7 Best Ring Lights For Photography: Compare & Save

With TikTok and Youtube becoming more and more popular streaming videos is a great way to get your content out there. Most cameras and phones have insufficient lighting so adding a ring light is a great move. These are some of the best ring lights you can buy to increase your likes and followers without breaking the bank.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $84.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $37.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Neewer Dimmable 18-inch Ring LightPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Kit includes hot shoe and flexible arm for positioning
- 59 inch stand height
- Includes white and orange filters
- Hot shoe adapter means it will work with most cameras
- Includes long cord and heavy duty thumb screws
- Praised as great for portraits and videos of makeup tutorials
- Some found quality to be insufficient
- Some users had issues with customer service when product had issues
- One user found the lights’ buzzing to be irritating
- Overkill for many users
Including a hot shoe mount, stand, and boasting a large 18-inch diameter, the Neewer dimmable ring light allows for flexibility and ample lighting in capturing subjects. Its 59-inch stand should prove to offer enough height for most use cases. Another great perk of this light is that it has a long cord, meaning one should be able to place it where they need it. It’s praised as great for portraits, videos, and photographing objects for sales-types of shot. If you are looking for something a little smaller, there is a 14-inch version available too.
Find more Neewer Dimmable 18-inch Ring Light information and reviews here.
-
2. UBeesize 8″ Selfie Ring Light with Tripod StandPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with tripod
- Remote control included
- Works with most USB inputs
- 3 color lighting modes
- Smaller than other options
- 51" maximum extension on tripod
- Assemlby required
Adding a ring light to your phone or camera can make all the difference when filming streaming videos or even make-up tutorials. This 8″ ring light comes complete with a tripod and remote control so you can use it without having to continuously hold your phone. It features 3 lighting modes, Warm Light (3000K), Cool White (4500K), and Day Light (6000K), and each mode has 11 brightness levels, 33 options in total.
You can easily adjust the phone holder to find one angle you desire (horizontal, vertical, high-angle, low-angle, and more). The phone holder is spring-loaded and extends up to 3.6″ wide, it is compatible with almost ALL smartphones with or without a case. The ring light will work with most USB devices including laptops, cameras, and PCs, and will work with nearly any USB power bank. While there are bigger options out there, most streamers will attest that 8″-14″ is ideal for youtube and TikTok.
Find more UBeesize 8" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand information and reviews here.
-
3. Yesker Ring Light 18 Inch 65W LEDPros:
Cons:
- Complete kit
- Comes with tripod
- Cooling function for longer life
- Professional grade
- Larger than most ring lights
- Limited warranty
- Higher price point
When deciding on a ring light there are a ton of options out there that will be sufficient but most are sold in pieces and not as a complete kit that will fit your camera or phone. This set comes with everything you need to step-up your streaming game. If you are a pro-YouTuber and need a light to help increase views and followers then this kit will get the job done. The light itself is an 18″ 65W LED for crisp and clean lighting. The kit comes with an adjustable tripod stand, phone holder, and adjustable color temperature circle.
Adjust the color temperature from 3200K to 5600K easily without using color filters. Adjustable height ranges from 31.5 inches to 73 inches. With the phone holder, you can rotate your phone into the vertical mode or horizontal mode freely without taking the phone out of the holder. The light comes with an integrated 12 heat-dissipating hole that will cool your light and make it last longer than others. If you aren’t in need of the entire kit but still need a ring light there is an option purchase the ring light only.
Inside of your package, you will receive:
LED Ring Light Body (18 in / 46cm) x1,
Tripod (20-75 in / 50-190 cm) x1,
Bluetooth Remoter x1,
Phone Holder x1,
Hot shoe adapter x1,
Power Adapter x1,
Durable Carry Bag x1
Instruction manual x1.
Find more Yesker Ring Light 18 Inch 65W LED information and reviews here.
-
4. IVISII Ring Light with Remote ControllerPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 19 inch ring light
- Bluetooth remote
- 50 inch adjustable tripod
- 4 colors to choose from
- Heavier than other ring lights
- Batteries not included
- Pricier than other ring lights
Having complete control over the lighting when filming for TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook Live can really make a difference between your videos and posts and others. When buying a complete kit you want to make sure of two things. 1) it has everything you need to get yourself started and 2) it works with the media device i.e phone, iPad, or camera that you are using to make your videos. This kit will surely do both.
The LED light has four different color filters, white, green, red, and blue and the brightness can be adjusted from 0% to 100%. The remote control is Bluetooth capable and makes taking videos and selfies a lot easier. Smart LCD display shows the brightness & color temperature accurately; Ultrathin ring makes it lighter; the light features all-around heat dissipation design to give the ring a longer life and prevent overheating. The ring itself is 19″ which makes it one of the larger lights on the market.
Package Includes:
1x 19″Ring Light,
1x 74.8 inches/188cm Light Stand,
1x Carrying Bag,
1x Wireless Remoter,
1x Bluetooth Remoter,
4x Plastic Diffusion filter( White/Blue/Red/Green ),
1x iPad Holder,
1x Phone Holder,
3x Camera mounting bracket,
1x US Plug,
1x Europe Plug
Find more IVISII Ring Light with Remote Controller information and reviews here.
-
5. AW Professional 14″ Dimmable Ring LightPros:
Cons:
- Includes wraparound light which reduces wrinkles
- Includes bracket to mount on light stands
- Slot in middle of ring attaches to hot shoe
- Praised as high quality makeup light
- Some users had an issue with durability
- A few users’ lights failed
- Assembly required
This tremendous AW Pro 14″ ring light is bigger than the above two models, but one will need to have a tripod or stand to mount it. It also includes a hot shoe mount and is praised as a high-quality make-up and portrait light. The photos speak for themselves; this light allows one to take great, evenly lit portraits. It includes a bracket to mount onto tripods and stands, meaning that this light can be a good way to save money if you have an extra stand or tripod lying around. While some users had issues, for most, this light proved to be a great, affordable way to light their pics.
-
6. Neewer 14-Inch Dimmable Ring LightPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 61″ light stand for moving light
- 50,000 hours of LED life
- Praised as superior than a three piece lighting kit
- Includes international plug for international
- Doesn’t get hot like normal lightbulbs
- Includes travel case for portability
- Some users found lack of instructions difficult
- One user had an issue with a battery pack failing
- Some installation required
While slightly smaller than its 18-inch big brother, this Neewer light boasts a slightly taller stand (61 inches compared to 59 inches), great durability (50,000 hours of LED life), and an international plug meaning that this light will work throughout the world. Another nice bonus is the included travel case. Since this light uses LEDs it also avoids pitfalls that occur with conventional lightings, such as high heat and high electricity consumption. All in all, this is very comparable to number one on our list, but with just a little bit less light, an excellent model for professionals or serious amateurs.
Find more Neewer 14-Inch Dimmable Ring Light information and reviews here.
-
7. Auxiwa Clip-on Ring LightPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Have improved lighting for selfies
- Easy to use, portable
- Simple for close-ups in photography and video
- 3 brightness levels
- Has a rechargeable battery
- One user’s rechargable battery failed
- A few users report that light is washed out
- Some report poor battery life
The Auxiwa Clip-on light is a great solution for those looking to use their phone or even their camera. It’s great as a clip-on selfie attachment, but since it’s so easy to carry, it can make a great tool to carry around and use with a DSLR, given that one is photographing very close-up portraits or items that are small (smaller than a bread basket). It’s not the most powerful light on the list by far, but for many, this is a good starter light to get an idea of the capability and look that ring flashes provide, but it’s also convenient and easy to use.
Find more Auxiwa Clip-on Ring Light information and reviews here.
Why Buy a Ring Light for Your Phone or Camera?
Most phones and cameras come with a flash or light that can increase brightness on any object or objects that you are filming. The problem with those flashes or lights is that they aren't focused on a specific object and they just aren't bright enough to get the job done most of the time. If you are taking a group photo they will do the trick, but for tutorials or selfies or streaming videos, they can be lackluster. Getting a ring light will not only increase the light in your selfies or videos they will help to increase your likes and views making your videos more popular. If you are looking for professional quality videos and pics but don't want to break the bank then getting a ring light is the way to go!
Why Not Get a Ring Light with a Stand or Tripod?
If you are going to invest in a new ring light then you should definitely invest in a stand or tripod to go with it. The best videos, tutorials, and selfies are taken hands-free, and buying a ring light with the right tripod can make all the difference between a video or pic that gets dozens of likes to a video or pic that gets thousands.
There are ring lights that come with all of the extras you will need to really up your game. A kit that comes with both a tripod and a remote is a great purchase especially if you are using your platform for tutorials and videos where you need your hands to help get your point across. If you are looking for a ring light with smaller dimensions than 8" is going to be your best bet for a smaller light. This ring light kit with 8" ring light and tripod will help you stream your videos while staying in front of the camera and keep you from having to constantly adjust your phone.
Looking for something bigger? There are a few 14" options out there as far as light size goes. This dimmable ring light from Neewer comes with a tripod and multiple light and color settings so you can change the look of your videos on the fly. The 12 LED light is perfect for make-up tutorials and Twitch streams and will definitely set your videos apart from the lower quality videos on the internet.
When it comes to ring lights there are a few different sizes for different kinds of videos. The 18" seems to be one of the larger options and the professional quality will definitely show in the finished product. This light from Yesker comes with everything you need including an instruction manual to take your streams from basic to extra. The kit includes multiple color covers, a tripod, and a handy remote control so you can go completely hands-free with your streams. The light even has a cool feature that will keep it from overheating so you will get a longer life out of your light.
See Also:
- 9 Best 4K Projectors to Buy 2020: Which Is Right For You?
- 11 Best Body Cameras: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 9 Best Drones for Real Estate: Your Guide
- 13 Best Home Security Cameras: Compare, Buy, & Save
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.