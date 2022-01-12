11 Best Korean Essences for Glowing Skin

Interestingly, you’ll find lots of similarities between our first pick and this essence from SK-II, which is actually Japanese. While the bonus here is that you get a nifty skin care set that includes a treatment mask and treatment lotion, in addition to the bottle of essence, both our first pick and this are based on a similar idea – fermented yeast.

This one is formulated with PITERA™, which is, per the SK-II website, a bio-ingredient derived from yeast fermentation that resembles your skin’s natural moisturizing factors. PITERA™ contains over 50 micro-nutrients like vitamins, minerals, amino acids and organic acids to condition skin’s natural functions. As the story goes, this distinct strain of yeast was used by a brewer, whose hands looked way younger than his years, apparently because they were constantly exposed this yeast.

There’s a lot to be said in favor of fermented beauty products, and even dermatologists are getting on board. This three-step treatment set is a a great way to kickstart your skin toward a firmer, younger and more clear look. Some studies have indicated that fermented yeast is also helpful at decreasing the production of melanin, meaning you’re less apt to suffer from dark spots and hyperpigmentation, with use.

If you’re looking for smoother texture and more supple, clear skin, this treatment pack is a deal. The treatment mask features the same basic ingredients as the essence, but it’s meant to leave on the skin for up to 15 minutes for the deepest absorption.

The facial treatment clear lotion is actually toner, which you use prior to the application of your essence. It contains several alpha-hydroxy acids to deeply clean pores and slough off dead cells before applying other products.

Want to know about why fermented yeast is beneficial in caring for your skin? Check out this article from the klog.