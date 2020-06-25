15 Best Hair Straightening Brushes for Smooth Styles

If you’re like me, maybe you’ve wrestled with crazy curls, out of control waves, or a head full of frizz, minus shine. So many women with curly hair covet that silky straight look, and we watch with envy while slow motion models twirl their perfect manes in those zillions of shampoo commercials. I know you know which ones I’m talking about, even without mentioning brand names.
You’ve probably tried all the remedies to straighten your hair. I have too – other than using chemical straighteners. Those are only going to make your hair worse in the long run, and I don’t know about you, but I’m reticent to use those kinds of products near my brain. Hence this foray into research about hair straightening brushes, and what I’ve experienced has made me a convert.
If you’re serious about skipping wash days more often, and keeping your hair looking like you just had it styled, check out these hair straightening brushes. Before you know it, you might start to miss those curls of yours, but now you’ll have the option to look however you want, whenever you want.
We’ll look at both professional options as well as everyday workhorses. When you’re ready to embrace your waves again, you can still pump them up to full volume with a dryer for curly hair.
1. Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for Multiple Hair Types & StylesPrice: $447.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Intelligent heat control helps to prevent damage
- Dries and styles at once
- Four styling heads for different looks
- Three speeds and three heat settings plus a cold shot button
- Very expensive
- Brushes don't create as much volume as some
- Not ideal for shorter hair
The Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler is the ideal multi-tool if you’re that person who likes to style your hair differently depending on your mood, or if you’re tired of storing tons of different hot tools just to keep up with your changing tastes. The Airwrap gives you four different styling heads to help you create smooth silky styles, voluminous loopy curls, big, beachy waves, or soft curls. The pre-styling dryer gets your hair from wet to damp and ready for the styling tools.
The Airwrap styles and dries your hair simultaneously combining great airflow along with heat to give you gorgeous results that last all day. It comes with four different styling barrels, and a quick-release switch allows you to easily change attachments while you’re styling. And because it never gets over 302 degrees, your hair will look perfect with less frizz and heat damage.
The Dyson 1,300 watt V-9 motor creates a Coanda effect that allows your hair to cling to the styling attachments without fear of burning your fingertips while using. This styler also has intelligent heat control that measures temperature more than 40 times per second to ensure your hair isn’t damaged through use. With three speeds, three heat settings
All this hair goodness comes with a convenient storage kit, so you can stay organized, and toss away all those hot tools you’re not going to need anymore. Dyson also has one of our favorite professional blow dryers, which has become a cult classic.
Find more Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for Multiple Styles information and reviews here.
-
2. ghd Glide Professional Hot BrushPrice: $169.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Combination of short and long bristles means you can straighten larger sections of hair at once
- Consistent 365 degree styling temperature reduces damage
- Universal voltage makes it travel worthy
- Automatic shut-off after 60 minutes
- No temperature control
- Heavier than some others
- Not ideal for ethnic hair
It’s hard to dispute the effects of a good hair day, and the ghd Glide Hot Brush is going to deliver on the desire by giving you smoother and silkier hair seriously fast. This hot brush features ceramic technology with an ionizer that heats the brush to an optimum styling temperature of 365 degrees. By reducing heat damage, your hair is going to look healthier on styling day and even the day after.
Thie brush paddle features a combination of both short and long bristles that allow for greater tension and more control while styling. This bristle combination also allows you to dry larger sections of hair at once so your styling time is reduced. Love that. And, because you’re not smashing your hair between the hot ceramic plates of a flat iron, you’ll notice less frizz, breakage, and split ends (and none of those weird kinks and bends either.)
In fact, this brush never snags or pulls, which makes styling long hair so much easier. An auto shut-off feature puts this brush in sleep mode after 60 minutes of non-use, so you’ll have greater peace of mind as well. And when it comes to travel-worthy, universal voltage lets you take this brush anywhere in the world.
Find more ghd Glide Professional Hot Brush information and reviews here.
-
3. Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer BrushPrice: $150.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Combines the best features of a blow dryer and round brush in one
- Unique oval shaped barrel adds extra volume and shine
- Can be used to create styles on damp or dry hair
- Vented barrel for maximum airflow
- Quite spendy compared to most
- Takes a long time to dry thick hair
- Synthetic bristles are more harsh on hair than boar bristles
When you’re looking for the easiest way to create smooth hairstyles without having to go through a two-step, two handed process, the Drybar Double Shot Blow Dryer Brush is the optimum tool du jour. It combines the hot air of a blow dryer and the big barrel of a round brush in one convenient to use hot tool that delivers consistently great results every time.
This tool features ionic technology for reduced frizz and lots of shine. The barrel is strategically vented to allow for optimal airflow while styling. The nylon and tufted bristles allow you to easily catch and keep the hair taut for better control and consistent results. Rather than round, the barrel has a unique oval shape with curved edged that delivers added volume – a bonus over other standard shaped brushes that tend to leave hair flat.
With cool, medium, and high temperature settings, this blow dryer brush can be adjusted to all hair thicknesses and textures for terrific results. While you’ll want to pre-dry extremely thick hair before using the Double Shot, most can use it on towel dried hair. It can also be used to style dry hair with the same great results.
If you don’t need a lot of added volume, the Drybar Brush Crush is awesome for pure smoothing and straightening. The Drybar Baby Brush Crush is a compact travel alternative that combines the heat of a flat-iron with the structure of a paddle brush to create smooth styles that are frizz-free.
Find more Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush information and reviews here.
-
4. TYMO Hair Straightening BrushPros:
Cons:
- Heats up super fast
- Wide triangular anti-scald bristles smooth more hair per stroke
- Ceramic heater provides even heat without hot spots
- Comes with protective glove and parting clips
- Bristles can snag or pull hair
- Setting control can be confusing
- Not easy to use on short hair
If you’re looking to save time by straightening more hair per stroke, the TYMO ceramic hair straightening brush should be in your collection of hot tools. You’ll notice right away that this tool looks quite different than the rest. That’s because rather than standard bristles, it has wide triangle teeth, allowing for more hair pass through per stroke. That means less time that your hair is exposed, meaning less heat damage.
This straightener brush heats up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit in just 30 seconds, and for higher temps up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit in just 60 seconds. With five different heat settings, it can beautifully straighten all hair types from fine and thin to thick and curly, and it offers a special heat setting for color treated hair as well.
The ceramic heating element makes for even heat distribution without hot spots, so no fried hair is in your future with this one. The anti-scald design is a plus as well because there probably isn’t one of us who hasn’t burned our face, ears, neck or fingers trying to straighten with a big barrel curling iron or flat iron. This brush really does leave your hair smooth, silky and straight.
While we usually don’t comment on the packaging, when I received this to try out, I was impressed with the quality. I was even more delighted to find that this brush comes with a heat styling glove, clips for parting out your hair, and a handy stow bag for both. Very nice for the price. If you’re looking for a straightening brush with a more traditional bristle design and the advantage of ionic technology, the TYMO 2-in-1 Enhanced Straightening Brush offers 16 heat settings and heats up to 450 degrees for the strongest styling.
Find more TYMO Hair Straightening Brush information and reviews here.
-
5. AsaVea Professional Hair Straightening BrushPrice: $86.03Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top rated by users
- Large paddle style brush makes straightening fast and efficient
- Easy to use settings
- Auto-shut-off and 360 degree swivel cord
- Super spendy
- On/off switch is poorly placed and easy to accidentally shut off
- Doesn’t get as hot as some others
Whenever a hot tool is deemed “professional”, it always seems to cost more money. The question is, is it worth the higher price? In this case, the AsaVea professional hair straightening brush most definitely has some advantages, and clearly, people are willing to pay for them. It’s simplified over their smaller model we reviewed earlier.
With three heat settings, you can quickly determine what heat to use, and get started. The negative ions emitted by this bush help to restore balance to your hair, protecting it from heat damage and leaving it shiny and frizz free. The wider paddle brush style features 67 bristles, for increased contact with hair. They easily tackle larger sections of hair, to make straightening a fast and easy process, and give you that professional blow out look you’re after.
A mirror on the back of the brush allows you to evaluate your styling throughout the process and can be used with your bathroom mirror to give you a rear view of your shiny, smooth locks. With temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, this hair straightener brush also features a 360 degree swivel cord for ease of styling. It also has an auto-shut-off feature.
Find more AsaVea Professional Hair Straightening Brush information and reviews here.
-
6. L’Ange Hair Le Vite Hair Straightening BrushPrice: $69.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide range of temperatures from 180-450 degrees Fahrenheit
- Double negative ion technology means no frizz
- Great for all hair types including ethnic hair
- 30 minute automatic shut-off
- Bristles can catch or pull hair
- Doesn't work effectively for evey user
- Requires straightening small sections of hair at a time
If decreasing frizz and increasing shine are equally as important as a smooth sleek style, the L’Ange Le Vite hair straightening brush has cutting-edge double negative ion technology to give you pin straight styles while reducing damage. It traps moisture and seals the cuticle to help hair stay balanced, smooth, and hydrated.
Ceramic bristles with nylon “cool tips” emit far infrared heat from 180 up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit which safely penetrates your hair’s cuticle from the inside out, maintaining moisture and enhancing shine with absolutely no static. An easy LCD interface allows for precise temperature control that’s right for your hair.
A 360 degree swivel cord means you’ll never get tangled up while you’re styling and this hot brush also features a 30 minute automatic shut-off feature.
Find more L’Ange Hair Le Vite Hair Straightening Brush information and reviews here.
-
7. TYMO iONIC Hair Straightener BrushPrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra-zone predictive technology keeps heat consistent throughout styling
- Heats up fast and shuts off after 60 minutes
- Wide paddle brush style
- Dual bristles help to heat and then cool hair to prevent damage
- May leave hair with more volume than desired
- Hair can get tangled in the bristles
- Heavy compared to others
If you prefer a traditional paddle brush style, the TYMO Ionic Hair Straightener Brush delivers that ease of use in a model that doesn’t catch, snag or tangle your hair. It features a combination of bristle lengths to both style and then cools your strands as you work through them. The purple bristles provide heat to straighten, while the black bristles keep your scalp from scalding as well as setting your smooth look.
The wider comb design helps to reduce breakage, and this brush features ultra-zone predictive technology to ensure even heat across the whole plate, to give you consistent styling results with every stroke. Double ionic technology means more moisture and less hair breakage and frizz. This hair straightener heats up fast, but no worries because it also automatically shuts off after 60 minutes.
This brush has easy heat control options to make it customizable to your hair type and has a heat range of 170-450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Find more TYMO iONIC Hair Straightener Brush information and reviews here.
-
8. Irresistible Me Revolutionary New Generation Hair Straightening BrushPros:
Cons:
- High heat to straighten most hair types
- 360 degree eight foot swivel cord
- Fast recovery technology means no waiting for it to reheat mid-style
- Scald free bristles that are well placed
- A bit big and bulky
- Quite a bit more expensive than most
- Doesn’t completely straighten the kinkiest hair
- Can leave hair a bit frizzy, despite claims otherwise
Ceramic tourmaline heating gives this Irresistible Me hair straightening brush an edge when it comes to making your curly hair soft, shiny and yes, straight too. Well placed bristles make it easy to brush through all but the kinkiest hair types, while eliminating tangles or snagging. This brush also helps you get a bit of volume at the roots, unlike flat iron straightening.
With multiple heat settings that go all the way up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, this brush can slash time off your morning hair routine. Anti-scald teeth are safe for your hair, scalp and fingertips, although at the highest setting, the brush back may begin to feel hot if you keep it in use for a very long time – although not burning hot, mind you. Another big plus for this straightening brush is the ultra-fast recovery technology, which means it won’t constantly cool down when you’re in the middle of a do.
The tourmaline infusion emits negative ions while you’re styling, to help keep your hair moisturized and eliminate burning. The 360 degree swivel cord is eight feet long, so you’ve got an easy radius to work on all sides of your head. While it does have an automatic shut-off feature, we can’t find any information about the timing on that.
Find more Irresistible Me Revolutionary New Generation Hair Straightening Brush information and reviews here.
-
9. Vikicon Cordless Beard Straightening BrushPros:
Cons:
- Compact size that's easy to use on the go
- Auto shut-off after 30 minutes
- 300-450 degree heat settings allow it to work on all hair types
- Works corded or cordless
- Battery doesn't last as long as some
- Take a long time to recharge
- More expensive than many portable models
Are you looking for a beard or hair straightening brush that’s tiny enough to pack along on a business trip, but mighty enough to straighten your mane? This mini hair straightening brush is small and compact, but still feels pretty substantial in the hand. For international travel, it offers cordless convenience, which we think is awesome. Thanks to a lithium-ion battery it quickly charges via USB making international outlet issues a thing of the past.
With three temperature settings from 300-450 degrees Fahrenheit respectively, this mini hot tool can handle most hair straightening jobs quickly and efficiently. It’s especially great for smoothing beards. At just 8.85 inches long, it’s small enough to slip into your purse or messenger bag for a quick touch up during the day, or prior to going out after work.
It leaves your hair soft and shiny, and the bristles are well placed to get lots of heat – hence straightening power – to your hair. Ceramic coated teeth help to protect your strands from severe heat damage, and they won’t tug, snag, or pull your hair. It works up either corded or plugged in and features an auto shut-off feature after 30 minutes of non-use.
-
10. GLAMFIELDS Straightening Brush 2.0Price: $43.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amazon’s Choice
- Heats up super fast and hot
- Smooths and straightens hair effectively
- 360 degree swivel cord makes getting to the back of your head simple
- Tightly packed bristles make it tougher to use on thick, super curly hair
- May leave hair a bit frizzy
- On/off switch isn’t as responsive as some
- Some packaging issues reported
Hot, fast and convenient styling are all winning points of this popular and wildly well-rated ceramic hair straightening brush from GLAMFIELDS. With a lightning fast 30 second heat up time, and temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, this hair straightening brush has abundant fans, and with good reason.
With next gen anti-scald bristles, this hair straightener brush actually helps to preserve precious moisture in your strands, making hair less frizzy and more shiny with use. The simple number of bristles means your hair is getting seven times more contact with each stroke than it would with a flat iron.
Another feature we think you’re going to love is the 360 degree swivel cord, which makes using this hot tool so much easier when you’re working on the back parts of your head. It features a 30 minute automatic shut-off to alleviate stressing about leaving it on. This ceramic straightening brush also comes with a heat resistant glove, a cleaning brush, cloth storage back, and two hair clips to help section off your mane.
Find more GLAMFIELDS Straightening Brush 2.0 information and reviews here.
-
11. Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & StylerPrice: $41.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dries and styles at the same time
- Smooths and straightens without losing volume
- Exposes your hair to less direct heat
- Excellent for thick and unruly hair
- Bristles can bend and fail after a lot of use
- Doesn’t straighten as well as a regular hair straightener brush
- Handle is kind of bulky
- Can be drying to your scalp
We’re switching things up on you a little, particularly when it comes to technology. This hair straightening brushhttps://amzn.to/2HUheuc is a whole different game, that straightens your hair at the same time as it blows your hair dry, simplifying your routine by eliminating steps. With 1,100 watts of drying power, and ionic technology for frizz control, you get the power of two tools in one.
This nifty gadget gives you a professional looking blowout with super smooth results, and the large paddle style brush is terrific for thick, wavy and curly hair. It delivers without exposing your hair to the kind of heat other hair straightening brushes use, and also gives you some added fullness that straighteners and flat irons don’t. An added bonus is that it effectively eliminates static, which we think you’ll love.
Because it has a swivel cord, it’s easy to use on any part of your head without getting tangled. Even professional stylists give this cool hot tool rave reviews for how easy and fast it is to give their clients smooth, straight, silky hair. Revlon also offers a more traditional hair straightening brush for around the same price, if you don’t want the combo of a dryer and brush in one.
Find more Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler information and reviews here.
-
12. MiroPure 2-in-1 Ionic Hair Straightener BrushPros:
Cons:
- Straightens hair in less time than other methods
- Double ionic technology reduces frizz and leaves hair shinier
- Heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit for super thick and wavy hair
- Automatic shut-off feature
- Poor location of on/off switch makes it easy to accidentally turn off during styling
- Not as effective at removing curl near the scalp
- Not as effective as a flat iron
- Some issues reported on returns
Even if you have thick, wavy and frizzy hair, this ceramic hair straightening brush can be your new best friend in the morning. With a digital temperature control that heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and 16 different heat settings, a few minutes of parting out and brushing with this electric hair straightener brush will leave you with a silky, smooth style that looks like a professional blowout, without leaving your locks flat and dull.
The double ionic technology means you’ll spend less time than traditional methods of straightening, which is a real hair saver. With anti-static technology, it automatically reduces frizzy, flyaway hair, to give you a shinier, silkier mane, super fast. This brush is effective for all hair types. With a 60 minute automatic shut-off feature, you’ll never have to worry that you’ve left your hot tool plugged in, after you’ve left home.
This kit includes the electric hair straightening brush, heat resistant glove and convenient storage pouch.
Find more MiroPure 2-in-1 Ionic Hair Straightener Brush information and reviews here.
-
13. CNXUS Ionic Hair Straightening BrushPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High temperature option straightens even the most difficult hair
- Leaves hair shiny and frizz free
- Doesn’t leave odd bumps like a flat iron might
- Worry free automatic shut-off feature
- Doesn’t come with a heat glove
- Higher heat settings can burn hair
- May not be best for thin and fine hair
- Isn't as time saving as expected
Shaped more like a classic paddle brush, this double ionic hair straightening brush seems like the ticket for smooth, shiny hair, especially if you have a super thick and curly mane. The wide head has a crescent shaped curve to better fit the natural curve of your head. That makes for more brush contact with strands, which means you can tackle larger sections, reducing your hair’s total time exposed to heat. With temperature settings as high as 450 degrees Fahrenheit, that’s good to know.
Anti-scald teeth protect your scalp, fingers and hair at the same time, which is one of the real pitfalls of straightening with flat irons. Because of the multiple bristles, you never have to worry about odd bumps that flat irons can leave as well. This ceramic hair straightening brush also features a worry free 30 minute automatic shut-off feature. You can have smooth, frizz free hair in just minutes, depending on the length and curliness of your locks. The unique shape of the bristles, which are more like wide, flat teeth, makes getting through even the thickest, most difficult hair, simple, leaving you with a shiny look that will last for days.
Men also love this straightening brush as a great tool for taming their beards.
Find more CNXUS Ionic Hair Straightening Brush information and reviews here.
-
14. Enhanced Hair Straightener Heat Brush by MiroPurePros:
Cons:
- Works fast to straighten hair
- Leaves hair smooth and shiny
- Long swivel cord with professional hook as well
- Double negative ion technology combats frizz and static
- A costly endeavor
- Logo is just weird
- Can dry out the ends of your hair
Another professional level hair hot tool is the MiroPure Enhanced Hair Straightening Brush. This hair straightening brush uses double negative ion technology to combat frizzies and static while leaving your hair beautifully smooth and shiny. With ceramic bristles that emit far infrared heat, they actually straighten your hair from the inside of the follicle out, reducing the risk of hair damage.
The LCD digital display shows how you can easily set this straightening brush up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and it maintains that temp to give you consistent delivery of smooth results. That consistent temp is the secret behind why this works so much faster than many other hair straightening brushes, and why consumers give it rave reviews for saving them time and making their difficult hair easy to manage.
The nine foot long, 360 degree swivel cord is one of the longest, making it suitable for salon use, and it includes a professional hook to make it simple to hang between uses.
Find more amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush information and reviews here.
-
15. AsaVea Hair Straightening Brush 3.0Price: $38.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 67 bristles allow you to straighten larger sections of hair
- Narrow profile is lightweight and reduces arm fatigue
- Dual voltage for international use
- Straightens well, while reducing frizz
- Doesn’t work well on short hair
- Gets hot enough to burn fingers if you're not careful
- Not as effective on fine or thin hair
- Some shelf life issues reported
This narrow, easy to maneuver hair straightening brush acts as both a comb and brush in one. Easy to handle, it takes less than 60 seconds to heat up to its maximum temp of 400 degrees Fahrenheit. With a temperature auto-lock, the ergonomic handle prevents you from accidentally changing the temperature while you’re using it. Ceramic plates act to reduce frizz, increase shine, and give you smooth, silky hair.
With 67 bristles it allows seven times more contact than a flat iron in every stroke, so you can easily smooth larger hair sections at a time, reducing the time spent straightening. Six separate temperature settings make this hair straightener brush suitable for all hair types, and the liquid crystal display makes it simple to see how hot you’ve set this straightening brush. With a narrower handle than many, it’s easy on the hands, and the lighter weight reduces arm fatigue for those of you with a lot of hair to straighten.
It features a 30 minute automatic shut-off, which is an absolute must for any hot tool. As with most hot tools, it’s recommended that you use a hair protectant specifically made for heat styling.
The 4th generation AsaVea Hair Straightener Brush features newly designed bristles that enable it to be more effective on thick and long curly hair, and the price is still seriously reasonable.
Find more AsaVea Hair Straightening Brush 3.0 information and reviews here.
I've tried the best professional blow dryers and giant round brushes. I've used flat irons in various shapes and sizes - quite unsuccessfully, I might add. After an hour or more, I still end up with funky bumps and lumps, and my full head of hair looks ridiculously flat on top, instead of full and silky. My best bet has been a big barrel two inch curling iron, but that still takes tons of time to get this extremely long mane smooth.
Electric hair straightening brushes use the same type of technology that the best professional flat irons and blow dryers employ. But you don't have to be a professional to look like you've just had an expensive blowout. The best of them use ceramic technology in their heating elements. It helps to deliver far infrared heat, that literally works from the inside of your hair shaft to the outside.
That means your hair doesn't need as much heat to convince it to straighten, and your lovely locks will definitely benefit from that. If your hair straightening brush has ionic technology or negative ionic technology, that simply means that it breaks up the water molecules in your hair, making it shinier along with frizz-free. Tourmaline technology is often used as well. Because it emits only negative ions, this technology helps to seal your hair's cuticle, and leave you with beautifully smooth hair. But because tourmaline is a gemstone, expect the price to increase if your hot tools use tourmaline technology.
Is your head spinning yet? No worries. For the purposes of our discussion here, we've selected only the most highly rated hair straightening brushes - some for at home use that are super affordable, and some that are professional grade, which you can still use at home, if you're willing to pay the price.
The positive thing about these unique hot tools is that their heat is dispersed via the brush bristles, meaning individual hairs get a smoother touch, but are subject to less damage and breakage than when using a flat iron. Additionally, they give you an easier option to straighten right down to the roots, without burning your scalp. That means you get the chance to build a bit of body, along with silky smoothness.
We've even included an outlier in the bunch - a hair straightening brush and blow dryer in one. While it does use ceramic technology, it accomplishes two tasks at one time, making it a pretty popular and affordable choice.
