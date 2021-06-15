5 Best Salon Dryer Chair & Hooded Dryer Buys: Compare & Save

Skip chairs that work but don’t add style and check out this luxe Chelsea Dryer Chair by BR Beauty. The dramatic sharp lines of the black base add another hint of style to a part of the chair that is normally boring and bulky. Its tufted armchair look and with rivet accents that will make your clients feel pampered. The seat of the chair is removable so it’s easy to clean out any fallen hairs that slip into the cracks.

A hooded dryer is built-in to the top of the base and has around nine inches of height adjustability. User-friendly controls are found on top of the chair base and are simple dials for a timer and temperature control. The smokey dark grey of the hood is a nice balance between the grey chair and the black base.

I love that this chair and dryer combo is made in the USA to support American manufacturing and that the built-in dryer is both UL and CSA certified.

BR Beauty has a whole line of Chelsea chairs if you’re in the market to update your salon. I’ve featured the Chelsea Backwash as one of the best salon backwash unit buys around. They also have a Chelsea Styling Chair and a Chelsea Hair Drying Chair without a built-in dryer.