11 Best Collagen Face Creams to Try in 2019

The search for the holy grail of beautiful young looking skin boils down to a simple protein called collagen. It is the key building block of healthy skin and connective tissues. When we’re young, we produce it in abundance. Sadly for those of us who have hit (and long since passed) peak collagen production at 25, it might feel like we’re doomed to saggy, baggy, crepy skin.

We can boost our personal collagen with supplements (more on that at the end of this article) and we can turn to collagen face cream, which really can make a noticeable difference. So we reached out to the professionals to find out more about this beauty product that has legions of fans.

According to Heather Wilson, a licensed esthetician and brand development director at InstaNatural, a clean beauty company focused on natural and botanical formulas, “with a topical collagen product, people should expect an increase in moisture which can help the skin appear less dull and more plump upon application.” Sounds good, right?

But realistic expectations for these face creams (and all other beauty products making bold claims) are definitely in order. “It is recommended to allow 4-6 weeks to see results in the skin,” says Wilson. “Some products may provide an instant brightening or plumping effect, but long-term or more advanced results take time,” she says. “The skin’s natural cell renewal takes around 21 days to complete, but this time increases as we age – therefore it is best to allow a full cell renewal cycle to occur to see results in the skin.”

As with any beauty product you add to your daily regimen, faithful use in the long term is what delivers results. We think collagen face cream is a must-have in your beauty arsenal, especially if you’re already noticing fine lines and wrinkles. While it can’t guarantee you the skin of your childhood, it can make a major difference in how youthfully and beautifully you age.