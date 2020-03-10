11 Best Sigma Lenses for Canon: Your Buying Guide

Canon glass is some of the best in the amateur and professional photography business. It’s a brand that’s virtually unmatched in reputation when it comes to optical quality, but this name comes at an expensive price. This is where Sigma comes in. While Sigma glass isn’t as clear, well-known, and well-made as L-series glass, many users find that their products offer significantly more value. Sigma is very much a Toyota type brand.

They make great lenses at great prices that work for most people. Not everyone is cool rolling up in a Camry, but if you are, then Sigma likely offers a lens that will suit your needs. From affordable telephoto lenses, exotic fisheye lenses, to unique primes, Sigma has a piece of hardware to fit almost any occasion and need. The prices range, but they’re always cheaper than any comparable Canon alternative and most users can attest to the Sigma version offering considerably more bang for one’s buck.

Here are the 11 best Sigma lenses for Canon: