7 Best Ring Lights For Photography: Compare & Save

With TikTok and Youtube becoming more and more popular streaming videos is a great way to get your content out there. Most cameras and phones have insufficient lighting so adding a ring light is a great move. These are some of the best ring lights you can buy to increase your likes and followers without breaking the bank.

Why Buy a Ring Light for Your Phone or Camera?

Most phones and cameras come with a flash or light that can increase brightness on any object or objects that you are filming. The problem with those flashes or lights is that they aren't focused on a specific object and they just aren't bright enough to get the job done most of the time. If you are taking a group photo they will do the trick, but for tutorials or selfies or streaming videos, they can be lackluster. Getting a ring light will not only increase the light in your selfies or videos they will help to increase your likes and views making your videos more popular. If you are looking for professional quality videos and pics but don't want to break the bank then getting a ring light is the way to go!

Why Not Get a Ring Light with a Stand or Tripod?

If you are going to invest in a new ring light then you should definitely invest in a stand or tripod to go with it. The best videos, tutorials, and selfies are taken hands-free, and buying a ring light with the right tripod can make all the difference between a video or pic that gets dozens of likes to a video or pic that gets thousands.

There are ring lights that come with all of the extras you will need to really up your game. A kit that comes with both a tripod and a remote is a great purchase especially if you are using your platform for tutorials and videos where you need your hands to help get your point across. If you are looking for a ring light with smaller dimensions than 8" is going to be your best bet for a smaller light. This ring light kit with 8" ring light and tripod will help you stream your videos while staying in front of the camera and keep you from having to constantly adjust your phone.

Looking for something bigger? There are a few 14" options out there as far as light size goes. This dimmable ring light from Neewer comes with a tripod and multiple light and color settings so you can change the look of your videos on the fly. The 12 LED light is perfect for make-up tutorials and Twitch streams and will definitely set your videos apart from the lower quality videos on the internet.

When it comes to ring lights there are a few different sizes for different kinds of videos. The 18" seems to be one of the larger options and the professional quality will definitely show in the finished product. This light from Yesker comes with everything you need including an instruction manual to take your streams from basic to extra. The kit includes multiple color covers, a tripod, and a handy remote control so you can go completely hands-free with your streams. The light even has a cool feature that will keep it from overheating so you will get a longer life out of your light.

