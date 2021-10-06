Top 11 Best Nikon Cameras Buyer’s Guide

Read on to see which of these 11 Nikons is best for you, and also check out the buyer’s guide at the end of the article.

Every brand has its fans, and there are people who enjoy debating the finer points of Nikon vs. Canon. That’s fine, and both companies deserve kudos. But Nikon remains laser-focused on creating outstanding cameras, unlike Canon, which has a diverse portfolio of office products in addition to cameras. Whether you’re a casual photographer looking for a fun point and shoot camera (which might lead you to the Nikon Coolpix A1000 ), a beginner looking for a simple DSLR , a serious enthusiast wanting to get creative, or someone who needs a full-frame DSLR for professional work (ahem, the Nikon D780 ), the depth and breadth of Nikon’s best cameras are here in this list.

Not many camera makers can claim to have passed their 100th birthday, but Nikon did just that in 2017. The brand, standing beside Canon, is virtually synonymous with photography and makes market-leading models in every class of camera in use today, from point & shoot cameras to DSLRs (digital single-lens reflex) and mirrorless models. In fact, Nikon went in the span of just a few years from being a straggler in the mirrorless category to offering some of the best models you can buy.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Which to Buy: Point & Shoot, DSLR or Mirrorless Camera?

Nikon offers cameras in every major category -- point & shoot, mirrorless, and DSLR. So it helps to know where to focus your attention when shopping for a camera. Here's the difference between each.

Point and shoot cameras are the simplest to operate and can be a great choice when you want to be able to do more with a camera than your phone will allow. Keep in mind that not all point & shoot cameras are compact. All the point & shoot designation means is that it can automate the exposure process. But some -- like so-called "superzooms" -- can be as big and bulky as a DSLR and certainly won't fit in your pocket.

A good point & shoot camera can help you bridge the gap between a smartphone and an SLR. It can deliver much better image quality than a smartphone and offers advanced shooting modes to get creative in ways your phone won't allow. But by definition, point & shoot cameras generally don't always give you full manual control over exposure. Some point & shoot cameras do, and that's a great bonus feature -- but don't count on it.

The next step up is a DSLR, which stands for Digital Single Lens Reflex, and it has traditionally been the camera of choice for professional photographers and photo enthusiasts alike. It gets its name from the mechanism (a spring-loaded pentaprism or pentamirror) that diverts light from the lens to the optical viewfinder, so that you get to see more or less exactly the same image that the sensor will see when you press the shutter release. When the shutter button is depressed, the pentaprism mechanism flips out of the way and lets the sensor be exposed to the light through the lens for a moment, then flips back down so you can see through the viewfinder again.

That worked great for well over half a century, but mirrorless cameras are just what they sound like -- it's now possible to use an LCD display and electronic viewfinder to show exactly what the sensor sees without the need for any mechanical pentaprism to flip out of the way.

Even though I love DSLRs, there's little doubt that someday, mirrorless cameras will replace DSLRs completely, in the same way that digital cameras rendered film cameras extinct 20 years ago. But for the time being, and for the foreseeable future, you can choose between DSLRs and mirrorless cameras when you want something more sophisticated than a point & shoot.

Which Should You Buy: Nikon or Canon?

This is the Coke vs. Pepsi question of the camera world. People have been asking it for decades, and still ask it today. The answer is a little disappointing, though: Both companies make superb cameras, and you can be very happy with a Canon or Nikon camera. Neither brand has a secret sauce that makes your photography better or easier; you still need to learn the rudiments of photography like lighting, exposure and composition, and how to use the features that come with whatever camera you buy.

See Also:

11 Best Point and Shoot Cameras

9 Best DSLR Cameras for Beginners

9 Best Canon Cameras Buyer’s Guide

11 Best Noise Cancelling Headphones