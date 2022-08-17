7 Best Salon Lighting Solutions: Compare & Save

Even the most modern and stylish hair salons seem dreary without proper lights. The best salon lighting solutions for you will have your space looking clean and bright and make it easier for stylists to see what they are doing. And don’t forget: it’s not just the stylists who need appropriate lighting. Your before-and-after pictures and even your client’s social media posts are an opportunity to bring in new customers. Light them beautifully for professional and viral-worthy results.

How Important is Lighting for Hair Salons?

Obviously, if you can't see what you're doing, you're going to find yourself in a lot of trouble, but we're talking about going beyond that because you can't just grab any old desk lamp and throw it on your station when you need more light.

What Are the Hair Salon Lighting Requirements?

Going by my research, there aren't legal requirements as far as lighting but Zolmi, the popular salon scheduling app, suggests that a rule of them is that lighting in a hair salon should be 300 times greater than typical ambient lighting. And lighting over salon stations ought to be 500 to 700 times average space lighting. That's bright but when you need precision, lighting is crucial.

As I highlighted in my Tweezers With Light feature, it's been shown that as we age, we need more and more light to be able to see as well as when we were younger. A New York Times article puts the number at twice as much light at age 50 compared to age 30.

Is there such a thing as too much light? Maybe, but probably not in a salon.

Does Light Color Matter?

I'd love to sit here and tell you that there's a specifically best light color to have because otherwise your client might see one hair color in the salon and another in their bathroom and be less than pleased about it. But here's the thing, you can't control what sort of light your client has in their home or their office. We're always going to look different under different lights.

"Natural" toned light, meant to replicate daylight, is a good standard if you're not sure but it isn't always best suited to all salons.

Zolmi points out a good rule of thumb: match your light color to your vibe. An ultra-modern, sleek white and chrome salon would look strange and even dingy with warm lighting. A homey, small-town type salon would look weird with cool lighting.

It's a matter of taste in the end so go with what you light best.

Buying lights and lightbulbs that are able to change color after installing them with either an app or switch are a good bet to see what looks best in your space in real-time.

Do I Need a Ring Light In My Salon?

Need is a strong word, but you would likely really benefit from having one.

Ring Lights are indispensable when it comes to photographing your results so if you're aiming to have any sort of social media presence (and let's be real, it's all but required now) a ring light will help you take better photos.

What Is a Ring Light?

Ring lights create a uniform light source to eliminate shadows and cast your subject in flattering lighting. According to ProVideoColalition ring lights were invented to be used in medical professions to provide the best light possible. Now they're a must-have for all social media creators.

Many mirror lights have a border of lights that creates a built-in ring-style light, providing a flattering glow, but they aren't a substitution for a photography ring light.

You can also pick up either a stand-alone ring light for your before-and-after photography or a smaller clip-on one. I got to test out the Littl Selfie One, a wireless rechargeable light that attaches directly to your phone and loved the convenience of it.