5 Best Color Processor Dryers: Compare & Save

The Italian-made Pibbs 14024 Speedy 2000 Deluxe Infrared Processor has five ceramic heating elements that surround the head and can be individually controlled. Each heater is controlled separately with the user-friendly panel on the back.

The buttons are cleverly arranged in the same orientation as the heaters (basically in the shape of a plus sign) so it’s effortless to tell which button controls which heater. Above those buttons is a dial that controls the temperature of the heaters and below is a timer dial that goes up to 60 minutes.

For convenience the processor is on a five-point caster wheel base so it can be rolled up to your client wherever makes the most sense in your salon. If you’re using it at home, the wheels are handy as you can roll it out of the way when it’s not in use. The caster wheel base has a diameter of 30 inches.

The height of the dryer head is adjustable from 45 inches tall to 62 inches tall.