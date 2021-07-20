5 Best Color Processor Dryers: Compare & Save

If you’re always looking for ways to save time, you need to ditch your dryer and consider a professional color processor. A traditional hooded hair dryer that only blows hot air can only get you so far when infrared hair dryers are proven to dry and process hair much faster, more evenly, and with less damage to the cuticle.
1. Pibbs Speedy 2000 Deluxe Infrared ProcessorPrice: $1,349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Independently controlled zones
- Trusted brand
- Ceramic heating elements
- User-friendly
- Base is cheap looking
- Wheels don't lock
- Doesn't orbit
The Italian-made Pibbs 14024 Speedy 2000 Deluxe Infrared Processor has five ceramic heating elements that surround the head and can be individually controlled. Each heater is controlled separately with the user-friendly panel on the back.
The buttons are cleverly arranged in the same orientation as the heaters (basically in the shape of a plus sign) so it’s effortless to tell which button controls which heater. Above those buttons is a dial that controls the temperature of the heaters and below is a timer dial that goes up to 60 minutes.
For convenience the processor is on a five-point caster wheel base so it can be rolled up to your client wherever makes the most sense in your salon. If you’re using it at home, the wheels are handy as you can roll it out of the way when it’s not in use. The caster wheel base has a diameter of 30 inches.
The height of the dryer head is adjustable from 45 inches tall to 62 inches tall.
Find more Pibbs Speedy 2000 Deluxe Infrared Processor information and reviews here.
2. Tia Orbiting Infrared RingPrice: $350.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good if you're on a budget
- Orbits for even heating
- New 2021 design
- Requires some assembly
- Not as long lasting as others
- Feels flimsy and a little cheap
Tia’s 2021 Orbiting Processor has a futuristic look with an infrared heating ring that rotates around your head for even heating of a wide area without the need for a clunky, claustrophobic hood that covers most of the head.
I really like the control panel on this one. It’s well organized and labeled so it can have lots of options without becoming complicated. There are four preset buttons: Perm, Color, Treatment, and Dry. Or you can choose the Manual button to adjust the settings to your liking. Temperature is controlled with up and down buttons corresponding to a light-up spectrum. The timer is also controlled with up and down arrows with an LCD digital readout that counts down so you can see at a glance exactly how much time is left.
In addition to infrared heat, this unique dryer also had an optional fan setting which can be used with or without the infrared heat.
It’s on a rolling base with four 360-degree caster wheels for smooth movement whether you’re wheeling it out to a client or out of your closet for home use. The stand has telescoping height adjustment but, unfortunately, they don’t give the height measurements.
Find more Tia Orbiting Infrared Ring information and reviews here.
3. DIR Damita I & II Hair ProcessorsPrice: $1,075.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wall-mounted or freestanding
- Includes fan setting
- Arc heaters move
- Angle, height, and halo adjusts
- Pricier than others
- Wall mounting restricts reach
- Doesn't rotate
Fans of DIR’s salon designs will love the Wall-Mounted Damita I and the Freestanding Damita II. These processors have two heated arcs on either side that slowly swing up and down for even heating.
Both processors have the same user-friendly control panel which you can view here in the instruction manual. All the buttons are well-labeled and simple to use. There is a digital timer readout and up and down arrows to set a timer. There are up and down arrows for temperature as well with six light-up LEDs to mark which setting it’s on. Below are indicators for six presets including coloring, pre-treatment, perm, and manual. Then there are buttons for the fan and the button that activates and stops the swinging arms.
The Damita I is wall-mounted so you don’t have to deal with another tool taking up precious floor space. It’s nicely adjustable but keep in mind that it will have a limited range of where it can be used.
The Damita II is their freestanding model on four wheels making it easy to move where you need it. This one has loads of height adjustability and you can angle the head of the processor as well. I love that the base is shaped to more easily fit closer behind a styling chair than standard star-shaped caster wheel bases.
Both machines come with a one-year warranty.
Find more DIR Damita I & II Hair Processors information and reviews here.
4. Athena Beauty Professional Hair SteamerPrice: $579.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- For steam treatments
- Easy to wheel around
- Simple controls
- Not infrared
- Requires distilled water
- Height isn't listed
Infrared isn’t the only way to process hair. Professional Hair Steamers like this one from Athena Beauty are exactly what you need for opening up the hair cuticle for certain treatments, deep moisturizers, and steam processed hair color.
Hot steam encourages the hair to open up and that allows for moisturizing treatments, lightener, and hair color to absorb into the hair strands deeper and more quickly so steam is the method of choice for some stylists. Hair steaming is also a nice way for home users to soften their hair and get the most out of their deep conditioning treatments.
This freestanding steamer hood is on convenient wheels and has nice height adjustability. The controls are very simple with an off and on button and a built-in timer that goes up to 30 minutes.
There’s a one-year warranty but just be sure to use distilled water or else mineral build-up can cause issues.
Find more Athena Beauty Professional Hair Steamer information and reviews here.
5. Topbarber 5-Light Infrared Salon LampPrice: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheap
- Flexible arms
- Simple controls
- Near silent operation
- Bulbs will need to be replaced
- Won't last as long
- Can't control individual lamps
- Not much height adjustment
If you like the idea of being able to precisely manipulate the placement of the heat, go with Topbarber’s Five-Light Infrared Lamp. It had one fixed central lamp and four infrared lamps on poseable arms. You can bend and arrange these four heat sources however you need them.
The controls are extremely simple with an on and off button, a temperature dial, and a timer dial that goes up to 60 minutes. All the lamps are controlled with that one dial so there’s less fussing over what temperature each heating arm should be.
These are infrared bulbs, not ceramic heating elements, so keep in mind there will be more red light than with more expensive options and you will eventually need to replace the bulbs.
It’s on a five-point rolling base with 360-degree caster wheels and the central pole adjusts in height from 51 inches tall to 61 inches tall. That’s not as much of a range as other lamps may have but with the bending, posable arms, you have more leeway to get the position you want.
Honestly, one of the biggest pluses of this lamp is that it’s affordable. It’s a hard-to-beat price for something that will get the job done even if it isn’t as luxurious as higher-end brands.
Find more Topbarber 5-Light Infrared Salon Lamp information and reviews here.
How Do Hair Processors Work?
There are two different types of processors: infrared and steam.
Infrared dryers work by heating your hair with infrared waves.
Hot air dryers apply heat to the outside of the hair then work their way inward, but infrared affects all the hair strands at the same time.
Because the heat distribution isn't just hitting the top layers of the hair and then working in toward the scalp, infrared waves affect all strands of hair equally for a more even drying process.
And it's not just the ends versus roots of your hair. Infrared light penetrates deeper into the hair strands to heat your hair from the inside out, drying hair faster and with less heat damage to the cuticle.
As a result heat from infrared light helps color and lightener process faster than hot hair drying.
Steam processors use hot, moist hair to gently open up the hair's cuticles, allowing the deep conditioner, hot oil, or hair dye to penetrate deeper into the hair than it would be able to without heat.
What Is Infrared Light?
Infrared is a wavelength of light that we can't see. If you're looking at a rainbow, infrared is the invisible wavelength of light that sits right beside the color red according to the Gemini Observatory.
We might not be able to see it, but we can perceive infrared as heat. It's a penetrating heat that doesn't just warm the surface of our skin. This is the reason you so often see infrared therapy used on sore muscles and even by saunas.
Caltech's IPAC (Infrared Processing and Analysis Center) says that its heat is actually how infrared was discovered. Sir William Herschel was looking at a rainbow created by a prism and noticed that the area beside the color red was warmer than the ambient air.
Are Infrared Dryers Good for Your Hair?
Any application of heat has the potential to damage hair, but the same can be said for standing out in the sun. The less time in heat the better and many have found that infrared dryers reduce the amount of time their hair needs to be exposed to the heat. By sparing the cuticle direct heat, infrared preserves the hair strand's first line of defense and reduces frizz.
Wavelengths of light very close to infrared (called near-infrared) have even been shown to have health benefits.
A 2013 study on the treatment of thinning hair that was published in Lasers and Surgery in Medicine showed that Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) increased hair growth. LLLT sounds scary but it's really just using red light wavelengths that are very nearly infrared. There have been loads of studies on LLLT as treatments for wounds, acne, and even wrinkles.
What Is a Hair Processor Used For?
Anything you would normally use heat for you can use infrared.
- Processing lightener and hair color faster
- Drying hair quicker
- Perms
- Oil treatments
- Deep conditioner
- Setting a look
Steam is best used more intentionally as this processing isn't in its own category. It's best for steamed hair color and for any treatment where you want to open up the hair follicles.
