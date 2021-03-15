7 Best Vitamin C Powders for Your Face

Oh vitamin C, is there anything you can’t do? As it’s already well-known for its myriad of health benefits as an ingestible nutrient, no doubt you and vitamin C already go way back. And if you’re even a little interested in skincare and beauty then I’ll wager you’ve at least dabbled with a vitamin C serum before. But vitamin C as a powder for your face is relatively new to the skincare scene.
So what’s it all about? And should we toss out our favorite liquid C serums in favor of their next-generation powder powerhouses? Well, the theory behind vitamin C powder for face and vitamin C liquid serum is the same. Ascorbic acid (basically another word for vitamin C) is an MVP topical treatment for your skin. It works as a brightener for acne marks and other dark spots, helps protect your skin from sun and pollution damage, helps with collagen production (important for anti-aging), and even helps prevent scarring. It can even be safe for sensitive skin.
But what’s the difference between powder and serum? Vitamin C is unstable molecularly. When C is in its liquid form, it’s easy for the stuff to oxidize and lose effectiveness when exposed to light or air. And there goes your 50 bucks on your new bottle of serum! But vitamin C in powder form is much more stable. You don’t need to worry as much about it losing its power in transit. Then you can add the powder into your facial products as you like without worry.
We’re convinced! If you are too, or at least your interest is piqued, read on to get the benefit of our in-depth research on the best vitamin C powder for the face.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $90.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.89 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. BOS Essentials Ultra Fine Cosmetic Grade Vitamin C PowderPrice: $15.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Finest powder available
- Lab-tested for purity
- Produced in USA
- Must use within 3 months for best freshness
- Some people experience blackheads
- Some people had trouble dissolving
BOS Essentials Ultra Fine Cosmetic Grade Vitamin C Powder is a great choice for making a DIY serum. Since it’s such a fine powder (measured as 325 mesh) it mixes into water, serum, or lotion pretty much instantly. It’s 100% pure L-ascorbic acid with no yucky fillers to gum up your mixture. It’s non-GMO and produced in the USA. It’s also been “lab tested for purity and guaranteed bacteria-free.” I mean, what else do you need? A pure, straightforward product at a good price.
Find more BOS Essentials Ultra Fine Cosmetic Grade Vitamin C Powder information and reviews here.
-
2. True Botanicals Vitamin C BoosterPrice: $90.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains ferulic acid
- Attractive and useful dispenser
- Luxury product
- Costs more than some options
- Could be too strong for sensitive skin
- Mixed with ferulic acid (if you want only pure vitamin C)
Calling all acids! L-ascorbic and ferulic acid come together in this potent vitamin c powder skincare powder. So if you’re like me and love to splurge on the poshest products now and then, I recommend you go for True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster.
Yes, 100% pure L-ascorbic products are wonderfully effective. But mixing two skin-friendly acids together in one booster powder makes for a great additive to your daily lotion or serum application. Ferulic acid is an antioxidant that works to prevent signs of aging caused by free radicals. But that’s not all. Research also shows that ferulic acid works to boost the effectiveness of other antioxidants. In fact, when it’s mixed with vitamin C, it can boost the effectiveness by 50%!
The True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster blend comes in an attractive light-sensitive apothecary bottle with a shaker, so you can dispense a few shakes into your hand to mix with your lotion or serum. So you don’t need to keep a measuring spoon handy. It also may seem like a major splurge at $90, but the contents last so long, that it’s not such a crazy outlay for what you get.
Find more True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster information and reviews here.
-
3. The Philosophy Turbo Booster C PowderPrice: $39.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with measuring dispenser
- Combined with aloe
- Super cute light-blocking jar
- More expensive than similar options
- Small amount in jar
- Contains panthenol
Do you have a taste for the finer things in life? The Philosophy Turbo Booster C Powder is both fine as in a premium product and fine as in a very delicate powder. You should expect nothing less than radiant results from a premium beauty brand like Philosophy, and this Turbo Booster C Powder won’t disappoint.
I love that it comes in an adorable light-blocking apothecary jar. Even better than that, it also comes with the cutest little measuring spoon I have ever seen in my life. The packaging doesn’t give the exact measurements of the spoon, but it is definitely less than the size of one drop. A little of this product goes a long way. It should, at $39 for a quarter of an ounce.
You’ll get a very high-potency vitamin C powder when you buy this option (99.8%), but it is mixed with a few other things: panthenol, zinc pca, copper pca, camellia oleifera leaf juice, dipotassium glycyrrhizinate, arginine, cysteine, and aloe barbadensis leaf juice. Most of these ingredients are skin-friendly, and they make up less than .2% of the product.
Find more The Philosophy Turbo Booster C Powder information and reviews here.
-
4. The Ordinary 100% L-Ascorbic Acid Powder Fine 325 Mesh Topical Powder w/ Vitamin CPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Not tested on animals
- 100% pure cosmetic grade vitmain C
- Nice storage jar
- Cannot be mixed with Niacinamide
- Can cause blackheads
- Can cause burning/stinging
Ok, The Ordinary 100% L-Ascorbic Acid Powder Fine 325 Mesh Topical Powder w/ Vitamin C is a super long name for just “Vitamin C powder by the brand The Ordinary.” If you’ve been reading any online beauty content recently (and here you are doing just that) you’ve probably come in contact with this new brand whose motto is “Clinical formulations with integrity.” As you may already know from the three zillion Instagram ads you’ve seen (anyone else? just me?) the main idea behind The Ordinary’s products is that they use highly effective active ingredients without price-gouging consumers.
Remember L-ascorbic acid is just the scientific name for vitamin C so that’s what you’re getting here. 100% potency of cosmetic grade, finest vitamin C powder to mix with whatever carrier lotion or serum you’d like.
Find more The Ordinary 100% L-Ascorbic Acid Powder information and reviews here.
-
5. RESURRECTIONbeauty L-Ascorbic Acid Powder (Vitamin C)Price: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easily dissolves
- Very cost effective
- Light and air blocking jar
- Burns skin if you use too much
- Not quite 100% purity
- Non-adorable jar
The L-Ascorbic Acid Powder from RESURRECTIONbeauty comes in a very clinical-looking six-ounce jar. So you won’t necessarily get that super luxe beauty treatment ambiance when you use it. But that’s not a knock on its quality. The jar is air and light blocking, which protects against vitamin C’s natural tendency to degrade so your product will last longer.
The Amazon page description includes pH information and links to DIY recipes for at-home self-care with vitamin C powder which is above and beyond. Pro-tip: only mix with water-based products. Oil-based products will cause the powder to not fully dissolve.
Find more RESURRECTIONbeauty L-Ascorbic Acid Powder information and reviews here.
-
6. COSMEDIX Pure C Vitamin C Mixing CrystalsPrice: $54.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Chirally correct vitamin C
- No filler ingredients
- No measuring required
- Crystals can get stuck in dispenser
- Vitamin C can be found chaper elsewere
- Can't be exposed to moisture
When you want the professional strength stuff, COSMEDIX is a good brand to look to. As their brand story says, The COSMEDIX skincare line is “is formulated with the cleanest, most potent plant-based ingredients, Nobel Prize-winning chemistry and gentle actives to deliver safe, effective results.”
The COSMEDIX Pure C Vitamin C Mixing Crystals are easy to use and come in a convenient shaker that’s cute enough to live on your bathroom counter or makeup table. The crystals are pure vitamin C that you dispense into your hand via a few shakes and mix with your lotion or serum. COSMEDIX features chirally correct skincare, which is a fancy way of saying that only the desirable active molecules (vitamin C in this case) are actually included in their products. No bull.
Find more COSMEDIX Pure C Vitamin C Mixing Crystals information and reviews here.
-
7. Clinique Fresh Pressed Renewing Powder Cleanser With Pure Vitamin CPrice: $20.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Exfoliating
- Brightening
- Great to pack
- Extra packaging
- Can feel gritty
- Prone to spilling if you don't use entire package
And now for something a little different, the only wash-off cleanser on the list: Clinique Fresh Pressed Renewing Powder Cleanser With Pure Vitamin C. This powder facewash is fun because it’s unique. I haven’t seen a product exactly like this before Clinique brought it out. Each box comes with 28 single-use packets of powder that you pour into your hand, and mix with water. Rub your hands together to form a lather and voila! You’re ready to wash your face as normal.
And if you’re concerned that the vitamin C might not have a chance to work if it’s only going to be on your skin as long as it takes to wash your face, you can leave it on to sit while you brush your teeth, hair, etc., sort of like a quick mask and then wash off. The package directions say one minute, but as long as you don’t have very sensitive skin, a little longer will be beneficial without harm. But be sure to follow with your normal moisturizing routine and DON’T FORGET THE SPF!
Reviewers have given this powdered cleanser really high marks for its ability to fade spots and soften wrinkles. They also love how easy it is to pack on the go. Single-use dry packets are great for planes, trains, and automobiles, and even backpacking. Many users also say they don’t need to use the full packet for each use. So one box could certainly last you more than 28 washes.
Find more Clinique Fresh Pressed Renewing Powder Cleanser With Pure Vitamin C information and reviews here.
What to Look for in a Vitamin C Powder For Your Face
Make sure the product your buying is cleared for topical or cosmetic use. If you ground up a vitamin C chewable and used it topically you probably wouldn't get the results you're after. Look for something that's 100% L-ascorbic acid. Or you can choose something mixed with other skin-friendly ingredients. Just avoid undesirable fillers.
Also, research has shown that a topical solution should have between an eight percent and 20 percent concentration of vitamin C to be effective.
How to Use Vitamin C Powder on Your Face
Vitamin C powder is made to be mixed with other topical care products, like a lotion or serum right as you use them. Again, remember that you want about an eight to 20 percent concentration. That's about 1/5th of a teaspoon of powder to a teaspoon of lotion.
Pro tip: vitamin C and Retinol don't go well together. If you're going to use both, use vitamin C in the morning, and retinol at night.
Vitamin C Powder for Skincare Benefits
The benefits of topical vitamin C for skincare have lots of research behind them. Vitamin C can brighten dull skin, help fade acne scars, dark marks, and even help with wrinkles.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.