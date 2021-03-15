7 Best Vitamin C Powders for Your Face

Oh vitamin C, is there anything you can’t do? As it’s already well-known for its myriad of health benefits as an ingestible nutrient, no doubt you and vitamin C already go way back. And if you’re even a little interested in skincare and beauty then I’ll wager you’ve at least dabbled with a vitamin C serum before. But vitamin C as a powder for your face is relatively new to the skincare scene.

So what’s it all about? And should we toss out our favorite liquid C serums in favor of their next-generation powder powerhouses? Well, the theory behind vitamin C powder for face and vitamin C liquid serum is the same. Ascorbic acid (basically another word for vitamin C) is an MVP topical treatment for your skin. It works as a brightener for acne marks and other dark spots, helps protect your skin from sun and pollution damage, helps with collagen production (important for anti-aging), and even helps prevent scarring. It can even be safe for sensitive skin.

But what’s the difference between powder and serum? Vitamin C is unstable molecularly. When C is in its liquid form, it’s easy for the stuff to oxidize and lose effectiveness when exposed to light or air. And there goes your 50 bucks on your new bottle of serum! But vitamin C in powder form is much more stable. You don’t need to worry as much about it losing its power in transit. Then you can add the powder into your facial products as you like without worry.

We’re convinced! If you are too, or at least your interest is piqued, read on to get the benefit of our in-depth research on the best vitamin C powder for the face.