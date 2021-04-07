7 Best Electric Kayak Motors: Your Buying Guide

Anglers, sailors, and other boat owners can all benefit from the clean, quiet propelling power of an electric trolling motor.

These eco-friendly and intuitive motors — often called trolling motors — may be small, but they have many applications. Electric trolling motors can be attached to dinghy boats, kayaks, canoes, sailboats, pontoons, inflatable boats, and other water vessels. Many water recreation enthusiasts with larger boats choose to attach a trolling motor in addition to their heavy-duty fuel-powered motors.

With so many electric outboard motors on the market, it can be tough to narrow it down and find the best engine for your vessel. How can you find the best electric outboard motor? What should you know when shopping for a trolling motor?

Here’s a list of seven of the best electric kayak motors you can buy right now: