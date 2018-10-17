9 Best Nail Polishes for French Gel Nails (2018)

The beauty of the French manicure is its versatility. It goes with every outfit and works for a casual coffee date with friends or a formal wedding.

Fun fact: the French manicure is not French. It was invented in America, most believe by Jeff Pink (the founder of Orly polish) in the 1970’s. When filming movies, it was time-consuming to change an actor’s nail polish to match their wardrobe when going from scene to scene. Jeff Pink game up with the neutral base and white tip look that could be kept consistent throughout the entire film while still looking polished and sharp.

The trend was picked up by the public and named after being featured in a Paris fashion show. Today, it’s not nearly as popular in France where it’s commonly referred to as an “American manicure.”

As a style that was meant to last you through many days and outfit change, French manicures and gel nail polish are made for each other. With gel, you get a manicure that lasts weeks before chipping, unlike normal nail polish which can only give you days. Gel is the ideal medium for a classic French manicure so I’ve found the best gel polish products to give you the best French manicures around.