Best Shampoo for Curly Hair: 15 Awesome Options

Okay, R+Co is one of my top five can’t-live-without haircare brands. They’re salon favorites with enough versions and formulas to meet absolutely anyone alive’s haircare needs. Everyone loves their results, and while they aren’t the cheapest hair products you can buy, they certainly aren’t the most expensive. I’d say they’re a mid-priced brand that delivers luxe value results.

So without anymore buildup (should I use that word when talking about hair products?) let me just say R+Co Cassette Curl Shampoo might be my favorite product on this list and you should try it if you haven’t yet. The idea behind this fave formula is that it will gently clean without adding frizz, and it will define curls without adding weight. Double win!

There’s a lot going on in the ingredients list, but here are the active ones you should pay attention to: flaxseed extract, chia seed extract, aloe leaf extract, aloe leaf extract, rice protein, red algae extract, and hydrogenated castor oil. Together, all these ingredients work to moisturize, smooth, nourish, repair, and clean both hair and scalp for the ultimate win in curly hair shampoo.