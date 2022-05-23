11 Best Organic Foundations You’ll LOVE

There are lots of outstanding reasons to choose organic makeup. If you’re socially conscious, you look to organic brands because they are planet, pet, and people-friendly. If you’re being completely selfish, (and why not?) you’re likely concerned about all those cosmetic ingredients that you can’t pronounce, don’t want to research, or for some reason seem to keep causing your skin to break out. These are all great reasons to seek out and find the best organic foundation.

The best natural foundations perform well against their more commercial, less pure counterparts in terms of coverage, buildability, and lasting power. These organic makeup brands focus on plant-based formulas featuring naturally moisturizing oils, fruit and plant pigments, and natural luminizers like minerals and ground freshwater pearls.

These makeups often have less overpowering scents, because they don’t use artificial fragrances. And you really can’t help but feel pretty darned good putting that kind of pure stuff on your face.

On the downside, these foundations rank as equally expensive to their department store cosmetic counter cousins, so if you’re thinking you’ll save money buying them, it’s probably not going to be the case. Dang. But hey, at least when you’re showing off that flawlessly finished skin, you’ll know you’ve saved face, and done your part to save the planet.