46.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super easy to apply
- Long-lasting thru the day & over product lifespan
- Smooth, nonsticky consistency
- Some found it looked patchy
- Can be too pigmented for some
- May dry too fast
This liquid cream blush is smooth as silk, natural-looking, and buildable, making it suitable for any skin tone. It blends easily and dries nicely. Made cruelty-free, vegan and without oil, the ultra-pigmented, plant collagen staple is long-wearing and ideal not only for cheeks but for lips and even eyes, too.
A little goes a long way with this non-sticky blush that you can easily create different looks with, depending on your mood – try ultra-sheer for daytime or a bit more dramatic for a night out. The best part? It’s so quick and easy to apply, for a low-maintenance, no-fuss makeup routine.
Find more Freck Beauty Cheekslime Blush + Lip Tint information and reviews here.
-
10. Bite Beauty Agave Lip MaskPrice: $34.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very long-lasting
- Moisturizes and hydrates well
- Nourishes long-term
- Waxy
- Pricier than other balms (but longer-lasting)
- Thick texture isn't for everyone
Do you suffer from super dry, cracked lips? This clear, cushiony, intensive lip mask is here to the rescue. It contains agave nectar, oat flour, and superfoods like mangosteen and acai to give you the ultimate, soothing hydration and recovery. Lanolin-free, clean, and vegan, this antioxidant-packed lip mask is super nourishing and moisturizing, you’ll heal those sandpaper lips in no time.
To use, simply squeeze and apply for all-day intensive care. Bonus: you can also use this amazing mask on your elbows, cuticles, or wherever else your skin feels parched.
Find more Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask information and reviews here.
-
11. HAN Skin Care Cosmetics All Natural MultistickPros:
Cons:
- Spreads & blends nice 'n easy
- Great value
- Not sticky or greasy
- On the smaller side
- Colors may look dark
- Not too sheer or glossy
This awesome 3-in-1 makeup stick does triple duty on your lips, eyes, and cheeks and comes in 8 gorgeous colors. You’ll enjoy max hydration and vibrant color from the product’s clean vitamin E, organic shea butter and argan oil, and plant pigment ingredients. A nice little perk is the portable, twist-up packaging that makes this little number perfect for travel or quick application on-the-go, wherever you end up.
Non-toxic and all-natural, this super convenient multistick is made without animal cruelty and free of GMOs, parabens, paraffins, petrolatum, mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, and carmine. And, even better, Amazon certifies it as one of its “Compact by Design” products, which signifies its efficient design and packaging – ultimately making it eco-friendly and a contributor to carbon emission reductions.
Find more HAN Skin Care Cosmetics All Natural Multistick information and reviews here.
-
12. W3LL PEOPLE Bio Pressed Powder FoundationPrice: $25.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Goes on light & smooth
- Product lasts a while
- All-day wear
- Colors skew lighter
- Lighter coverage
- Doesn't apply well when damp
This pressed powder foundation from W3LL PEOPLE is made with vegan, cruelty-free, certified organic & natural ingredients. It delivers a smooth, flawless complexion in a semi-matte, weightless finish. The best part about it is that it’s non-drying and contains organic squalane and honokiol, which nourish and help protect skin against free radical damage. And, the powder’s soft, velvety-smooth formula makes it bond to your skin like a liquid foundation does, meaning it lasts all day without caking – which nobody likes!
Bonus: you’ll love the portability of this compact case, ideal for travel or anywhere you’re on the go.
Find more W3LL PEOPLE - Bio Pressed Powder Foundation information and reviews here.
-
13. Buttah Skin Transforming KitPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clears up breakouts & dark spots
- Doesn't over dry
- Instantly brightens
- May not suit all oily skin
- Serum may cause reaction (test first)
- Inconsistent results
If you’d love to have healthy skin, naturally, look no further than this 3-in-1 skincare set from Buttah. Ideal for melanin-rich tones, it includes a cleanser, exfoliator, and moisturizer to complete your daily routine.
The gentle gel cleanser lifts dirt, debris, and excess oil off the skin, leaving you with radiant, bright, smooth skin with natural oils intact. The vitamin C serum (affectionately named “magic in a bottle” by Buttah’s team) is made for melanin-rich skin. It brightens and targets oiliness, dryness, imperfections, hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and inflammation. Finally, the lightweight, nutrient-rich, moisturizing CocoShea Revitalizing cream, great for combination skin, contains the right combination of hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and shea and cocoa butter to make dry skin radiant again.
Find more Buttah Skin Transforming Kit information and reviews here.
-
14. Kosas Tinted Face OilPrice: $42.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super lightweight
- Great coverage
- Works well mixed with other foundation
- More matte than dewy
- Precise color matching is important
- Not great for dry skin
Looking for light-coverage makeup, ideal for summer? Check out this super-light, breathable skin tint and nourishing elixir. It goes on smooth like a serum and finishes velvety and totally natural-looking. With its healthy, balanced, pore-minimizing, and even look, it’s like you’re not wearing anything at all.
This vegan tint comes in 16 shades and contains just the right amount of mineral pigment, six active botanical oils, and 15 nourishing ingredients to soothe, moisturize, and protect your skin. Made clean, it contains no mineral oil, talc, silicones, fragrance, parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. To use, simply shake and apply it with your hands.
Find more Kosas Tinted Face Oil information and reviews here.
-
15. Rituel de Fille Inner Glow Crème PigmentPrice: $36.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gorgeous, highly-pigmented colors
- Long-lasting
- Layers very well
- Some found it too thick
- Can be a bit oily
- Strong scent (which some people love)
This bold, incredibly versatile, creme pigment goes the extra mile and acts as an awesome eye shadow, lip gloss, and blush – you can literally wear it wherever you’d like on your face. And, depending on your look of the day, it’s easy to combine any of the four colors together. Blend it into a sheer tint, or build it up into a bold, dramatic statement.
The best part is that all Rituel de Fille products are completely natural and cruelty-free, made with ethically-sourced raw materials, and free of parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes, and synthetic fragrances.
Find more Rituel de Fille Inner Glow Crème Pigment information and reviews here.
-
16. RMS Beauty Luminizer HighlighterPrice: $37.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Subtle, natural, non-sparkly
- Beautiful, healthy, dewy glow
- A little goes a long way
- Feels tacky or sticky to some
- May not last too long
- Goes on thick
Whether you’re hitting the town for a fun girl’s night out or getting glam for a big date, sometimes you just want that little extra umph – that something to make you shine & sparkle. Well, this luminizer highlighter is just that. It highlights and gives a sheer, sensual, luminous glow to your skin that’s just the right amount of subtle, elegant sheen. This means your skin’s natural, dewy luminosity will come through without any sparkle, stickiness, or grease.
This all-natural product is made with pure, organic oils that nourish richly and should be applied minimally with your fingers or a brush on facial areas like the nose bridge, cheekbones, and eye corners.
Find more RMS Beauty Luminizer Highlighter information and reviews here.
-
17. ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40Price: $48.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amazing coverage
- Light, smooth & bright
- Looks completely natural without buildup
- Applicator can be messy
- Strong smell
- Heavy
If you’re tired of heavy foundations and would love to pull triple-duty with a one-step skincare, makeup and sun-protection product, keep reading. This award-winning, dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic tinted serum is a gem that leaves you with beautiful dewy, light coverage and SPF protection. It not only provides smooth, refined hydration for your skin, but its non-nano zinc oxide protects your skin from harmful UVA/UVB/UVC rays, pollution, and blue light.
All natural, this serum contains niacinamide to smooth skin and refine tone, hyaluronic acid to help plump and moisturize, and plant-based squalane to hydrate and boost elasticity – with no risk of clogged pores. Comes in a wide range of 28 shades.
Find more ILIA - Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 information and reviews here.
-
18. Vapour Beauty Eyeshadow QuadPros:
Cons:
- Great variety of versatile colors
- Lasts all day without creasing
- Easy to apply
- May crumble or break during travel
- Low pigmentation
- Colors aren't buildable/dramatic
These chic, light-reflecting eyeshadows are great for every day and come in four silky shades and matte, satin, and pearl finishes. They’re made with all-natural, rich mineral pigments and organic amino acids designed to nourish skin and soothe sensitive eyes.
You can apply these shadows either dry or wet, by generously sweeping lighter shades across your lids, blending medium shades into eye creases, and smudging darker shades along your lash lines with a brush. For a neat effect that catches the light, add a medium shade to the center of your lid.
Find more Vapour Beauty Eyeshadow Quad information and reviews here.
-
19. Kjaer Weis Lip GlossPros:
Cons:
- Amazing hydration and glow
- Long-lasting
- Balmy, moisturizing texture feels fabulous
- Not as glossy or high-shine as others
- More casual with less-dramatic color
- Heavy packaging
Your lips will simply pop when you wear this expertly-crafted, silky-smooth, balmy lip gloss from Kjaer Weis. The formula is very moisturizing and smooth with a light opacity and not too sticky, slick, or goopy. Refillable and extremely versatile, this gloss packs enough pigment to change whatever color you fancy underneath. Your lips will feel softer and more supple once you put it on.
Ideal for everyday wear, the gloss will last for hours and become your go-to for whatever your day brings. Plus, the colors are gorgeous without making you look too dramatic or overdone.
Find more Kjaer Weis Lip Gloss information and reviews here.
-
20. PYT Beauty Defining Eyebrow PencilPrice: $16.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lasts all day
- Very natural looking
- Matches hair colors well
- Hard material can be tough to use
- Delicate
- Not waterproof
This retractable eyebrow pencil from PYT Beauty defines, sculpts, and fills brows to make them pop. It’s super easy to use, with a smooth, matte formula and precise tip with hidden sharpener that effortlessly helps you create natural-looking, hair-like strokes. The pencil comes with an attached spoolie brush to tame and style loose strands, and you can choose from 5 colors, ideal for all hair colors.
PYT prides itself on its 100% hypoallergenic, vegan, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny Certified products, made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones, and other harsh chemicals.
Find more PYT Beauty Defining Eyebrow Pencil information and reviews here.
-
21. Honest Beauty Get It Together Eyeshadow PalettePrice: $18.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fabulous for darker skin
- Highly pigmented
- Great value
- Could smudge (primer helps)
- Powder can make coverage uneven
- May not suit sensitive eyes
Honest Beauty’s Get It Together Eyeshadow Palette comes with 10 awesome pigment-rich, dermatologist-tested shades. They’re made cruelty-free, without parabens, paraffin, talc, mineral oil, silicones, or petrolatum.
Versatile and velvety, these eye shadows will suit you any day of the week, no matter what you’re doing, as they range in different satins, shimmers, and mattes. It’s so easy to make color gradients and smoky effects with these smooth, blendable shades. Some people even love to use the matte shadows as eyeliner to get more mileage from the product. Just follow the step-by-step guide included with your palette for four simple day-to-night looks. Each shade can be applied and blended on its own or layered easily with your fingers or an eyeshadow brush.
Find more Honest Beauty's Get It Together Eyeshadow Palette information and reviews here.
-
22. Tower 28 Shine On Lip JellyPrice: $23.72Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hydrating and moisturizing
- Long-lasting, pretty color
- Not sticky or tacky
- Non-plumping
- Different flavors wear inconsistently
- Some find the applicator tough to use
This lip jelly is a non-sticky, moisturizing, high-shine gloss that gives you shimmery, soft lips with all the comfort of a balm and just a bit of translucent color. Your lips will be shielded from peeling and drying with this dermatologist-tested, non-irritating jelly.
All-natural and vegan, it contains apricot kernel oil to soothe and nurture lips, rosehip oil with vitamins A and E to encourage cell regeneration and repair, and raspberry seed oil to protect lips against environmental aggressors and free radical damage. The 10+ shades are ideal for everyday wear and will make that pucker pop.
Find more Tower 28 Shine On Lip Jelly information and reviews here.
-
23. JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing BalmPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great value - a little goes a long way
- Smooth, melts easy, non-greasy
- Very effective at removing makeup
- Can be drying on very sensitive skin or eyes
- More liquidy than other balms
- Packaging not ideal for travel
This super simple, organic cleansing balm from JUNO & Co. removes makeup easily and contains just 10 ingredients, which are all non-irritating. The balm is nourishing and brightening, and rinses away clean, leaving no residue behind. It features Japanese Pearl Barley which helps brighten the skin, reduce the look of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, nourish and hydrate, and refine texture. As well, it contains vitamin E, a powerful anti-aging antioxidant.
When activated, the balm immediately goes from a buttery solid to a silky smooth texture. With it, you’ll easily clean away makeup, dirt, oil, and SPF build-up. Skin is left glowing and healthy without being overdried or stripped.
Find more JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm information and reviews here.
-
24. LUMION Skin Natural Oxygen Face MistPros:
Cons:
- Gentle, great for sensitive skin
- Soothes redness and irritation
- Revitalizes tired-looking skin
- Small size
- Prevents breakouts in some cases
- May be more soothing than transformative
LUMION’s Natural Oxygen Face Mist gives your problem skin natural protection to help it become clear, healthy, and glowing. The product’s regenerative technology lets oxygen stay in the molecule until it makes contact with your skin and defends against environmental stressors to heal problem areas. Working out? Taking a flight? Spending time in the harsh sun? Whenever you need a pick-me-up and a bit of energy, just spray this mist for instant hydration
The formula is effective and safe for any skin type and is dermatologist recommended. It’s made cruelty-free and without alcohol, fragrance, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, gluten, and dyes.
Find more LUMION Skin Natural Oxygen Face Mist information and reviews here.
-
25. True + Luscious Angel Eyes Eyeshadow PrimerPrice: $22.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works as a standalone natural eyeshadow
- Lasts all day to prevent eyeshadow creasing
- Blends seamlessley and easily
- May feel sticky
- Some found the tint too dark
- Too dry for some skin
Are you tired of being out for a meal or drinks, only to check yourself partway through the night and see you’ve had creased eyeshadow for the past 2+ hours? The truth is, so many powders end up in the little nooks & crannies of our skin. But, worry no more. With the True + Luscious Angel Eyes Eyeshadow Primer, you’ll see you no longer have to deal with this age-old problem.
This smooth, lightweight vegan primer is free of talc and blends well, making it perfect for oily lids (though it works well for any skin type). It leaves a shimmery, opaque finish and keeps your shadow in check for up to 12 hours. And it corrects skin discoloration, making it ideal to use for any color you fancy.
Find more True + Luscious Angel Eyes Eyeshadow Primer information and reviews here.
-
26. ATHR Desert Sunset Eyeshadow PalettePrice: $21.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flattering colors that pop
- Easy to apply and blend
- Long-lasting with no need for primer
- Pinks look very pink (but can be blended to tone down)
- Bulky packaging
- Some found pigment was low
ATHR Beauty’s all-natural and non-toxic Desert Sunset Eyeshadow Palette is a nourishing combination of 10 shimmery, metallic, and matte eyeshadows in gorgeous pigment-rich amber-esque colors. Suitable for any skin type, the shadows cast a warm-toned, sunkissed glow to your lids for a gorgeous, desert-inspired bronzed look.
The shadows’ buttery-rich texture makes them easy to apply and blend in a single swipe, leaving your lids nourished and illuminated. Organic moringa seed and prickly pear oils boost collagen and calm inflammation, and the formula lessens the look of dark spots and protects your skin from free radicals that show aging.
Find more ATHR Desert Sunset Eyeshadow Palette information and reviews here.
-
27. Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye MasksPrice: $26.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Noticeably reduces darkness and puffiness
- Effectively reduces or removes wrinkles & fine lines
- Non-slip & easy to use
- Thin and lightweight
- Small size
- Not enough serum for some users
Tired eyes? These award-winning under-eye patches from Wander Beauty can help. Cooling and safe to use, they reduce dark circles and puffiness while hydrating and soothing the delicate eye area, and they also plump skin and reduce wrinkles and fine lines. Ideal for oily, combination, sensitive, and mature skin, these vegan patches are made cruelty, BPA, and paraben-free.
For best results, use 2-3 times a week. Apply to clean, dry under eyes with the gold foil faceup. Leave on for 10-15 minutes and throw out after use. Gently pat excess serum into the skin. Then, to seal hydration and maximize anti-aging benefits, apply an eye cream.
Find more WANDER BEAUTY Gold Under Eye Patches information and reviews here.
-
28. 100% PURE Pretty Naked PalettePrice: $55.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Blends well
- Complements & softens facial features
- Excellent for sensitive skin
- Color may be subtle on some skin tones
- Product dry for some skin
- Doesn't build up well
Do you love going au naturel? The 100% PURE Pretty Naked Palette contains fruit-pigmented makeup in nice, soft neutral tones with a slight shimmer. The cruelty-free, vegan palette is made with zero synthetic ingredients and consists of a naked-hue blush, 3 eyeshadows in flaxseed, toffee, and chestnut, and a pink champagne luminescent highlighter pigmented with antioxidant-rich fruits.
Made with rosehip oil, soft rice starch, and avocado butter, these products are very moisturizing and leave your skin soft and nourished. They’re also packed with vitamins and antioxidants like acai and resveratrol, which help minimize signs of aging.
Find more 100% PURE Pretty Naked Palette information and reviews here.
-
29. Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter BronzerPrice: $9.73Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to apply and blend
- Moisturizing and non-drying
- Gives amazing color and subtle glow
- Strong smell (that some love)
- Can look patchy
- Goes on heavy (use sparingly)
If you’d love to have sun-kissed-looking skin without the harsh UVA/UVB rays or dryness from a bronzing powder, this butter bronzer blend from Physicians Formula is for you. Hydrating and moisturizing with murumuru butter, cupuaçu butter, and tucuma butter from the Amazon, the product contains essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins to soften, moisturize, and condition the skin. This (and all Physicians Formula makeup) is made cruelty-free with hypoallergenic and natural ingredients.
You can choose from 10 colors that contain soft pigments to brighten and smooth your skin tone with just a hint of shimmer finish. To apply, use your fingers or a makeup brush to easily glide the product on and blend into your skin for all-day wear.
Find more Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer information and reviews here.
-
30. Lilah B. Aglow Prime + Set DuoPrice: $29.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gentle, ideal for sensitive or dry skin
- Makeup goes on top flawlessley
- lilah b. - Natural Aglow Prime
- Strong smell
- Not the best for oily skin
- Doesn't apply evenly
This amazing priming & setting duo from Lilah B includes a mini priming oil, which contains not only a nutrient-rich serum but also a moisturizer and silicone-free primer. It contains tamanu, jojoba, and sweet almond oils, which are packed with nutrients and smooth and soften the skin, along with grape seed extract that reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and promotes firmness. Purple tea extract boosts the complexion to look natural and radiant. It’s great on its own or worn underneath makeup and will last all day long.
You’ll also get a mini face mist, which is enriched with botanicals to hydrate, refresh and brighten your skin, and set your makeup just right. Both products are all-natural and free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.
Find more Lilah B. Aglow Prime + Set Duo information and reviews here.
Why Are Natural Cosmetics Good For You?
Natural cosmetics are safer, more animal and environmentally friendly, and healthier and gentler on your skin than their synthetic counterparts.
What Is The Best Natural Skin Care Line?
There are many quality natural skin lines out there like Colorescience, Farmacy, Andalou, and Burt's Bees.
What Natural Ingredients Are Best For My Skin?
Among others, coconut oil, shea butter, and green tea are three beneficial natural ingredients for your skin.
Are Natural Cosmetics Effective?
Just like synthetic products, natural cosmetic products work differently for everyone. So, it's important to try natural products designed for your skin type and see what works best for you.