27 Best Christmas Nail Polish: The Ultimate List

When I first saw photos of KBShimmer’s All That Glimmers under different lighting, I thought there was no way the real thing could live up to how gorgeous and sparkly the picture was. Then I got a hold of a media sample of the real thing to try on my own nails and it didn’t disappoint. At all.

My husband told me that from some angles it looks like I’m wearing light as nail polish because it’s so shiny that he couldn’t even make out the color.

All That Glimmers is a stunning rose gold glitter polish that sparkles silver in the light. This is an extremely flashy polish that is eye-catching. It’s quite thick as it has a heavy glitter concentration but you could almost get away with one coat with this one. I liked how two coats looked better, personally.

This polish is a must for any glam New Years’ Eve selfies. It’s my hands-down favorite shade from their 2021 Winter Collection.

Keep in mind this one will dry matte and need a nice top coat to get that brilliant shine.