9 Best Hand Soaps for Happier Hands (2018)

I’m going to be completely honest here: I judge people on their hand soap. You could say I have a problem–I say am searching for the best hand soap.
When I’m over someone’s house, I always notice the soap they have. It’s not the sort of thing that’s like, “Oh, you have terrible vanilla scented gel soap–we’re not friends anymore,” but it does tell me something about them. The scent you choose to put on your body several times a day is a reflection of your tastes, your attention to detail, and your priorities.
This is a product you’re going to use several times a day, every day. You never get those minutes you spend washing your hands back. Make them something you enjoy.
These are the best hand soap options out there right now with the most indulgent scents and luxurious moisture to turn your everyday routine into a mini spa treatment for your hands.
-
Lafco House & Home True Liquid Hand Soap in MarinePros:
Cons:
- All natural soap with no synthetics
- Moisturizing olive oil base
- Made in Italy
- No GMOs, silicones, sulfates, parabens, PEGs, or dyes
- Lots of fragrance choices
- Does lather up
- Not gluten free
- People not used to olive oil soaps may think it feels too moisturizing
- Not everyone loves the pump
The base of this Italian-made liquid hand soap is cold-pressed extra virgin Italian olive oil. This is the most moisturizing hand soap of the list.
Lafco soaps do lather up, but not with as much foam as synthetic soaps. With how hydrating they are and how clean they leave your hands, I’m willing to give up a few suds.
This soap also contains hydrolyzed wheat and oat proteins to nourish your skin. The Marine scent is inspired by the breezy late afternoon sea air with notes of ozone, water lily, bergamot, and vetiver.
Their Marine scent is designated as a bathroom scent so this would be a great choice for a bathroom hand wash.
Lafco has 12 other scents if sea air isn’t for you, including Fleurs de Baies (bayberry leaves, black currant, and raspberry) and Moonglow Apricot (apricot, lychee, and white tea.)
Find more Lafco House & Home True Liquid Hand Soap in Marine information and reviews here.
-
Molton Brown Hand Washes in Orange & BergamotPrice: $28.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cruelty-free
- Complex, layered scents
- Never drying
- Fragrance lasts
- Lots of scents to choose from
- Not for people who want extremely subtle fragrance
- Not as moisturizing as others
- Luxury price tag
Molton Brown is one of the top luxury hand soap brands around and is imported from England. Molton Brown’s scents are delicate but complex and layered enough to be refreshing.
All their fragrances are very multi-dimensional and you’ll be finding new notes within the scent every time you use it. The Orange & Bergamot scent Molton Brown’s most classic fragrance. It pairs the bright sweetness of orange blossom with the softness of bergamot and has Sevillian orange oil to hydrate your hands and provide for a citrus finish to the scent.
Molton Brown soaps are never drying, always rich feeling, and will leave your guests jotting down the name of the brand in a jealous fervor.
If you don’t want your hand wash scent to last, this isn’t the brand for you. Molton Brown’s scents last long after you’ve washed your hands which I love.
They have a huge selection of scents including Pomegranate & Ginger (ginger, lily of the valley, and cardamom), Mulberry and Thyme (mimosoa, French white mulberry, fresh thyme), and my personal favorite Rhubarb and Rose (rose, yuzu citrus, and tart rhubarb).
Find more Molton Brown Hand Wash in Orange & Bergamot information and reviews here.
-
L’Occitane Verbena Cleansing Hand WashPrice: $24.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bright, refreshing verbena scent
- Product of France
- Won’t dry your hands
- Not gluten-free
- Bottle design is a stout
- Not as moisturizing as others
This hand wash from L’Occitane uses plant-derived moisturizers and wheat proteins to nourish and moisturize your skin without ever leaving your hands feeling greasy. The only downside is that means this soap isn’t gluten-free which may be an issue to keep in mind. The gel is a smooth and refreshing formula that lathers nicely and rinses off easily.
L’Occitane’s Verbena scent is the star of the show here. It’s bright and lemony with herbal base notes. Verbena is the sort of fragrance that just makes you feel cleaner.
While the scent lingers on your hands a little bit, it won’t last nearly as long as Molton Brown’s soaps.
This soap is imported from the Provence region of France and uses organic verbena extract for its light and airy fragrance. L’Occitane also has surprisingly affordable refill soap available which gives them major points in my book.
Find more L’Occitane Verbena Cleansing Hand Wash information and reviews here.
-
Antica Farmacista Hand & Body Wash in ProseccoPrice: $26.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Complex, refreshing scent
- Long-lasting
- Nourishing botanicals
- Many fragrance choices
- Supports American business
- Not vegan
- Dispenser isn't great
- Contains PEG's and parabens
Antica Farmacista looks like a soap you might find in a luxury hotel. Antica Farmacista is a Seattle-based company and their hand wash does more than just get your hands clean.
This wash contains botanicals like aloe vera, chamomile, hydrolized silk, silk amino acids, sweet almond oil, and honey extract to nourish your skin.
Prosecco is a bubbly and citrusy scent that begins with nectarine, apricot, and passion fruit and mellows to notes of black currant and vanilla. It’s relaxing and refreshing all at once. I was sent a sample of their Prosecco Body Butter and it’s one of my favorite scents around.
I like that the bottle doesn’t dispense too much soap in each pump so it lasts longer, and that the soap’s color reminds me of prosecco.
If Prosecco isn’t for you, Anitca Farmacista has a wide range of scents including Acqua (marine agae and musk) and Cucumber and Lotus Flower (coriander, cucumber, and sweet lotus.)
Find more Antica Farmacista Hand Wash in Prosecco information and reviews here.
-
Malie Organics Hand SoapPrice: $30.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Organic, wild-crafted ingredients
- Nourishing botanicals like chamomile and awapuhi ginger
- Hydrating jojoba and kukui oils
- Made in Hawai’i
- Cruelty-free
- Gluten and paraben free
- Contains PEG’s
- Luxury organic price tag
- Tropical fragrances may not be your thing
If organic, natural ingredients are important to you, check out Malie Organics line of hand soaps. It boasts a tropical, Hawai’ian fragrance and has the contents to back it up.
Based in Kaua’i, Hawai’i, this small company makes their own floral hydrosols with wild-crafted Hawai’ian flowers–meaning they go out into the rainforests and handpick wild flowers which is a more sustainable approach compared to farming.
This is the only soap on the list that doesn’t have water as it’s first ingredient. The base of the soap is organic aloe vera juice.
To support skin health, Malie Organics includes jojoba oil, kukui seed oil, vitamin E, and hydrolyzed soy protein.
The fragrances are tropical and bright. Koke’e has a heart of tonka bean and amber with notes of green leaves, pineapple, and jasmine.
If that doesn’t appeal to you, this soap comes in several other scents including Hibiscus (moss, hibiscus flower, melon) and Pikake (musk, citrus, jasmine).
Find more Malie Organics Hand Soap information and reviews here.
-
Crabtree & Evelyn Conditioning Hand Wash in La SourcePrice: $18.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amazing ocean scent
- Soap-free
- Moisturizing marine botanicals
- Good lather
- Contains synthetic dyes
- Not as moisturizing as some
- Can be hard to find
The La Source Collection from Crabtree & Evelyn was released in Spring 2017. This is a soap-free cleanser that moisturizes and sweeps you off your feet with its ocean scent.
It’s a pH balanced soap to leave your hands feeling healthy and packed with sustainably harvested green seaweed extract and brown algae extract to cover your hands in anti-oxidants, amino acids, and hydrate your skin.
Despite being a soap-free formula, this hand wash really suds up and you’d never be able to tell that it’s lacking those synthetic chemicals. I do really like when a soap foams up. I just feel cleaner that way.
The fragrance of La Source is maybe indescribable. It’s not like most “beach” scents that are vaguely marine and blue smelling. La Source captured that salty breeze and smell of sun-baked sand dunes. You have to smell it to believe it.
Find more Crabtree & Evelyn Conditioning Hand Wash in La Source information and reviews here.
-
Noodle & Boo Healthy Hand WashPrice: $10.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisturizing aloe vera and sweet almond oil
- Formulated for frequent washing
- No sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or dyes
- No animal testing
- Contains milk and wheat products
- Not vegan
- Not enough fragrance for some
If you’re looking for a gentle hand wash, the Healthy Hand Wash by Noodle & Boo is made for parents and other caregivers of babies who need to wash their hands multiple times a day. It’s Dermatologist and Pediatrician tested to be safe for sensitive skin for adults and little ones.
It has a light fragrance for sensitive noses and is paraben, sulfate, phthalate, and cruelty-free. To keep hands from drying out with frequent washings the soap contains aloe vera, sweet almond oil, and vitamins A, C, and E.
Healthy Hand Wash also supports skin healthy with organic honey, milk protein, and hydrolyzed wheat protein. While that’s great for most skin, just keep in mind that a small number of folks have allergies.
Find more Noodle & Boo Healthy Hand Wash information and reviews here.
-
L’Occitane Shea Butter Liquid Soap in LavenderPros:
Cons:
- Addictive lavender scent
- Product of France
- Hydrating
- Large bottle
- If you don’t like lavender, skip this one.
- Luxury price tag
- Moisturizing soap takes a little longer to wash off than traditional soap
I don’t think you’re allowed to have a best hand soap list without featuring a lavender soap. It’s some unwritten rule.
I love lavender, but if not done well it can smell soapy and chemical. The French can do lavender and this liquid soap from L’Occitane comes from Provence, France. The fragrance is light, floral, and true to the flower itself.
Shea butter and aloe vera are included to moisturize your hands. This soap definitely has more of a hydrated feel to it when you wash your hands which some people might not be used to, but it’s a good thing. Be warned though, it’s said that once you try this hand soap, you can never go back to grocery store brands.
Luckily, L’Occitane offers relatively cheap hand soap refills.
Find more L’Occitane Shea Butter Liquid Soap in Lavender information and reviews here.
-
Archipelago Botanicals Hand Wash in MilkPrice: $15.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Paraben, sulfate, and gluten free
- Nourishing hydrolyzed proteins and grapeseed extract
- Deeply moisturizing
- Not vegan
- Not as moisturizing as some
- Too thick for some
This moisturizing gel soap gets its skin nourishing power from milk, soy milk, oat, and rice proteins. It’s an extremely thick soap that seems almost like a lotion instead of a soap until you work it into a lather.
So if soft hands is your main priority, this may be the soap for you. The fragrance is light and homey with notes of rice, white tea, and coconut water.
Archipelago Botanicals also offers another deeply hydrating hand soap in their Marine Hand Wash containing blue agae and sea salt to help your hands retain moisture longer.
Find more Archipelago Botanicals Hand Wash in Milk information and reviews here.
