9 Best Nail Drill Machines for Home & Salon

When shopping for a nail drill machine, you’ll fine a wide range of shapes, designs, features, and power levels–which is great for suiting your nail drill to your precise needs but a real hassle when you’re trying to sort through them all. See the end of the article for a breakdown of the most common features to help you choose the right electric nail drill for you whether you need it for salon or home use.
If you’re looking for something pedicure-specific, you may want to check out electric foot files as well.
1. AZ Gogo Professional 3-in-1 Nail DrillPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 25,000 RPM
- Built-in dust fan with no-spill filter
- LED lamp for brighter work area
- Forward and reverse drill
- Corded power supply
- No pedal to worry about
- Not cordless
- No foot pedal
- Not portable
For those understandably worried about the nail dust created by nail drills (both inhaling it and having to clean it up) this AZ Gogo 3-in-1 Nail Drill with built-in nail dust collection fan may be exactly what you need.
The fan sucks in the dust created as you work and captures it on a no-spill filter screen that’s simple to remove and empty, so there’s no need to be constantly buying replacement filters.
Another plus is the positionable LED lamp to better light your work area and make it easier to see. It’s perfect for eliminating your own shadow as you bend over your work. This LED bulb will not double as a nail lamp to cure gel polish and is only for improved lighting.
The drill itself is a corded model with 25,000 RPMs which is enough to work with acrylics and hard gel. You can reverse the direction of the drill with a flip a switch and the power is controlled by the dock instead of a foot pedal.
Find more AZ Gogo Professional 3-in-1 Nail Drill information and reviews here.
2. Belle 35,000RPM Portable E-FilePrice: $140.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 5,000 to 35,000 RPM
- Forward and reverse
- Foot pedal
- Corded power
- Small enough to travel with
- Dock holds six bits
- Trusted brand
- Ultra quiet brushless motor
- A little small for salon use
- Corded
- Only six bits
This drill hits the sweet spot between compact portable models and the features you expect in a more salon-grade model. That means it will be too big for some casual users and too small for some nail techs, but just right for a lot of folks in between.
The Belle 35,000RPM E-File, as the name implies, has a range from 5,000 RPMs to 35,000 RPMs. That along with being a corded model means it will have plenty enough power to grind through gel and acrylic.
It’s small, compact, and light so it’s great for throwing in bag to take to a friend’s house or for easy storage if you don’t have a dedicated manicure table. I love that this Belle drill has a foot pedal despite being a smaller drill because having that hands-free control is something I really need in an electric nail file.
It comes with six bits that slot into holders on the base including a polishing brush, barrel for disposable bands, and a ceramic grinding bit.
Find more Belle 35,000RPM Portable E-File information and reviews here.
3. MelodySusie Scarlet 30,000RPM Nail DrillPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 30,000 RPM
- Forward and reverse rotation
- Affordable
- Easy to store
- Six bits and six disposable bands
- Corded model power
- Drills and bits are stored in dock
- Foot pedal control
- Not everyone loves a foot pedal
- Not cordless
- Nothing to trap dust
The Scarlet Nail Drill from MelodieSusie is a compact, corded nail drill that packs a punch for its size. I received a media sample of this drill from Melody Susie last year with no promise I’d review it at all, and it’s still my at-home drill of choice.
It has enough power at 30,000 RPMs to work with acrylic with a knob that goes down to under 3,000 RPMs so you can safely work with natural nails. It’s controlled with a foot pedal so you can have both your hands-free for your nail art–perfect for you’re doing your own nails.
I like that it has slots to hold your drill bits right on the dock and a slot to hold the drill itself which makes it easy to stick this machine in the corner of my manicure table and still have plenty of work area.
Scarlet comes with six drill bits and six disposable sanding bands.
Find more MelodySusie Scarlet 30,000RPM Nail Drill information and reviews here.
4. Medicool Pro Power 35,000RPM Drill & Bit KitPrice: $356.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 35,000 RPMs
- Salon-grade quality
- Forward and reverse rotation
- Foot pedal control
- Available with bit set or without
- Trusted brand
- Includes stand and carrying case
- Larger investment upfront
- Not cordless
- More than some people will need
For those looking for a salon-grade model, splurge for the Medicool Pro Power Professional Electric File with corded power up to 35,000 RPMs. That’s plenty fast enough to work with acrylics and hard gels.
It uses hands-free foot pedal control paired with a highly adjustable knob for speed and a simple forward and reverse rotation switch. The handpiece is lightweight with minimal vibration so it’s comfortable to use for long sessions. It comes with a cradle to hold the drill making it easy to pick up and elevated from your work surface.
It can buy this drill as a bundle with a six-piece ceramic and carbide bit set, or if you already have your own bits you can buy it without any bits to save a little money.
Find more Medicool Pro Power 35,000RPM Drill & Bit Kit information and reviews here.
5. Beurer 24-Piece Manicure & Pedicure Drill SetPrice: $60.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Forward and reverse settings
- Built-in LED light
- Special bits for corns and ingrown nails
- Dust shield
- 10 bits with 10 disposible bands included
- Chunky handle is easy to grip
- Great for home natural nail care
- Carrying case
- Not strong enough for salon use
- Not ideal for gel or acrylic
- Corded
- No dock
The Beurer 24-Piece Set is perfect if what you need is a drill to help you maintain your natural nails and toenails, especially if they are thickened and hard to cut with normal nail clippers from your manicure set. It also comes with special bits to work on corns and ingrown nails making it great for people with problem feet looking for a makeover.
There’s a built-in LED light that glows in a ring around the drill tip making it easier to see what you’re doing. To help reduce dust in the air, it ever has a detachable dust shield.
This corded drill plugs in with a 10-foot cord to give you a decent amount of space to work with. The barrel of the drill is thicker than many others making it easier to grip. It comes with 10 different bits as well as 10 disposable sanding bands.
Find more Beurer 24-Piece Manicure & Pedicure Drill Set information and reviews here.
6. Jewhitney Electric Nail File MachinePrice: $47.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Up to 30,000 RPMs
- Hand or foot pedal operation
- Corded model
- Forward and reverse
- Lots of disposible sanding bands
- Comes with nail brush and buffer block
- Only six bits
- Not cordless
- Not portable
For those on a budget who don’t want to downsize to a smaller, battery machine, consider the Jewhitney Electric Nail File. The corded drill has all the features you’d look for with a budget price tag.
It has acrylic-tackling speeds of 30,000 RPMS as well as forward and reverse rotation. One unique feature is the ability to choose and swap between foot pedal control and hand-held control depending on your preference and work space. A simple switch on the front of the machine toggles the control back and forth.
The knob to control the speed and while I don’t like that the RPMs aren’t labeled on here, it works just as well. It comes with six standard bits and 56 disposable sanding bands.
Find more Jewhitney Electric Nail File Machine information and reviews here.
7. Pure Enrichment Cordless Manicure & Pedicure DrillPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cordless rechargeable drill
- Built-in LED light
- Eight drill bits
- Includes storage case
- Good for at home natural nail care
- Optional dust shield
- RPMs not specified
- Not as much power as corded models
- Wouldn't trust this to work on acrylics
This is an electric nail file for people who need something to make at-home natural nail maintenance easier and faster. The Pure Enrichment Cordless Nail Drill is perfect for filing down thickened fingernails and toenails as well as buffing out calluses and rough dead skin on your feet.
It’s truly wireless and recharges with an included USB cord. The drill has a battery life of around three hours which should last you through few manicures. It comes with eight attachments for nail shaping, grinding, callus buffing, and cuticle care as well as a nail dust shield.
Pure Enrichment has three speeds which are easy to select on the body of the drill with user-friendly plus and minus buttons, but they don’t give the speed of the drill in RPMs. From that and the fact that is isn’t a corded model, I would use this for natural nails but not trust it to hold up to acrylic or gel.
Find more Pure Enrichment Cordless Manicure & Pedicure Drill information and reviews here.
8. Belle Rechargeable 35,000RPM Nail DrillPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2,000 to 35,000 RPMs
- Powerbank provides power without the cord
- Digital display
- Quiet brushless motor
- Over eight hours of battery life
- Includes carrying case
- Six drill bits with disposable sanding bands
- Easy to store
- Possible to run out of battery mid-manicure
- Can't reverse rotation
- Drill body is narrow
The Belle Portable 35,000 RPM Nail Drill is perfect for people who want the power of a corded model without plugging into an outlet. It’s not cordless but the cord attaches to a portable power bank which is small enough to stick in your pocket or purse.
This is convenient for doing your nails away from an outlet either on the couch, kitchen table, or doing your friend’s nails at their place. With a full charge, this power bank can fun your Belle Nail Drill for over eight hours of use.
The speed is controlled by a knob on the top with a digital read out on the front. It’s strong enough to handle acrylic and can go slow enough to be safe on natural nails.
Find more Belle Rechargeable 35,000RPM Nail Drill information and reviews here.
9. Pedinova III Electric Foot & Nail FilePrice: $121.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 20,000 RPMs
- Great for maintaining natural nails
- Long coiled cord
- Variable speed
- Includes 12 bits
- Comes with carrying case
- Trusted brand
- Not for acrylic or gel
- Corded
- No reverse
The PediNova III by Medicool is a compact corded electric nail file perfect for maintaining your natural nails at home.
It’s just the drill with a cord that plugs directly into the wall without a bulky console machine. You have control over the speed but none of the other extras like reversing rotating like you do on salon-grade models.
But that’s totally fine for those looking to take care of their natural nails at home. It’s perfect to shaping fingernails, grinding down thick toenails, and dealing with calluses and dead skin build up.
It goes up to 20,000 RPMs which is just barely enough for acrylics and is more than enough power for natural nails. The PediNova III comes with a wide range of bit types and a storage case.
How to choose an electric nail drill.
The best nail drill for you depends entirely on what you need it for. Someone who does their nails at home has different needs than professional nail techs at a salon. Home nail artists can get away with a little less power and durability since they won't be using the drill for hours every day.
Let's break down the key features to consider.
Cordless nail drills vs wired nail drills.
If you're a professional nail tech you'll want to stick to corded models because nothing else can match the power, but people looking for something to do their own nails at home may be able to get away with a cordless.
Corded nail drills
Pros: More powerful, never runs out of battery.
Cons: Have to deal with a cord.
Cordless nail drills
Pros: More freedom, easy to travel with.
Cons: Charge only lasts so long, could run out of power mid-manicure, not as powerful as corded models.
Speed: Do you really need a 30000rpm nail drill machine?
Electric nail files are rated on their revolutions per minute (RPM) to rank their speed. They generally run a gambit from 10,000 RPM to 30,000 RPM. Like the speed of most tools, faster equals more powerful.
Speed comes down to natural or artificial nails.
Professional nail techs will want to be looking at drills in the 25,000 to 30,000 RPM range to effectively work with acrylics and builder gel. Even home nail artists will want to stick to that range if you plan on doing your own acrylic or other nail extensions from home. It takes a fair bit of power to grind these mediums down.
For home users who only need it for removing gel nail polish, general manicures, or for pedicures of thickened toenails, you can easily get away with less than 20,000 RPM.
I would even argue that people who are only going to be working with their natural fingernails should stick to the lower end of the speed spectrum as it can be easier with powerful machines to over file your nails making them too thin and weak. Honestly, unless your nails are quite thick, you can probably get away with a quality file.
The types and number of bits it comes with.
A good nail drill should include a nice range of bit shapes and types. If nothing else, make sure the electric file accepts universal replacement so you can replace bits as they wear out and expand your bit collection as need.
According to Nails Magazine, you'll want to at least make sure you have a natural nail bit, several sizes of barrels and tapered barrels, a cone bit, and a pedicure bit.
How easy to clean.
Plenty of news stories have detailed the dangerous and occasionally deadly result of dirty manicure tools and the textured nature of drill bits means that proper cleaning of your bits is even more important.
As an example, some laws require soaking bits in disinfectant for 10 minutes between each use. Highly textured bits will need to have nail dust removed first with a soak in acetone, blown with canned air, removed with a brush. If that sounds like too much of a hassle, you may want to stick with drills that come with disposable bands so you start with a fresh bit surface every time.
Heavy or light electric nail file use.
An electric file uses a motor and, like any motor, it will eventually run down. High-quality motors will last longer but come at a higher cost.
Home users who will only need their nail drill a few times a month can get away with a cheaper model but professionals who will use their drill for hours every day will want to invest in something that will last.
Comfort of use.
Some drills offer perks like being lightweight or less prone to heating up that you may wish to consider.
Keep safety in mind.
While not specifically a feature, make sure you're taking your personal safety into account. Nail drills create fine dust which isn't great to be routinely breathing. The EPA report on "Protecting the Health of Nail Salon Workers" recommends exhaust vents with filters and masks as needed to prevent inhalation of dust.
See Also:
