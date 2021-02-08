11 Best Base Coat Brands for Nail Polish

It’s a time-saver because a quality base coat and top coat makes your nail polish last chip-free longer. If you want your polish to last, you have to start at the foundation. Read on for more base coat information, and tips to make your polish last longer.

A manicure is only as good as your best base coat. If you feel like you barely have time to do your nails as it is, skipping your base layer almost guarantees your polish will be chipping in a day or two and you’ll have to spend more time taking your now messy manicure off and polishing again.

Our Unbiased Reviews

My number-one base coat nail polish tip to extend the life of your manicure.

Before applying your base coat, give your nails a quick wipe with rubbing alcohol to remove any lotions or natural oils that may be on your nails. These oils prevent your polish from properly adhering. It's a small thing, but it makes a huge difference.

Base coat vs top coat.

There are plenty of brands that claim to have a dual-purpose base and top coat but they serve two very different purposes.

The base adheres to your nail and provides a grippy surface for your polish to stick to.

The top coat adheres to the lacquer and forms a smooth protective shell that's meant to be so smooth that anything that bangs into your nails slides right off.

If you have a base that's slippery like a top coat, your polish won't stick. If your top coat is too rubberized, it won't hold up to the abuse your hands take. They're specialized and worth the small, extra expense to have both.

What do base coats do anyway?

Prevent staining. I have a favorite deep blue lacquer that stains my nails an awful light blue color whenever I wear it without a base coat so it looks like I'm in a constant state of hypothermia. They're a protective layer that keep lacquer pigments from discoloring your nail bed. Your nails take a long time to grow out, so if you don't want oddly colored nails for months, a base coat keeps your nails a healthy color.

Make your manicure last longer. I'm sure you've noticed that your fingernails aren't naturally sticky. (Thank goodness.) That's great for everyday life, but when you want something to adhere to your nails, having smooth nails puts us at a disadvantage.

It's like liquid double-sided tape. They anchor to your nails and create a surface that your lacquer can really grab hold of.

This (along with a great top coat) prevents chipping. Often they are also more flexible than most nail polish. They create a middle ground between bendy nails and rigid polish that keeps nail polish from flaking off when your nails flex while typing or opening a can.

Fill in nail ridges. A lot of us don't have completely smooth nails and that can be a problem. Genetics, diet, medications, and disease can all cause your nails to grow with ridges or dents in them.

My nails grow with horizontal ridges that are visible under nail polish and this kind of bumpy surface affects the strength and stability of dried nail polish. Buffing your nails can create a flat surface but for those with thin nails already, that can cause more problems than it fixes.

Ridge filling base coats have a thicker formula that pools in the low spots of your nail and dry to a flat, even nail surface so it's ready for the next coat of paint.

Help with nail stamping. A good sticky base coat is crucial for a clean stamp when you're doing reverse nail stamping. In reverse nail stamping, the image is dry and no longer sticky so you have to make your nail surface tacky to transfer your design. A base coat that dries sticky is ideal to prevent smudging.

Okay, but what is the single best base coat of 2021?

There isn't one--it's all about the best base coat for you because it all depends on your nails and what sort of nail polish you like to rock. This is why I've included a range to cover a set of different needs.

If you have issues with breaking or peeling nails, a specialized base coat that doubles as a nail treatment is the way to go.

If you do a lot of nail stamping or other nail art, go for a sticky base coat that works well with decals, foils, and reverse stamping.

If you're too busy to do your nails often, prioritize long-lasting base coats.

If you have stained nails, go for a color-balancing formula.

See Also: