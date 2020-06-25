15 Best Hair Straightening Brushes for Smooth Styles

If you’re like me, maybe you’ve wrestled with crazy curls, out of control waves, or a head full of frizz, minus shine. So many women with curly hair covet that silky straight look, and we watch with envy while slow motion models twirl their perfect manes in those zillions of shampoo commercials. I know you know which ones I’m talking about, even without mentioning brand names.

You’ve probably tried all the remedies to straighten your hair. I have too – other than using chemical straighteners. Those are only going to make your hair worse in the long run, and I don’t know about you, but I’m reticent to use those kinds of products near my brain. Hence this foray into research about hair straightening brushes, and what I’ve experienced has made me a convert.

If you’re serious about skipping wash days more often, and keeping your hair looking like you just had it styled, check out these hair straightening brushes. Before you know it, you might start to miss those curls of yours, but now you’ll have the option to look however you want, whenever you want.

We’ll look at both professional options as well as everyday workhorses. When you’re ready to embrace your waves again, you can still pump them up to full volume with a dryer for curly hair.