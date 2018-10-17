9 Best Nail Polishes for French Gel Nails (2018)

  • Updated
Gel French Manicure

The beauty of the French manicure is its versatility. It goes with every outfit and works for a casual coffee date with friends or a formal wedding.

Fun fact: the French manicure is not French. It was invented in America, most believe by Jeff Pink (the founder of Orly polish) in the 1970’s. When filming movies, it was time-consuming to change an actor’s nail polish to match their wardrobe when going from scene to scene. Jeff Pink game up with the neutral base and white tip look that could be kept consistent throughout the entire film while still looking polished and sharp.

The trend was picked up by the public and named after being featured in a Paris fashion show. Today, it’s not nearly as popular in France where it’s commonly referred to as an “American manicure.”

As a style that was meant to last you through many days and outfit change, French manicures and gel nail polish are made for each other. With gel, you get a manicure that lasts weeks before chipping, unlike normal nail polish which can only give you days. Gel is the ideal medium for a classic French manicure so I’ve found the best gel polish products to give you the best French manicures around.

What Are the Best Nail Polishes for French Gel Nails?

Simple Sheer by Gelish
Simple Sheer by Gelish
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Lovely base color
  • Translucent pink
  • Trusted brand
Price: $10.20
gel french manicure, french gel nails, french manicure gel nails, gel polish french manicure
Cream Puff by CND Shellac
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • White tip
  • Middle shade of white
  • Long-lasting brand
Price: $15.95
mmmmmmmmmmm
Pink Ribbon by LeChat
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Crelly pink base
  • Self-leveling
  • Comes with matching regular polish
Price: $12.97
gel french manicure, french gel nails, french manicure gel nails, gel polish french manicure
Sensationail French Manicure Gel Polish Starter Kit
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Full kit including LED lamp
  • Sheer base color
  • Base and top coat
Price: $28.56
White gel nail polish bottle, gelish, heaven sent, snow bunny
Heaven Sent by Gelish
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • French manicure favorite
  • Great for American manicures
  • Long-lasting brand
Price: $17.37
gel french manicure, french gel nails, french manicure gel nails, gel polish french manicure
Clearly Pink by CND Shellac
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Rosy pink
  • Translucent for natural look
  • Long-lasting Shellac
Price: $15.95
Box of six orl gel nail polishes in French Manicure colors
French Manicure Kit by Orly GelFX
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Perfect for trying out combinatons
  • Six total polishes
  • Range of pink and nude base colors
Price: $52.45
Bottle of white gel nail polish with bright white swatch
Clear White by Elite99
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Bold white
  • Affordable
  • Cool-toned
Price: $6.80
gel french manicure, french gel nails, french manicure gel nails, gel polish french manicure
Only Natural by Kiara Sky
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Tan nude
  • Sheer and buildable
  • Comes with matching regular polish
Price: $13.75
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. Simple Sheer by Gelish

    White nail polish bottle with pink accent, Gelish, Simply Sheer
    Price: $10.20
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Translucent, healthy pink
    • Buildable
    • Trusted brand
    Cons:
    • Not opaque
    • Won't hide stained nails
    • Pricier than some

    Simple Sheer is a translucent, healthy pink tone that works as perfect base for your French manicure. It’s called sheer and it’s very sheer. It’s a subtle tint at one layer and is buildable for a stronger shade.

    This is the base color that Gelish chose to be included in their French manicure set (paired with Sheek White) which they no longer offer sadly.

    The only reason to skip this one would be if you have discolored or stained nails as this may not be opaque enough to give you the color you want.

    Buy Simple Sheer by Gelish here.

  2. Cream Puff by CND Shellac

    gel french manicure, french gel nails, french manicure gel nails, gel polish french manicure
    Price: $15.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Middle shade of white
    • Only needs one coat
    • Trusted brand
    Cons:
    • Pricier than some
    • Best when used with other Shellac products
    • Bottle can be hard to open

    Cream Puff is a good middle shade among white nail polishes. It’s on the warmer, more natural side of white as opposed to a cooler, stark white.

    That said, it is a bright, true white that will stand out. Cream Puff is a good choice if you’re looking for a clean French manicure that pops or if you plan on incorporating nail art.

    If you’re looking for a more subtle, natural shade, keep reading. While a quality LED nail lamp will cure CND Shellac, its particular formula will always perform best when cured under the calibrated CND LED Lamp.

    Buy Cream Puff by CND Shellac here.

  3. Pink Ribbon by LeChat

    mmmmmmmmmmm
    Price: $12.97
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Unique crelly formula
    • Natural pink look
    • Buildable
    • Long-lasting
    • Comes with regular polish
    Cons:
    • Not opaque
    • Won't cover stained nails
    • May not want the regular polish

    LeChat is a salon-grade, self-leveling brand that I’m a fan of partly because they tend to offer their gel lacquers in sets where you get the gel as well as a free bottle of regular nail polish in the same shade.

    Having matching polish means you can give yourself an emergency touch up if you have a chip and don’t have to time to remove and reapply, plus it gives you options for when you don’t feel like wearing gel.

    Pink Ribbon is more opaque than Simple Sheer but is still translucent. It’s almost a crelly formula with a creme look but too sheer to be a true creme.

    It’s a soft coral pink shade that brightens your nails while still looking very natural.

    Buy Pink Ribbon by LeChat here.

  4. Sensationail French Manicure Gel Polish Starter Kit

    gel french manicure, french gel nails, french manicure gel nails, gel polish french manicure
    Price: $28.56
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Great for those just getting into gel
    • Sheer pink tone
    • LED lamp, top coat, base coat, primer, and tools
    • Stickers for white tips
    Cons:
    • Pink is less natural looking than others
    • Doesn't include white nail polish for tips
    • Included white tip stickers are finicky

    If you don’t already have a gel nail set up, Sensationail has a French manicure kit that includes an LED nail lamp, gel primer, gel cleanser, top and base coat, sheer pink gel lacquer, cleansing wipes, nail buffer, orange stick, and French tip stickers.

    It comes with an instruction sheet that walks you through how to get your French manicure that will last you over a week. While I wouldn’t classify this as high-end quality, if you’re on a budget, getting everything you need for under $40 is a great deal.

    Babydoll Pink, the included gel, has a very fresh, light pink tone that leans more toward the traditional French manicure look rather than the more subtle natural shades. The only downside is the white tip stickers are finicky and not the best.

    Sensationail has a kit that includes a white polish as a bonus, but for the price, it’s more cost-effective to just buy a separate white gel polish.

    Buy the Sensationail French Manicure Gel Polish Starter Kit here.

  5. Heaven Sent by Gelish

    White gel nail polish bottle, gelish, heaven sent, snow bunny
    Price: $17.37
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Natural eggshell white
    • Nice for American manicures
    • Trusted brand
    • Long-lasting
    Cons:
    • Pricier
    • Not bright enough white for some
    • Can be hard to find

    Heaven Sent (formally called Snow Bunny) is a sheer white that will give you the most natural white tips for your French manicure. This one isn’t as bright as Cream Puff and has a more beige look to it.

    There’s a distinction between a French manicure and an American manicure where French tips have a brighter, louder appearance. With a French manicure you can tell you’ve had a manicure.

    An American manicure is much more natural and could almost get away with fooling people that your bare nails just look that good. Heaven Sent is good for American manicures since it has a more subtle, eggshell tone rather than a bright white.

    Buy Heaven Sent by Gelish here.

  6. Clearly Pink by CND Shellac

    gel french manicure, french gel nails, french manicure gel nails, gel polish french manicure
    Price: $15.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Natural pink
    • Buildable
    • Trusted brand
    Cons:
    • To subtle for some
    • Won't cover stained nails
    • Works best with other Shellac products

    This shade is a favorite for French manicures because of its rosy tone. It’s very sheer but imparts that healthy glow and shine you want out of French manicure.

    Clearly Pink is sheer enough that at two coats it’s still a very natural look. You won’t get full, opaque coverage with this one. You could say it’s a clear polish with a hint of pink, which is basically what you want for natural looking French manicure.

    Being CND Shellac, this one will last longest when cured with a CND LED Lamp.

    Buy Clearly Pink by CND Shellac here.

  7. French Manicure Kit by Orly GelFX

    Box of six orl gel nail polishes in French Manicure colors
    Price: $52.45
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • White polish with five base tones
    • Good variety of base tones
    • Fast curing times
    Cons:
    • Mini sized bottles
    • No variety for white
    • More than some need

    If you’re not sure what colors you’re looking for in a French or which colors would pair best with your skin tone, a kit like this one from Orly might be the way to go. This six piece kit comes with a true white and five different base colors.

    The base colors range from a true pink in Lift the Veil to a pinky opaque nude in First Kiss. There are also some really great sheer options in Bare Rose, a rich translucent pink, Sheer Nude, a sheer true tan, and Rose Colored Glasses which is a buildable sheer frosted pink.

    The polishes in this box come in nine millimeter bottles so they aren’t full-sized, but not really mini bottles either.

    Buy the French Manicure Kit by Orly GelFX here.

  8. Clear White by Elite99

    Bottle of white gel nail polish with bright white swatch
    Price: $6.80
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Cheap
    • For bold tips
    • Cool-toned for a change
    Cons:
    • Too bright for some
    • Quality isn't as hight
    • Formula is a little thick

    When you want white, like really white, pick up Clear White by Elite99. At about half the price of the other polishes on this list, what could it hurt?

    In contrast to the other whites on this list that have a more natural warmth to them, French White has cooler, blueish cast to it that really pops against the warmer nude base colors.

    This is as white as it gets so if you’re looking for bold tips, give this one a go.

    Buy Clear White by Elite99 here.

  9. Only Natural by Kiara Sky

    gel french manicure, french gel nails, french manicure gel nails, gel polish french manicure
    Price: $13.75
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Sheer tan
    • Buildble to almost opaque
    • Comes with regular polish
    Cons:
    • Needs three or so layers to be opaque
    • Might not want extra polish
    • Too dark for some

    Known for their awesome dip powders, Kiara Sky also has a nice line of gel and regular polishes. This polish comes in a pair of gel lacquer and matching regular polish which is a huge plus.

    Only Natural is a sheer nude that’s slightly darker than some of the other shades we’ve looked at. There’s a light tan hue in there blended with a mild pink. While quite sheer this polish is very buildable so you can get more complete coverage with a second or third layer.

    Buy Only Natural by Kiara Sky here.

  • Published
