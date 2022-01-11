11 Best Snail Creams for Glowing Skin

Is it possible that snail cream is the hidden secret behind the 10-step Korean beauty regimen? It can definitely yield amazing results, but you have to wonder who first thought snail slime could succeed as a beauty staple? With so much interest in more natural beauty products, despite our emotional resistance, we think snail mucin fits right into your daily lineup.
These slimy secretions have incredible restorative powers, for snails and you. Snail secretion filtrate can actually kick start increased elastin and collagen production. We know for certain those are the of the biggest building blocks for younger-looking skin. Snail slime has so many other awesome attributes worth mentioning and it’s often added into Korean essence and other K-beauty products as well. We’re excited to tell you about these restorative snail creams.
1. TONYMOLY Timeless Ferment Snail Cream KitPrice: $55.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very moisturizing
- Leaves skin super soft
- Targets dark spots and hyperpigmentation
- Gives skin a glowy look
- Pretty spendy for a small jar
- Snail mucin can cause itching and rash
- Works best if used as part of a multi-step snail mucin regimen
This restorative skin cream is enriched with 70 percent gold fermented snail mucus. It helps to nourish your skin, and at the same time delivers potent anti-aging benefits, along with serious hydration. Formulated as an ampoule gel and lecithin emulsion cream, it promises to give you intense hydration along with improved texture, elasticity and tone.
The snail mucin extract is bursting with beneficial ingredients like allantoin, a non-irritating botanical that soothes and protects your skin. Glycolic acid targets hyperpigmentation and dark spots, while collagen and elastin work together to help repair your skin barrier.
This Korean snail cream helps to lighten and brighten your complexion. And don’t worry, the snail mucin is extracted from snails who have been fed gold-infused green tea to maximize your benefits over time. If you want to give yourself an intense hydrating treatment, the TONYMOLY Intense Care Snail Gel Mask. This hydromask will condition your skin, leaving it bright, smooth and incredibly moisturized.
For a gentle cleansing step before using your snail cream, consider a gentle goat milk soap or olive oil soap.
-
2. MIZON Black Snail All In One CreamPrice: $16.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Deeply moisturizing
- Super affordable
- Very high percentage of snail mucin
- Tackles many tough skin issues
- Not moisturizing enough for some
- May cause breakouts
- Doesn’t absorb as quickly as others
- Can feel a bit sticky
Mizon’s Black Snail All in One Cream contains one of the highest levels of snail mucin. It also contains plant extracts that make this cream an all-encompassing skincare product. It supplies moisture and nutrition to your skin, but the snail secretion also targets and helps to heal blemishes.
It includes skin-brightening niacinamide, nourishing shea butter, and olive oil to deliver softness. It also contains 27 black power plant extracts to calm, soothe and protect your skin. This cream helps to tackle acne scars, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation issues.
Used as part of your daily beauty routine, it works well for oilier and acne-prone skin types. If you have dry skin, it may not be quite moisturizing enough. This cream goes on smooth, and leaves your skin with a matte finish. The MIZON Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule also gets the nod as Amazon’s Choice, for its anti-aging and skin repairing power.
-
3. Most Concentrated: Seoul Ceuticals Korean Snail CreamPrice: $21.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highest percentage of snail mucin of those reviewed
- Cruelty-free
- Skin moisturizing formula
- Naturally anti-microbial
- Can irritate skin
- Not moisturizing enough for some
- Texture may feel greasy
- Some packaging problems reported
This Korean snail cream has the highest percentage of pure snail mucin of all those we reviewed. With 97.5 percent snail extract, it lightens and brightens your complexion, while providing just enough moisture. It’s infused with skin-loving ingredients like moisturizing shea butter, soothing organic aloe vera, jojoba oil, and vitamin E.
If you’re struggling with acne, snail mucin is naturally anti-microbial, so it’s a great ingredient to use for not only clearing and healing your skin, but also removing those annoying dark spots your breakouts leave behind. The Seoul Ceuticals Snail Repair Cream can be your ally in the battle.
With regular use, you can expect to see your skin looking firmer, clearer, and with fewer dark spots and fine lines and wrinkles. All those things make it a win in our book, and at the price, it’s far less expensive than many cosmetic counter creams.
Unlike many moisturizers, this snail cream is non-comedogenic. It helps to promote the formation of collagen and elastin, and protects your skin from free radical damage, while restoring hydration. For even more moisture and skin-brightening power, Seoul Ceuticals Korean 20% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid Serum gets rave reviews.
-
4. Nella Honey 1 Snail Ultra Moisture CreamPrice: $20.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Snail mucin boosts production of collagen and elastin
- Honey moisturizes and helps to heal and repair damaged skin
- Hyaluronic acid holds moisture in the skin
- Very affordable
- Kind of runny consistency
- May cause some skin irritation
- Feminine scent isn't great for men
This snail cream offers an unusual combination of snail mucin extract to stimulate collagen and elastin production. It is also formulated with honey, which is moisturizing, and antimicrobial, and antibacterial. This unique combination will enhance your skin’s elasticity and resilience. Shea butter, macadamia nut seed oil, and vitamin E condition your skin and leave it soft, glowing and hydrated.
This cream smooths, softens and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps to heal dry and damaged skin, returning it to its natural luster. Grapefruit extract, rich in vitamin C, helps to brighten and lighten skin, fight discolorations and tackle free radical damage from too much exposure to the sun.
Find more Nella Honey 1 Snail Ultra Moisture Cream information and reviews here.
-
5. YEOUTH Day & Night Moisturizer with Snail ExtractPrice: $22.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Great for both day and night use
- Leaves skin feeling smooth and soothed
- Fights free radical damage with green tea extract
- Snail mucin is way down on the ingredient list
- Too hydrating for oily skin types
- Scent is off-putting to some
- Can leave skin feeling sticky
Light enough for day use, but hydrating enough for a night cream, this multi-tasker could be your answer to smoother, clearer skin. It also calls into action antioxidant-rich green tea, which helps fight free radical damage and environmental pollutants.
Smooth, supple skin needs elastin and collagen, and one of the beauties of snail mucin is that it spurs production of both. This moisturizing snail cream from YEOUTH uses snail mucin in combination with beauty darling, hyaluronic acid, which literally draws moisture to your skin’s surface, for a younger, more hydrated appearance.
Powerful peptides signal your skin to produce more collagen, giving your face a youthful glow. This moisturizing cream helps to reinvigorate your complexion, and helps to restore radiance.
Buy the YEOUTH Day & Night Moisturizer with Snail Extract here.
-
6. MISSHA Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail CreamPrice: $24.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very hydrating
- A little goes a long way
- high percentage of snail slime extract
- Helps to reduce look of acne scars
- Pretty darned spendy
- Can cause breakouts
- Scent is too heavy for some people
- May cause a tingling or slightly burning sensation on application
So many snail creams often get rants for not being moisturizing enough, but MISSHA Super Aqua Cell Renew adds baobab tree extract, along with deep sea water, to restore your skin’s hydration.
With 70 percent snail slime extract, and botanical stem cell extracts, it helps to improve the texture of damaged skin, while delivering a powerful punch to fine lines and wrinkles, along with acne scars and frustrating hyperpigmentation issues.
This cream feels super hydrating, and restoring, but may be too much for those with very oily and acne prone skin. It leaves skin smooth, without feeling greasy. This thick formula means a little goes a long way, because it goes on smoothly and absorbs fast.
-
8. COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One CreamPrice: $19.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very high percentage of snail filtrate
- Hydrating and moisturizing
- Helps to regenerate damaged skin
- Absorbs quickly
- Pretty darned slimey feeling
- Can be somewhat drying
- May leave a bit of a sticky film
- Some packaging issues reported
The COSRX snail cream is pretty straightforward, with a whopping 92 percent snail filtrate as its primary do-gooder. As you have learned, snail secretion is naturally filled with actives that promote collagen and elastin formation, as well as being moisturizing and naturally anti-microbial.
This cream works wonders for dark spots and hyperpigmentation, but it also helps to regenerate and revitalize damaged skin, while it’s also fighting fine lines and wrinkles. It absorbs quickly and leaves your skin feeling smooth and hydrated. Plus the big jar makes the per ounce price pretty darned affordable.
The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence features an even higher percentage of snail mucin, and it gets props for increasing your skin’s vitality. Nice.
-
9. THEPURI Advanced Snail Repair CreamPrice: $18.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Snail mucin formula boosts production of collagen and elastin
- Peptides support collagen and deliver anti-aging benefits
- Skin looks firmer and tighter
- Very budget friendly
- Can cause skin reactions
- Not moisturizing enough
- Leaves skin feeling sticky
This snail cream is a standout because it’s packed with 92 percent snail mucus extract, to repair damaged skin and boost collagen to promote new cell growth. Regular use increases your skin’s elasticity, and bounce. Adenosine, a yeast derivative, helps to energize your skin’s surface to look younger, smoother and less saggy.
This vitamin enriched formula is naturally anti-inflammatory, and promotes skin healing, while peptides provide collagen support and deliver awesome anti-aging benefits.
Find more THEPURI Advanced Snail Repair Cream information and reviews here.
-
10. Elensilia Escargot Original Repair Cream with Snail ExtractsPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super hydrating
- High percentage of snail mucin extract
- Leaves skin feeling smooth and soothed
- Anti-aging formula fights fine lines and wrinkles
- Yep, it’s sticky
- Scent is a bit strange
- May be too hydrating for oily or acne prone skin
One of the best products out there, with overwhelmingly high marks for its ability to repair, restore and increase skin elasticity.
With 80 percent snail mucin, this cream is among the most highly concentrated, and this powerful ingredient does amazing work on damaged and dehydrated skin. It is also among the most moisturizing, promising to deliver lasting hydration for up to 100 hours. That’s amazing.
This anti-aging formula helps to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, while promoting skin regeneration, for a naturally younger looking complexion. It leaves your skin feeling healed and soothed, as well as super hydrated. Another plus? This was the only snail cream reviewed that didn’t have reports of rash, irritation and breakouts.
Since this is more heavily moisturizing than some, you might want to consider Elensilia Escargot Original Repair Gold BB Cream for daytime use. Plus it includes SPF 50, which is a total bonus.
Buy the Elensilia Escargot Original Repair Cream with Snail Extracts here.
-
11. Best Buy: LadyKin Affinitic Snail CreamPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High percentage of snail secretion filtrate
- Delivers lighweight hydration
- Comes in a super cute snail jar
- Quite affordable compared to most
- Can cause itching and rash
- May feel tacky for awhile after application
- Not as moisturizing as some
- It can pill up under makeup or if used to generously
If there’s one thing we can agree on, Korean beauty products often come in the most adorable packaging. In fact, that’s a huge part of their popularity. There’s no getting around the fact that this Korean snail cream is the cutest on our list, but the question is, is it the most effective?
With 80 percent snail secretion filtrate, it’s definitely higher than some others, so it comes with all the aforementioned benefits of that key ingredient. This super lightweight cream delivers nice hydration, leaving your skin smooth and soft.
Like most, it helps to promote collagen and elastin production, which means it improves your skin’s elasticity. It also has a nice dose of vitamins A, C, and E, to protect against environmental aggressors and leave your skin brighter and better with regular use.
Editor’s Note: Some people have a bit of an allergic reaction to snail mucin, and I happen to be one of them. If you develop a rash, itching, or you already know you’re allergic to mollusks and or bivalves, we’d recommend you avoid using snail cream, masks, or any other products containing snail slime.
Snail mucin is naturally anti-microbial, so it is terrific for those with acne prone skin at helping clear blemishes and diminishing scars. The glycolic acid it contains can also target dark spots and hyperpigmentation. And because it also contains hyaluronic acid, these secretions are effective at keeping your skin moisturized longer, while plumping up fine lines and wrinkles.
Indeed, snail creams are a bit slimy, but that simply means a little goes an awfully long way. When these creams dry, your skin feels taught and looks fresh, which is probably why more of us are willing to try anything, including mollusk mucin, to get more beautiful skin.
You can find out more about snail mucin and allergies here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.