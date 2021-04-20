35 Best Shades for Nude Nails on All Skin Tones

This Fairy Taylor polish from Essie’s Gel Couture line is a classy, sheer baby pink that works alone or as part of a French manicure. It’s formulated to be very sheer so that it works as a tint to your natural nail color. When I say very sheer, I mean it. Even with four coats, you still might see your nail line. But that’s a good thing because it means the shade can suit any skin tone.

The Gel Couture line is meant to give you gel-like strength, length of wear, and glossy shine without needing a UV nail lamp or dealing with any of the other gel nail polish issues like being difficult to remove. The system doesn’t use a base coat so your polish acts as base and color and a special top coat. I love that this set includes the top coat so you’re getting everything you need in one go.

To compare it to other Essie nudes, I would say it is less pink and more peach than Mademoiselle (my personal favorite French manicure color) but pinker than Ballet Slippers.