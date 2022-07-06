5 Best Gel Base Coats: Your Buyer’s Guide

This list is specifically for gel base which needs a UV lamp to cure. If you’re using standard, air-drying polish then you’re looking for the best nail polish base coat .

If you’re doing gel nails but you’re still having lifting issues, you may need to take a second look at your choice of gel base coats. Your base is the foundation of your manicure and if it’s not top-notch, you can’t expect top-notch results.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What If My Gel Polish Is Still Lifting?

If your products are on point, troubleshoot your process.

Are you using a cuticle remover and the proper tools to remove lingering skin from your nail so your base coat has a chance at a good seal to start with?

Are you lightly buffing the shine from your natural nails and then giving them a wipe down with rubbing alcohol or using a nail prep product before applying your base?

Are you leaving a border so no polish is touching skin?

Are you careful not to touch your nail surface between coats?

Are you capping your tips? (Applying a thin line of polish to the free edge of your nails.)

Are you applying a second layer of top coat after the third or fourth day of your mani? (Wipe with alcohol first.)

Are you rushing your curing times?

Are Gel Base and Top Coats the Same?

Nope. Just like standard air-dry polish, top and base coats serve very different purposes.

A base coat's job is to grip the bare nail surface underneath it and create a grippy surface for polish to hold onto.

A top coat's job is to grab hold of the polish layer beneath it and create a smooth, inpenetrable surface that will protect the polish from the elements and normal abuse we put our nails through. (Some more than others, I'm looking at you, me.)

You don't want anything to grip onto a top coat. That's why they have that smooth as glass feeling, so that anything that bumps into it slides off and no substances can seep through it.

Matte top coats are another story, but there's a reason that matte polish doesn't last as long as glossy polish--the non-smooth surface isn't as protective.

So can you use a gel base as a top coat and vice versa? Technically, the police won't come banging down your door, but don't expect your manicure to last very long either.

Is Your Gel Base Coat Supposed to be Sticky After Curing?

Yes, now stop touching it! A base coat should be like double-sided tape for your polish to hang onto. The presence of any oils, like the natural ones found on your fingertips, can interfere with the polish's adherence powers. So no more touching.

Is Gel Base Coat Necessary?

Again, no one is going to charge you with federal crimes if you skip a base, but your mani won't last as long without one and your polish is much more likely to stain your nails without the base coat's protective barrier.

Is Gel Base the Same as Dip Base?

No. You can use it for dip nails but you can't just substitute base coat for dip base without any other changes. The process is entirely different.

To use base coat as a dip base, apply and cure one coat of base coat. Apply a second coat of base and then pour your dip powder over the nail. A gel base has a very different formula compared to dip base so if you were to physically dip your nails into the powder, it would get all squished and distorted from the pressure.

Another difference in this process is that you'll need to cure with a lamp instead of using a dip activator liquid. Repeat the process until you're happy with the opacity and then apply and cure a glossy gel top coat.

Check out this YouTube tutorial for more information.

Can Gel Base be Used as Nail Glue?

Another technically yes. It will not have the same sort of staying power as nail glue but it will get the job done--at least in the short term.

Keep in mind that it still has to cure, so you can use base coats to attach clear nail tips but not opaque ones.