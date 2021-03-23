7 Best Portable Pedicure Chairs & Stations

Portable pedicure chairs and stations are an inexpensive alternative to full pedicure chairs and a smart choice for salons that don’t have space for large units. You can still provide a luxurious experience without the four-figure price tag and without needing to hire a plumber.
1. PediCute Mobile Foot Spa by Continuum
Cons:
- Four colors to choose from
- Comes with foot spa and liners
- Made in America
- Locking wheels for easy movement
- Commercial grade
- Vibration massage and heat options
- Soft footrests and adjustable height leg rest
- Three-year warranty
- Bigger investment up front
- No stool included for nail tech
- Some say the heat works too well
The PediCute by Continuum is built to roll up to any client chair and turn it into a throne-style pedicure chair experience. It’s a professional-looking unit, designed to be used in pedicure spas. Continuum even sells full throne pedicure spa chairs that are throne chairs with a PediCute permanently installed at the base.
It’s on locking caster wheels so it’s easy to roll into place from its out-of-the-way place in the corner or backroom. It has a built-in pedicure spa tub to be used with disposable liners. The spa has two levels of heat and two levels of vibration massage, which are easily controlled by a panel on the front. You fill the liner with hot water from your sink and then pour it out back into the sink when you’re done.
There are three footrests, one on either side and a third in the center that is adjustable in height as a perfect resting spot for working on each foot. The surfaces of the PediCute are acetone-resistant so it will look brand new longer. Plus who doesn’t like a three-year warranty?
I love that this product is made in the United States and comes in four different colors: cherry wood grain with cream tub, cherry wood grain with black tub, black with cream tub, and black with black tub.
Find more PediCute Mobile Foot Spa by Continuum information and reviews here.
2. Danyel Pedicure Spa Station
Cons:
- Includes foot spa
- Foot spa has vibration and heat functions
- Adjustable foot rest
- Hydraulic, reclining client chair
- Stylish modern look
- Not as mobile as others
- Foot spa isn't too fancy
- Larger clients could be at risk of tipping
For those who are looking for an affordable alternative to a pedicure chair, check out the Danyel Pedicure Spa Station. The one-piece unit includes a reclining client chair, foot spa, and footrest. Add in a rolling stool and you have everything you need.
The client chair uses a hydraulic pump like salon chairs to adjust its height from 21 inches tall at the seat to 28 inches tall. It also reclines with a lever on the side from 90-degrees to 150-degrees so your client can lay back and relax.
The included foot spa is carry-in/carry-out for water so you don’t need to worry about hooking it up to your plumbing. It has heating, vibration massage, and bubble functions. The massage function can be used with or without water. To keep things sanitary, make sure you pick up disposable liners.
To bring your client’s feet to a more comfortable angle for you to work on them, there’s a padded footrest that is adjustable in height as well as its distance from the chair for taller or shorter clients.
This one isn’t on wheels but at around 75 pounds it’s a reasonable option to keep in the corner of your salon space and pull it out when needed. It comes in black or white.
Find more Danyel Pedicure Spa Station information and reviews here.
3. Pibbs Portable Footsie Pedicure Spa
Cons:
- Trusted brand
- Includes Footsie spa with heat and vibration
- Comes with five tub liners
- Available in black or woodgrain
- On wheels for easy transport
- Adjustable padded footrest
- One-year warranty
- Locking wheels
- Doesn't include chair
- Spa basin is a little small
- Water is carry in and carry out
The Pibbs Portable Footsie Pedicure Spa is perfect if you want the benefits of a pedicure chair but BYOC–bring your own chair. It basically takes the bottom half of a pedicure chair and puts it on locking wheels so you can roll it up to any client chair and it becomes a pedicure chair. This means you don’t have to dedicate space for a huge chair or hook anything up to your plumbing.
The Pibbs unit comes with a built-in Footsie Foot Bath which has vibration massage and two heating elements to hold the bathwater at a soothing temperature. The station comes with five disposable liners for the foot spa but you’ll want to pick up more. It’s a carry-in/carry-out foot spa but the benefit to this one is that there’s a cradle with handles that sits between the foot spa and the liner. That makes it way easier and more sure to lift out the liner and dump out the water in your sink.
For the nail care portion, there’s an adjustable height padded footrest so your clients can put their feet up comfortably. The Pibbs Pedicure Station comes in black or black with woodgrain.
Find more Pibbs Portable Footsie Pedicure Spa information and reviews here.
4. Nail & Pedicure Chair Station by SalonTrolley
Cons:
- On wheels for easy movement
- Adjustable rests for manicures and pedicures
- Includes rolling stool with storage
- The length of footrest is adjustable
- Manicure tray has two work bowls and a wrist rest
- Available in black or white
- No foot spa
- Can't adjust stool's height
- More function than form
This SalonTrolley Pedicure Station is unique because includes the chair, footrest, and nail tech stool like larger portable units but this one collapses down when not in use so it won’t take up more space than a single chair. It also throws in storage, a manicure tray, two working bowl inserts, and a padded wrist rest.
That two-drawer storage section you see underneath the chair is actually a rolling stool that wheels out from under the chair so it can be seating for the nail tech. When you’re done, it slips right back under the chair to save space. Plus it has those two drawers for extra storage which we all need.
The chair itself is also on wheels so you can move it from the corner or backroom as needed. It has an attached manicure tray with two working bowls and a padded footrest. To make sure it fits all your clients comfortably the height of the manicure tray and the footrest is adjustable as well as the distance between the footrest and the chair.
If you’re not using it for manicures, the tray swings away to the side and works as a tray to hold their phone or drink. The biggest downside here is that the rolling stool’s height is not adjustable.
Find more Nail & Pedicure Chair Station by SalonTrolley information and reviews here.
5. Pocreation Pedicure Footrest & Stool Unit
Cons:
- Includes stool for nail tech and footrest
- Footrest height and length is adjustable
- Affordable
- Under 10 pounds
- Stainless steel
- Not on wheels
- No chair for client
- No foot soaking tub
The Pocreation Pedicure Stool is a minimalist way to set up a pedicure station that affordable and easy to move around. At around ten pounds, this stool and connected footrest combo is quick and easy to carry out from the backroom when you need it. Set it up in front of the client’s chair and you have a place for their foot and a seat for yourself.
The height of the footrest and the distance between the stool and footrest are adjustable. The footrest has a contoured divot and rotates so can either be a nice spot to rest your heel or perfectly shape to rest your calf, freeing up the entire foot.
It’s an affordable option but nothing clients would write home about so it’s better for home users or salons that aren’t doing much pedicure work.
Find more Pocreation Pedicure Footrest & Stool Unit information and reviews here.
6. LCL Beauty Portable Pedicure Unit Set
Cons:
- Complete pedicure unit
- Adjustable height of chair, stool, and footrest
- Footrest can be made longer or shorter
- Comes with built-in, removeable foot bath
- Foot spa has heat, vibration, and bubble options
- One year warranty
- Not on wheels
- Bigger than some people need
- It's cheap and it feels like it
This Pedicure Station Set by LCL Beauty includes the client chair, foot spa, connected footrest, as well as a separate rolling stool. There’s lots of adjustability here with a hydraulic salon chair that has seven inches of height range and the hydraulic stool which is adjustable as well. The footrest adjusts both in height (a 10-inch range) and in its distance from the chair.
The included footbath has vibration massage, bubbles, and heat functions to keep your water nice and warm. The bottom is highly textured and has a rounded massage ball in the center for working sore arches. Because of the raised massage ball, you’ll want to use a thinner foot bath liner that universally fits all tubs. The water for the tub is carry-in/carry-out.
It’s not on wheels so it’s not the most mobile station on here but it’s significantly more portable than pedicure stations that need to be hooked up to your plumbing.
This is a good fit for people who would like to expand their offerings to include pedicures as an extra and not as their main offering.
Find more LCL Beauty Portable Pedicure Unit Set information and reviews here.
7. Alera Pedicure Cart With Storage
Cons:
- Wheels for simple transit
- Locking wheels secure cart in place
- Large storage drawer
- Adjustable footrest
- Cushioned seat
- Acetone resistant
- No color choices
- No foot soaking spa
- Seat isn't as mobile as a rolling stool
If you need something you can easily wheel around, go for the Alera Pedicure Cart. This station is on four locking caster wheels keeping it very mobile and simple to transport to your client’s chair.
It has a footrest with lots of deep padding and a padded seat area for the nail tech. The padded is acetone resistant to keep it looking smart for years. They state that the footrest is adjustable though I can’t see the mechanism in the photos they provided.
I love that this cart has a drawer on the back of it so you can store some of your pedicure supplies and always have them with you where you need them.
Reasons to get a portable pedicure station over a stationary one.
Stationary chairs take up a lot of space, can't be moved around, require hiring a plumber to install them, and are very expensive.
If your salon doesn't see many people for pedicures it might not be worth taking the plunge yet into a top-of-the-line pedicure chair. This is especially true if you don't have lots of spare room for a dedicated pedicure station. Having a portable option means you can bring out your pedicure area when you need it and then wheel it back into storage out of the way when you're done.
Do pedicure chairs need plumbing?
The nicest, most luxuriant pedicure chairs with massage and built-in phone chargers tend to need to be installed into your plumbing, but you're not out of options if you don't have the means or space to mess with your plumbing. There are plenty of pedicure stations that don't need that kind of investment.
Many pedicure stations either don't have a soaking foot spa or have one that doesn't need to hook into your pipes. Instead, you fill the disposable liner up with hot water at your sink and carry it to the tub. When the pedicure is done, simply carry the liner back to the sink to pour it out. It's old school, but it works.
Pros, don't forget about ergonomics with your portable pedicure station.
If you'll be working on clients on this chair, please keep your own comfort and posture in mind. OSHA has a list of recommendations including having the ability to raise clients' feet so you aren't bending over as much and making sure you have a good adjustable chair for yourself.
Most pedicurists like a good rolling stool with proper support, the same type that doctors and dentists tend to choose.
Keep your pedicure tub sanitary.
The best way to keep your pedicure tubs clean is to use disposable liners as well as covering your footrest area so that no two clients are resting their feet on the same surfaces. But even taking this precaution, the EPA recommends disinfecting all surfaces between clients.
This goes for home users of foot baths as well since foot spas can become breeding grounds for bacteria. It's important to recognize the signs of an infection and never use a foot bath when you have broken skin like from waxing or bug bites.
Your tubs aren't the only vectors of infection either so don't forget to sterilize your tools with an autoclave manicure machine.
What about home users?
Doing your own pedicure at home can be more comfortable for many people and just plain fun for others. However, couches and coffee tables are not good options for a place to rest our feet. They can't bring our toes up to a good angle and they definitely aren't acetone resistant.
The larger stations on here are probably too big for casual home use but if you happen to have space, go for it.
The Step Deluxe might be a better fit for at-home self-pedicures.
