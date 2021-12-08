27 Best Christmas Nail Polish: The Ultimate List

It’s finally time for Christmas nail polish. I’ve gathered the best holiday nail colors, from trendy to classic, for this jolly season to get your fingers feeling festive. For more Christmas nail art options see my post on winter nails.

What Are the Christmas Nail Colors 2021?

You can always count on bright red, green, white, and gold to be on-trend for Christmas time but for 2021 keep an eye out for silver, and icy holographics, and matte nudes.

Where Can I Find Inspiration for Holiday Nails?

Besides your favorite nail artists on social media, you can pull inspiration from everywhere this time of year. From the icy frost on your windshield, delicious colors holiday foods, quiet evergreens, glittery Christmas ornaments, or bright colors of the holiday sweaters at the store.

What About Christmas Nail Art?

If you want to go farther than just the Christmas nail polish, there are loads of nail art options to check out. For something at every skill level see my winter nails guide with everything from nail stickers. 

For those looking specifically for stamping see my guide to choosing the best nail stamping kit.

