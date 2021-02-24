11 Best Pedicure Chairs: Compare & Save

Your pedicure chairs are all about the experience. Getting a pedicure is the height of pampering, but if the chairs are old, tattered or lumpy, it ruins the spa atmosphere and the fantasy of celebrity-level luxury. These units are a big investment so it’s important that you find the right chairs for your space.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How to choose the best pedicure chairs for you.

Pedicure spa plumbing.

You'll see a lot of terms that have to do with the function of the chair, specifically plumbed versus no plumbing and piped in versus pipeless. Throughout the market, these terms can get a little jumbled but here's what it all means.

Plumbed pedicure stations are the traditional units which need to be installed by a professional plumber. The pro of this type of chair is that the water is as easy to fill and drain as a sink.

The downside is that you do need a professional to install it which can get pricey if you don't have existing hook-ups where you plan to put your stations. They can also be louder if your chair needs a pump to move water instead of using gravity, like if your pipes run uphill.

No plumbing chairs are free-standing units where the only installation needed is to plug it in. These chairs are great for spas that don't have the necessary plumbing or need their pedicure units to be portable. With these units, the foot spa is generally manually filled and emptied, which allows for a more thorough cleaning of the bowl.

Piped in pedicure stations refers to the whirlpool action of the foot spa itself. In piped in models, the whirlpool is created by jets of forced water just like in a Jacuzzi. These jets require pipes that move water from inside the bowl to outside of the bowl and then back in.

This results in clean foot spa water moving through pipes that have carried the used and possibly bacteria-carrying, water from the clients before and returning the water the bowl not so clean anymore. These pipes are notoriously difficult to clean and most salons in the industry are upgrading pipeless models.

Pipeless pedicure stations do away with the jetted water and instead contain all the water within the bowl. The massaging water action is accomplished by one or more propellers set inside the basin, but don't worry, they're encased so no toes are in danger. The small fans move the water in a very similar way as jets, without pipes or loud pumps.

In many models, these propellers are easily detachable so you can sanitize them along with the rest of the tub. Higher-end propellers are magnetic with the motor housed outside the basin, that way they can even be used with disposable foot bath liners.

Your pedicure salon.

It's a boring and practical topic to consider, but also one of the most important. The last thing you want to do is drop money on a set of chairs only to get them in your space and realize they're too big for your salon.

Make sure you're double-checking your measurements when shopping around. Use masking or painter's tape on the floor of your salon to block out the size of the chairs so you can see how far from the wall they'll stick out. You want to ensure there is plenty of walking space for your employees and clients to avoid feeling too crowded.

Your space also determines whether you could benefit from module pedicure stations that fit together in one long, sleek-looking bench, or if all you can fit are portable, rolling units to bring out as needed.

Your budget.

Pedicure chairs don't come cheap, and that makes sense. Think about how much a good massage chair, or even just a quality armchair costs--now add a tiny Jacuzzi! You should be prepared to spend anywhere from $400 to $6000 on a chair--but be aware that anything under $1000 is going to be on the low-end of the quality spectrum and not likely to last you long.

Whether or not it makes more sense to buy fewer high-quality chairs or several cheaper chairs depends on how you want to run your business. If your operation focuses on quantity and moving clients in and out, then more chairs may be the smarter move.

If the clientele you're courting are looking for a more luxurious, higher-cost service, then you can't skimp on a lower end chair and it may be better in the long run to buy fewer luxury chairs.

One way to maximize your budget is to make sure you're not missing out on discounts. If you're not already aware of Amazon Business Accounts, they're free, for businesses of all sizes, allow for multiple linked accounts, and qualify you for exclusive business discounts.

