7 Best Portable Pedicure Chairs & Stations

Portable pedicure chairs and stations are an inexpensive alternative to full pedicure chairs and a smart choice for salons that don’t have space for large units. You can still provide a luxurious experience without the four-figure price tag and without needing to hire a plumber.

Reasons to get a portable pedicure station over a stationary one.

Stationary chairs take up a lot of space, can't be moved around, require hiring a plumber to install them, and are very expensive.

If your salon doesn't see many people for pedicures it might not be worth taking the plunge yet into a top-of-the-line pedicure chair. This is especially true if you don't have lots of spare room for a dedicated pedicure station. Having a portable option means you can bring out your pedicure area when you need it and then wheel it back into storage out of the way when you're done.

Do pedicure chairs need plumbing?

The nicest, most luxuriant pedicure chairs with massage and built-in phone chargers tend to need to be installed into your plumbing, but you're not out of options if you don't have the means or space to mess with your plumbing. There are plenty of pedicure stations that don't need that kind of investment.

Many pedicure stations either don't have a soaking foot spa or have one that doesn't need to hook into your pipes. Instead, you fill the disposable liner up with hot water at your sink and carry it to the tub. When the pedicure is done, simply carry the liner back to the sink to pour it out. It's old school, but it works.

Pros, don't forget about ergonomics with your portable pedicure station.

If you'll be working on clients on this chair, please keep your own comfort and posture in mind. OSHA has a list of recommendations including having the ability to raise clients' feet so you aren't bending over as much and making sure you have a good adjustable chair for yourself.

Most pedicurists like a good rolling stool with proper support, the same type that doctors and dentists tend to choose.

Keep your pedicure tub sanitary.

The best way to keep your pedicure tubs clean is to use disposable liners as well as covering your footrest area so that no two clients are resting their feet on the same surfaces. But even taking this precaution, the EPA recommends disinfecting all surfaces between clients.

This goes for home users of foot baths as well since foot spas can become breeding grounds for bacteria. It's important to recognize the signs of an infection and never use a foot bath when you have broken skin like from waxing or bug bites.

Your tubs aren't the only vectors of infection either so don't forget to sterilize your tools with an autoclave manicure machine.

What about home users?

Doing your own pedicure at home can be more comfortable for many people and just plain fun for others. However, couches and coffee tables are not good options for a place to rest our feet. They can't bring our toes up to a good angle and they definitely aren't acetone resistant.

The larger stations on here are probably too big for casual home use but if you happen to have space, go for it.

The Step Deluxe might be a better fit for at-home self-pedicures.

