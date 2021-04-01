11 Best Blow Dryer Brushes You Need in Your Life Now

When you’re getting ready to look your best time is at a premium, so time savers are lifesavers. Even after you shower, add drying to styling and it can all start to feel like too much, whether you have curly, treated, or too-limp hair. Or maybe you want to look like you’ve just come from getting a salon-perfect blowout…every single day. Those are two good reasons why the new two-in-one beauty tools, like the cult-status blow dryer brushes have become so wildly popular.

Blow dryer brushes, also called hair dryer brushes, or hot air brushes, work to dry and style your hair at the same time and don’t require any special skills or training to give yourself that swoon-worthy professional blowout look. Even a hairstyling novice can use one to smooth, style, dry, and give themselves a sensational blowout all in one simple step. I spoke to Savannah Ray, a trusted hairstylist in Portland, OR who gave me the lowdown on some of the hot air brushes and the best way to use them safely (scroll down after our top picks to see more how-tos and what-to-look-fors).

So you could find the absolute best blow brushes available to buy in 2021, we did the research and consulted the experts. Now it’s up to you to choose the best one to fit your preferences. So, here it is! The definitive list of the absolute best blow dryer brushes you need in your life. Go get yours!