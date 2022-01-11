11 Best Snail Creams for Glowing Skin

This restorative skin cream is enriched with 70 percent gold fermented snail mucus. It helps to nourish your skin, and at the same time delivers potent anti-aging benefits, along with serious hydration. Formulated as an ampoule gel and lecithin emulsion cream, it promises to give you intense hydration along with improved texture, elasticity and tone.

The snail mucin extract is bursting with beneficial ingredients like allantoin, a non-irritating botanical that soothes and protects your skin. Glycolic acid targets hyperpigmentation and dark spots, while collagen and elastin work together to help repair your skin barrier.

This Korean snail cream helps to lighten and brighten your complexion. And don’t worry, the snail mucin is extracted from snails who have been fed gold-infused green tea to maximize your benefits over time. If you want to give yourself an intense hydrating treatment, the TONYMOLY Intense Care Snail Gel Mask. This hydromask will condition your skin, leaving it bright, smooth and incredibly moisturized.

For a gentle cleansing step before using your snail cream, consider a gentle goat milk soap or olive oil soap.