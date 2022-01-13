13 Best Round Brushes for Perfect Blowouts in 2022

If you’ve ever toyed with the notion of paying for professional blowouts but you’re reticent to hit the salon these days, you’ll save tons of time and money by investing in the best round brush that can give you tons of volume and shine. Your blow dryer will work even faster, meaning you’ll minimize heat damage too.
Because these brushes deliver fabulous volume, straightening power, soft curls, and even beachy waves, right where you want them, finding the right one could have you quickly dumping a few of your other favorite hot tools right in the Goodwill bag. There are a few specific things to consider when the right round brush for your hair type and styling goals, which you’ll find at the bottom of this article.
Amazing hair is just a great round brush away, so check out these must-have hair brushes and discover which is the right one for you.
-
1. Drybar Double Pint Large Round Ceramic BrushPrice: $42.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique bristle layout grips hair without flyaways
- Vented ceramic barrel allows for maximum heat and airflow
- Soft grip hand is comfortable
- Lightweight to avoid hand and arm fatigue
- Expensive compared to many
- Handle is too narrow for some
- Nylon versus boar bristles
The folks at Drybar make one our fave professional blow dryers, so it’s no surprise that we’re also nuts about their big barrel Double Pint ceramic round brush to go with. The 2.75 inch vented ceramic barrel allows for the maximum heat and tons of airflow to help you lock in a style that lasts. The bristle design gives this brush great grip and easy control, without hair blowing everywhere – a definite bonus.
The ergonomic handle design features a soft grip finish. Because the overall brush weight is light, it’s great for heavy-duty salon or home use. Drybar also makes a similarly styled round brush in 2.25 inch Full Pint and 1.75 inch Half Pint barrel sizes so you can choose the one that’s right for your length and styling desires.
Find more Drybar Double Pint Large Round Ceramic Brush information and reviews here.
-
2. Spornette Italian Double Density Boar Bristle Round BrushPrice: $40.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual density boar bristles natural condition and smooth hair
- Wood handle is well weighted and resists breakage
- Large 2.75 inch size is ideal for medium and long hair
- Evenly distributes natural oils allowing you to reduce frequency of hair washing
- Expensive compared to some
- Smooth handle is harder to control
- Double density bristles can be hard to get through thick hair
Sometimes old school can be a bonus, and that’s just the case with this boar bristle round brush from Spornette. The solid wood handle and solid barrel feel well-weighted in your hand, while the mixed length bristles work to give you that smooth blowout you’re after.
This round brush has double density boar bristles that help distribute your hair’s natural oils, for beautiful smoothness and shine. This brush, while sizeable, is well-suited for even thinner and curlier heads of hair. While it’s a bit heavier than some round brushes, this one is less prone to handle breakage, making it a great choice.
With a solid barrel, the diameter including the bristles is 2.75 inches, making it suitable for medium and longer hairstyles. Great for large spirals and beachy waves and well as smooth and swoopy curls, this round brush is going to be one of your favorites.
Find more Spornette Italian Double Density Boar Bristle Round Brush information and reviews here.
-
3. BIO IONIC Bluewave Nanoionic Conditioning BrushPrice: $33.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique squared barrel grips hair at the roots for super volume
- Nanoionic minerals break down water clusters to make drying faster
- Soft touch handle is comfortable
- Professional quality brush designed by a stylist
- Super spendy
- Can be a tangle maker
- Some reports of handle breakage
Have you ever heard of a square round brush? This unique brush actually has a squared round barrel that grips and holds your hair at the roots, creating more volume, faster, when you blow dry your hair. The wave-shaped bristles are infused with nano-ionic minerals, which add conditioning and shine, while eliminating static and flyaways.
Easy to grip, this brush has an ultra lightweight, soft touch handle that’s gentle on the hands. And since it produces natural negative ions, the water clusters in your hair actually break down into tinier molecules that dry faster, with less heat exposure. A bonus for eliminating frizzies and avoiding breakage.
This professional round brush comes in four sizes from small to extra large.
Find more BIO IONIC Bluewave Nanoionic Conditioning Brush information and reviews here.
-
4. HOTHEADS 3D Speed BrushPrice: $26.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mix of nylon and boar bristles make hair shiny and frizz free
- End caps concentrate the heat from your blow dryer
- Brush barrel uses thermal conductive technology for faster drying
- Foam covered handle is comfy and doesn’t slip even when wet
- Packaging doesn’t match the quality of the brush
- Solid core doesn’t allow for as much airflow
- More expensive than many
- Smaller sizes aren’t the best for really long hair
When I got this round brush in the mail from the folks at HOTHEADS, my first thought was “well there’s a bunch of tangles in the making.” Simply put, I was wrong. This brush turned my mid-fanny-length mane into a shimmery, mostly smooth blowout with perfectly curled up ends. What makes it different from others I’ve tried? Let’s jump into it.
The three-dimensional bristles are a cool combination of boar and nylon, so you get the benefits of both. And because of their configuration – the taller nylon bristles catch your hair, while the boar bristles add shine, and help control those frizzies.
Another cool feature is the captive ends, which simply means that where the bristles stop, there are wide ends top and bottom, to keep your hair from getting tangled in the brush handle or coming off the brush top, a consistent issue on the rare days I’m willing to try and blow my wavy hair straight. They also help to contain the hot air from your blowdryer, acting almost like a concentrator. That means your hair gets dry faster with less heat damage.
The other cool thing is the brush is made with thermal conductive technology, so the brush core actually heats up for faster drying, but don’t worry – it cools down just as fast. And the non-slip grippy handle feels padded and comfy, plus this brush is super lightweight. If you’re a professional stylist using this tool repeatedly throughout the day, your mitts are going to thank you for it.
Find more HOTHEADS 3D Speed Brush information and reviews here.
-
5. Olivia Garden NanoThermic Ceramic Ionic Round Brush SetPrice: $68.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Recommended by professional stylists
- Speeds drying and creates shine
- Set offers a wide variety of sizes
- Cool retractable parting tool
- Bristles can seem sharp on sensitive heads
- Packaging sometimes states a different price than purchase price listed
- Pretty expensive
- Rubber handle can snag on hair
If you’re a professional stylist, every day means a day of dealing with lots of different hair types, styles, lengths and thicknesses. That’s why a single round brush can’t do everything for your clients. Investing in this set of nano-thermic ceramic ionic round brushes give you all the tools you’ll need for every client, every time.
This set includes four professional round brushes – measured from the edge of the bristles, they are 3 inches, 2.5 inches, 2 inches and 1.5 inches. Super lightweight, they make long days of styling easier with a retractable parting pick, and easy hanging loops.
If you’re looking for the best round brush for blowouts, this set delivers four size options, all with nano-ionic technology, which means smooth, frizz free hair and super happy clients every time.
Find more Olivia Garden NanoThermic Ceramic Ionic Round Brush Set information and reviews here.
-
6. SUPRENT Nano Thermal Ceramic & Ionic Round BrushPrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Barrel heats up to speed drying time
- Mix of bristles makes for smoother hair
- Delivers lots of volume without frizz
- Well vented for less hair exposure to heat damage
- Hair can get caught between the handle and barrel
- Grippy handle is also a hair catcher
- No nubs on the ends of nylon bristles make it harder to use
- Some reports of handle breakage
Again, a mix of nylon and boar bristles, makes for a winning combination with this thermal ceramic and ionic round brush from SUPRENT. This brush features a combination of bristle lengths, with the nylon bristles longer and the boar bristles shorter. This combo reduces static and keeps frizz at bay.
With a big 1.7 inch barrel that features nano ionic technology, this styling brush adds shine and softness during your blow out. The ceramic barrel heats up during drying, minimizing the time your hair is exposed to heat and potential damage. It also has lots of pass-through vents in the barrel to allow for more airflow. The bristles round out at a whopping 2.7 inches, great for smoother styles.
The grippy handle keeps your brush well in hand, during your blowout. This round brush comes in four different barrel sizes, including this big model. Base your selection on how smooth or wavy you want your hair to be.
Find more SUPRENT Nano Thermal Ceramic & Ionic Round Brush information and reviews here.
-
7. Perfehair Professional Nano Ceramic & Ionic Round Brush SetPrice: $38.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ceramic ionic technology means less frizz and fast drying
- Wide range of sizes
- professionals rave about them
- Great price for five
- Could use more larger brushes than provided
- Bristles can pull hair
- Pretty plain-looking for professional quality
This five piece round brush set gets the nod as Amazon’s choice for rave reviews and few returns. We think they’re beyond cool because of their color changing technology that allows you to see when the barrel heats up, so you can adjust your dryer temps for optimum styling heat.
All five of these brushes feature super grippy bristles that catch and hold hair for the best shape and style. They’re lightweight, and they can take the abuse of daily salon use. The comfort grip ergonomic handle is lightweight and easy for all day use. If you need the best round brush for blowouts, pick from barrel diameters of .75 inch, 1 inch, 1.25 inches, 1.77 inches, and 2 inches.
We also think the price is a wicked good deal.
Find more Perfehair Professional Nano Ceramic & Ionic Round Brush Set information and reviews here.
-
8. Osensia Professional Round BrushPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ionic mineral infused bristles make hair sleek and shiny
- Ceramic barrel decreases drying time
- Super lightweight so it’s easy on the hands and arms
- Nylon bristles are gentle on the scalp
- The nylon bristles can be more prone to tangling hair
- More expensive than some
- Brush end can get quite hot
- Not as de-frizzing as some
If you want the silkiest, smoothest blowout, keep your eye on the bristles. This ceramic ionic round brush has antistatic bristles that are ionic mineral infused, to create sleek shiny styles every time. These semi-magical bristles are also naturally antibacterial for healthier hair, but they’re also tough enough to withstand high heat (up to 428°F/220°C).
The polished bristles gently massage your scalp, helping to keep breakage at bay, and minimizing hair damage. The wavy bristles catch large areas of your hair, making styling simple, without separating your hair out constantly.
The super lightweight ceramic barrel gently heats and helps dry your hair faster, making for smooth styles that last, while the easy grip handle doesn’t catch and tangle your hair.
Osensia also makes an ionic mineral infused paddle brush that’s another one of our favorites for drying big sections of hair, and straightening at the same time. It’s also Amazon’s Choice.
Find more Osensia Professional Round Brush information and reviews here.
-
9. Spornette Pink Ion Fusion Ceramic Round BrushPrice: $23.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable
- Aerated ceramic barrel helps to keep hair soft
- Crimped nylon bristles are ion charged to reduce static
- Textured grip reduces hand fatigue
- Thin handle is kind of slippery
- Nylon bristles can feel harsh on the scalp
- Hair can more easily tangle in this one
- Not the best choice for very thick hair
The vented ceramic thermal barrel on this Spornette round brush is a standout. It allows all the heat to flow through from your blow dryer, giving maximum air circulation and heating up the barrel. What does that mean for you? Faster drying times, softer locks, and less chance of heat damage to your hair.
The crimped nylon bristles easily catch and hold your hair, while being gentle on your scalp. But they’re also a secret weapon against frizz, because they’re ion charged and anti-static, which means a smoother blowout for you. The lightweight cushioned handle features ribbing on the grip to reduce hand fatigue.
Find more Spornette Ion Fusion Three Inch Ceramic Round Brush information and reviews here.
-
10. Fagaci Professional Round Brush + Styling ClipsPrice: $17.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ceramic and ionic technology for smooth shiny styling
- Honeycomb barrel allows for lots of heat and airflow
- Combination of boar bristles and nylon yarn bristles is ideal
- Comes with big hair clips for sectioning
- Grippy handle can catch and pull hair
- Some bristle loss reported
- Nylon bristles may melt under highest heat settings
If you’re looking for a professional round brush that checks all the boxes for our favorite features, the Fagaci round brush is a worthy competitor. First, it has a honeycomb barrel that allows for both tons of airflow and plenty of heat. This ceramic and ionic bush features a combination of both nylon yarn bristles and boar bristles that grip without damaging. The boar bristles also help distribute your hair’s natural oils for a shiny and smooth result.
The soft and grippy silicone handle makes for easy styling without tangles. Plus you’ll love that this brush comes with four hair clips that can be used to separate and dry hair in sections. We love these because they’re actually large enough to grab and hold large sections of hair making styling a breeze. Overall the brush and clip combo makes us give this great buy an enthusiastic thumbs up.
Find more Fagaci Professional Round Brush + Styling Clips information and reviews here.
-
11. BESTOOL Boar Bristle Round BrushPrice: $16.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nice mix of nylon and boar bristles leave hair shiny
- Nylon bristles massage the scalp
- One piece wood construction means it’s less likely to break
- Comes with a brush cleaning tool
- Hair can get tangled while drying
- Heavier than some
- Bristle losses reported
- Bristles could be a bit longer to catch more hair at a time
Sometimes old school can be a bonus, and that’s just the case with this boar bristle round brush from BESTOOL. The solid wood handle and hollow barrel feel good in your hand, while the mixed length bristles work to give you that smooth blowout you’re after.
This round brush has longer nylon bristles with massaging tips that don’t scratch your scalp. They’re intermingled with shorter boar bristles that help distribute your hair’s natural oils, for beautiful shine. While it’s a bit heavier than some round brushes, this one is less prone to handle breakage, making it a great choice.
With a 1.5 inch barrel, the diameter including the bristles is 2.9 inches, making it suitable for medium and longer hair styles.
Find more BESTOOL Boar Bristle Round Brush information and reviews here.
-
12. Xtava 55mm Double Boar Bristle Round BrushPrice: $15.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wooden handle stays cool during styling
- Mix of bristles address frizz and increase shine
- Lightweight with ergonomic hand fit
- Smooth brush handle doesn’t snag hair
- Bristles can fall out
- Stiff bristles are scratchy on the scalp
- Paint tends to wear off the handle
- Bristle density can make it hard to get through thick hair
When it comes to big, this round brush tops our list as a total giant among brushes. At 55mm wide, it’s nearly 2.2 inches of double boar bristle magic. Use this huge brush to tame the curliest or longest hair into silky, smooth and shiny soft waves.
This big wooden brush will give you super volume down to the roots, because it lifts and allows air to flow under as well as around the brush. That makes for quicker drying, with less opportunity for your hair to kink back up. Backed up by static fighting nylon pin bristles, the shorter boar bristles leave hair nice and shiny.
The wooden handle stays cool while you’re styling, and is less likely to break than many plastic options. You can get this awesome round brush in four different sizes, ranging from 22mm to this big 55mm version.
Find more Xtava 55mm Double Boar Bristle Round Brush information and reviews here.
-
13. CHI Turbo Ceramic Round Nylon BrushPrice: $13.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ceramic barrel reduces frizz and flyaways
- Aerated barrel minimizes risk of heat damage
- Nylon bristles are tangle free
- Easy to grip ridged handle
- Not as volumizing as some
- Seems more cheaply made than other CHI products
- Doesn't include boar bristles in the mix
If you’re looking for the perfect round brush to smooth and straighten your shoulder length or longer hair, this is one worth picking up. It’s budget friendly, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t high quality. CHI is well known for their world-class hair care tools. This big brush features a two inch barrel, which makes it more appropriate for long hair.
The nylon bristles don’t turn your mane into tangles, and the ceramic barrel means you’ll get more shine and smoothness without frizz. The aerated barrel means heat flows through, leaving you less likely to get heat damage while you dry. We also love the lightweight style, and the easy to grip ribbed handle is a major plus.
Find more CHI Turbo Ceramic Round Nylon Brush information and reviews here.
There are a few more things to consider when making your purchase:
Why Does Round Brush Barrel Size Matter?
Generally, the longer your hair is, the bigger the barrel you'll want. We've featured a couple of round brushes that go as large as three-inch barrels. Most come in a variety of sizes, as you'll see, so it's easy to customize the right one for your hair length and thickness.
This blog from My Haircare & Beauty has the basics about hairbrush sizes that might serve as a helpful hairbrush guide prior to your purchase.
Additionally, the bigger the barrel, the more volume you can expect, so if you've already got a lot of hair, consider whether you want it to look even more abundant.
How Do Different Bristles Affect My Hair?
Many brushes come with a combination of nylon and boar bristles, although some have exclusively one or the other. Nylon bristles are best for grabbing and holding your hair on the brush, but they can feel scratchy on the scalp. We prefer nylon bristles with little nubs on the ends. Boar bristles are lovely because they efficiently distribute the natural oils in your hair, reducing dryness and providing extra shine.
According to the experts at WILD GOOD, boar bristles help reduce hair damage as well.
Are Ceramic and Ionic Round Brushes Better?
These terms have everything to do with drying speed, avoiding heat damage, and reducing static electricity which leads to frizz. Most of the brushes on our list feature these technologies, including ionic mineral-infused bristles which help to condition your hair.
Should I Care About My Round Brush Handle?
Handle size and shape really matter. Depending on whether or not you're dealing with long hair, super grippy handles can actually catch and pull hair. Heavily textured handles are especially guilty on that front. Look for mostly smooth handles with soft foam finishes, or natural wood handles, for both form and function.
The experts at Hotheads hairbrushes explain the science of an ergonomic hand.
What If I Need Help to Get the Best Results?
One last thing to remember - mastering technique takes time and patience. Here's a little video tutorial to help with that:
https://youtu.be/UVqcckihsnE
