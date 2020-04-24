9 Best Nail Drill Machines for Home & Salon

If you’re looking for something pedicure-specific, you may want to check out electric foot files as well.

When shopping for a nail drill machine, you’ll fine a wide range of shapes, designs, features, and power levels–which is great for suiting your nail drill to your precise needs but a real hassle when you’re trying to sort through them all. See the end of the article for a breakdown of the most common features to help you choose the right electric nail drill for you whether you need it for salon or home use.

How to choose an electric nail drill.

The best nail drill for you depends entirely on what you need it for. Someone who does their nails at home has different needs than professional nail techs at a salon. Home nail artists can get away with a little less power and durability since they won't be using the drill for hours every day.

Let's break down the key features to consider.

Cordless nail drills vs wired nail drills.

If you're a professional nail tech you'll want to stick to corded models because nothing else can match the power, but people looking for something to do their own nails at home may be able to get away with a cordless.

Corded nail drills

Pros: More powerful, never runs out of battery.

Cons: Have to deal with a cord.

Cordless nail drills

Pros: More freedom, easy to travel with.

Cons: Charge only lasts so long, could run out of power mid-manicure, not as powerful as corded models.

Speed: Do you really need a 30000rpm nail drill machine?

Electric nail files are rated on their revolutions per minute (RPM) to rank their speed. They generally run a gambit from 10,000 RPM to 30,000 RPM. Like the speed of most tools, faster equals more powerful.

Speed comes down to natural or artificial nails.

Professional nail techs will want to be looking at drills in the 25,000 to 30,000 RPM range to effectively work with acrylics and builder gel. Even home nail artists will want to stick to that range if you plan on doing your own acrylic or other nail extensions from home. It takes a fair bit of power to grind these mediums down.

For home users who only need it for removing gel nail polish, general manicures, or for pedicures of thickened toenails, you can easily get away with less than 20,000 RPM.

I would even argue that people who are only going to be working with their natural fingernails should stick to the lower end of the speed spectrum as it can be easier with powerful machines to over file your nails making them too thin and weak. Honestly, unless your nails are quite thick, you can probably get away with a quality file.

The types and number of bits it comes with.

A good nail drill should include a nice range of bit shapes and types. If nothing else, make sure the electric file accepts universal replacement so you can replace bits as they wear out and expand your bit collection as need.

According to Nails Magazine, you'll want to at least make sure you have a natural nail bit, several sizes of barrels and tapered barrels, a cone bit, and a pedicure bit.

How easy to clean.

Plenty of news stories have detailed the dangerous and occasionally deadly result of dirty manicure tools and the textured nature of drill bits means that proper cleaning of your bits is even more important.

As an example, some laws require soaking bits in disinfectant for 10 minutes between each use. Highly textured bits will need to have nail dust removed first with a soak in acetone, blown with canned air, removed with a brush. If that sounds like too much of a hassle, you may want to stick with drills that come with disposable bands so you start with a fresh bit surface every time.

Heavy or light electric nail file use.

An electric file uses a motor and, like any motor, it will eventually run down. High-quality motors will last longer but come at a higher cost.

Home users who will only need their nail drill a few times a month can get away with a cheaper model but professionals who will use their drill for hours every day will want to invest in something that will last.

Comfort of use.

Some drills offer perks like being lightweight or less prone to heating up that you may wish to consider.

Keep safety in mind.

While not specifically a feature, make sure you're taking your personal safety into account. Nail drills create fine dust which isn't great to be routinely breathing. The EPA report on "Protecting the Health of Nail Salon Workers" recommends exhaust vents with filters and masks as needed to prevent inhalation of dust.

