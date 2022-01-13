13 Best Round Brushes for Perfect Blowouts in 2022

If you’ve ever toyed with the notion of paying for professional blowouts but you’re reticent to hit the salon these days, you’ll save tons of time and money by investing in the best round brush that can give you tons of volume and shine. Your blow dryer will work even faster, meaning you’ll minimize heat damage too.

Because these brushes deliver fabulous volume, straightening power, soft curls, and even beachy waves, right where you want them, finding the right one could have you quickly dumping a few of your other favorite hot tools right in the Goodwill bag. There are a few specific things to consider when the right round brush for your hair type and styling goals, which you’ll find at the bottom of this article.

Amazing hair is just a great round brush away, so check out these must-have hair brushes and discover which is the right one for you.