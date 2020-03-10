11 Best Sigma Lenses for Canon: Your Buying Guide

Canon glass is some of the best in the amateur and professional photography business. It’s a brand that’s virtually unmatched in reputation when it comes to optical quality, but this name comes at an expensive price. This is where Sigma comes in. While Sigma glass isn’t as clear, well-known, and well-made as L-series glass, many users find that their products offer significantly more value. Sigma is very much a Toyota type brand.
They make great lenses at great prices that work for most people. Not everyone is cool rolling up in a Camry, but if you are, then Sigma likely offers a lens that will suit your needs. From affordable telephoto lenses, exotic fisheye lenses, to unique primes, Sigma has a piece of hardware to fit almost any occasion and need. The prices range, but they’re always cheaper than any comparable Canon alternative and most users can attest to the Sigma version offering considerably more bang for one’s buck.
Here are the 11 best Sigma lenses for Canon:
-
1. 17-50mm f2.8Price: $297.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for Canon cameras with APS-C sensors
- 4 stops of image stabilization
- Ultra compact
- Hypersonic motor for quiet autofocus
- Praised as sharp and great for 4K videos
- Some say autofocus is noisy meaning it’s not good for vlogging
- One user had an issue with a mark on the glass
- International version- no warranty
This Sigma 17-50mm f2.8 offers excellent sharpness and speed in a very versatile range. It boasts robust image stabilization of 4 stops, and a steady f2.8 across the board- meaning it’s great for zooming in video. Users love its compactness, quiet autofocus, and performance in video. It’s specifically noted that it is more than sharp enough for 4k videos. At f2.8, it’s fast enough to help out in low light situations as well, and at this price, it’s not breaking the bank. What a deal.
-
2. Sigma 4.5mm f/2.8 EX DC HSM Fisheye LensPrice: $716.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great Field of View
- Lightweight
- Best for Close-ups and Panoramas
- Pricey
- Soft lens
- Specific Uses Only
If you’re looking to add some variance and possibilities to your close-ups and panoramas, the best ultra-wide angle prime lens is the Sigma 4.5mm f/2.8 EX DC HSM Fisheye lens.
It’s lightweight, coming in at slightly over 1.04 pounds, so it won’t add much weight to your camera at all. It uses an f/2.8 aperture and it expands your field of view to over the standard 180 degrees. It’s great for close-ups especially in low light conditions, and it’s great for astrophotography and aurora photography.
-
3. 70-300mm f4-5.6Price: $172.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-layer lens coating reduces flares, ghosting
- Great for sports, portraits, and nature photos
- Can be used for macro using “macro switch”, minimum focusing distance of 37.1 inches
- Praised as great lens for those on a budget
- Macro and telephoto shots look great
- Praised as professional grade
- Zooming back and forth can be sticky
- No vibration reduction (aka image stabilization)
- Some users found lens to be insufficiently durable
For those looking for an affordable telephoto lens, this Sigma 70-300mm offers superb build quality with great macro and zoom shots. Users love it up-close and from a distance. The lens is coated to reduce flare and ghosting. It’s great for a variety of photo types including sports, portraiture, and nature shots. At 70mm, it will be limited for capturing anything wide, but beyond this, this lens is excellent for stills. For video, the stickiness of the zoom ring could be an issue, as this lens doesn’t always zoom smoothly. Still, for those looking for a great cheap telephoto lens, the Sigma is a solid bargain. That said, if one doesn’t need the sharpest images and would like to spend less, this is a rare instance where Canon offers a cheaper alternative. It can’t do macro shots like this Sigma lens, but if you’re in it for the telephoto reach, Canon’s 75-300mm may suit you better.
-
4. 18-250mm f3.5-6.3 (Macro)Price: $295.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Minimum focusing distance of 13.8 inches
- Micromotor AF with full time manual focusing
- Manufacturer claims up to 4 stops of image stabilization
- Praised as having excellent build quality
- Great value
- One user found images a bit soft toward the end of the zoom range
- Optical quality is not quite L series, but price is significantly lower
- One user’s lens developed a whirring sound after eight months
With a minimum focusing distance of 13.8 inches, this lens is a macro cannon. Its mini-motor has focus override so one can always adjust manually. The image stabilization is good for up to four stops. Users love its great build quality and tack sharp macro pics. That said, some did have issues with durability after long periods of time, though this was only in a small percentage of users. While it may not be up to bulletproof L Series standards, this lens’ images and price speak for itself, for those looking to shoot macro, it’s a bargain.
-
5. 10-20mm f4-5.6Price: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent for real estate and landscape photography
- Great build quality
- Praised as better than many Nikkor lenses
- Loved as ultra-wide lens
- Killer in good lighting
- On the heavy side
- Some distortion at maximum wide-angle
- Not the sharpest lens
- Struggles in low light with slow speed
For real estate and landscape photographers, this is one super-wide you won’t want to miss. It has a quiet ultrasonic motor and superb optics. Users say the build quality is great and the autofocus is solid in low light. It may struggle a bit in low light considering its relatively slow speed and autofocus, but these were but minor quibbles for most who found this lens a valuable addition to their arsenal. All the way open, it’s a bit distorted, but beyond this, this lens delivers crisp wide photos, perfect for selling a home or capturing the breadth of an expansive locale.
-
6. 30mm f1.4Price: $399.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lovely bokeh
- Autofocus works well for video
- Not the sharpest lens, but great for portraiture and artistic shots
- Quiet autofocus
- Includes pouch
- Highly recommended for new photographers and videographers who want to go to the next level
- Autofocus isn’t that fast for stills
- One user had an issue with consistency
- Some found AF to be on the loud side
Loved for video and stills purposes, this “art” lens delivers dreamy images wide open, and tack sharpness at higher apertures. The bokeh is beautiful as is the quiet autofocus, contrast, and color. That said, this lens is not for those with a clinical eye, some users found it a bit soft; it’s best used for creative shots, nothing too technical. A few users had issues with autofocus, but most found it snappy for video purposes. All in all, this lens isn’t for everyone, but for those who need something fast for video, it’s a great deal. For people who want to snap beautiful portraits, this lens also looks particularly good.
-
7. 105mm f2.8 (Macro)Price: $363.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 150mm on APS-C
- Praised as a great general use lens
- Prime lens; does not extend
- Bokeh is creamy
- True to life colors with minimal aberration
- Incredibly shallow focus
- Focusing time can be on the slow side
- Stabilizer can be noisy
-
For those looking for a fast macro lens, this Sigma is excellent for stills. The sharpness and separation are excellent. Some users even complain about the depth of field being too shallow. All the way open, this lens allows for a lot of flexibility and light, which most users found to be a great asset. Some minor drawbacks include slow-ish focusing time and a noisy stabilizer, but when it comes to taking great pics, this lens shines.
-
8. 35mm f1.4Price: $648.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quiet hypersonic motor
- Praised as surpassing many Canon lenses
- Bokeh, contrast, and color are stunning
- Great value, tack sharp
- Outstanding optics and build quality
- Some users had issue with focus
- Some found artistic traits to be too much
- One user said Sigma USB dock was a must for using the lens
This is one fast lens, one won’t want to miss. Boasting great optics, a quiet hypersonic motor, and sharpness that will leave no professional wanting, it’s simply a stunning lens on every level. For those who need the utmost in quality and want a lens at this focal length, this lens far outperforms Canon’s offering at f1.4. That said, some do find its look a bit overly stylized. Still, for most users, this is the prime lens to beat.
-
9. 24-70mm f2.8Price: $899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Praised as great and versatile lens
- Autofocus is usually rapid and accurate
- Solid with excellent build quality
- Better value than Canon L series
- One user had an issue with the aperture
- Some found the focus loud
- Zoom can be sticky
This hypersonic 24-70mm boasts a great range and fast speed. It’s got excellent optics, fast autofocus, and only one minor drawback, zooming can be a bit sticky. Therefore, it might not be the best for zooming within videos. Besides this edge case, users love it for its superb build quality, zippy, quiet autofocus, and great value. Considering Canon’s lens is near twice the price ($1,749), this lens offers a lot for the money.
-
10. 150mm-600mm f5-6.3Price: $788.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and compact construction
- Praised as the best super telephoto for the money
- Unbelievable range and sharpness
- Image stabilization is solid
- Some learning curve with focusing
- Image stabilization is wonky on tripod
- Image stabilizer can be damaged if not turned off when putting on camera, can be tedious
For those looking to capture extremely distant subjects, this 150mm – 600mm is nothing short of a sniper rifle. It’s surprisingly lightweight and praised as the best super telephoto for the money. The images speak for themselves as a testament to this lens’ massive zoom power and sharpness. That said, it does suffer from a problem noted with some other Sigma lenses: the image stabilization can be wonky on a tripod. Beyond this, however, if one needs to take extremely distant pictures, this lens is incomparable in value and will be a great asset to any handheld photographer or videographer.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
-
11. Sigma 50mm F1.4 Art DG HSM Lens for CanonPrice: $628.33Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incredible focal point sharpness
- MTF A1-Tested
- Great for Wide and Close-Ups
- Pricey
-
-
The Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Canon cameras is one with great bokeh. With a recent redesign, this lens sets a new standard for the Art line. The lens is super fast to focus, and it’s relatively quiet. Yes, it’s admittedly a bit pricier than you might like, but its quality is unmatched. Both wide apertures and close-up photography come out looking great, and it’s one of the more versatile Sigma lenses for your Canon.
The Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens is one that’s most commonly used among professional photographers, whether they’re shooting weddings or product shoots.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.