11 Best Body Cameras: Your Buyer’s Guide

body cameras

There are many reasons why a person would need a body camera. Whether it is fr work, or for personal reasons, buying a body camera shouldn’t be a headache. There are a lot of options out there and a lot of research that goes into getting the right one for your specific needs. Luckily, we put together this awesome buyer’s guide to help you decide on the best body camera for you.
CammPro Premium Portable Body Camera
  • Waterproof
  • Night vision
  • Lightweight
Price: $135.86 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
KONPCOIU Mini Body Camera Video Recorder
  • 128GB of memory
  • Lightweight
  • Discreet
Price: $51.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Rexing P1 Body Worn Camera
  • 170-degree wide-angle lens
  • 10+ hour battery life
  • Waterproof
Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
DZFtech Body Spy Cam
  • Small size
  • Price point
  • 128GB of storage
Price: $42.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
PatrolMaster 1296P UHD Body Camera
  • 170-degree field of view
  • Lightweight and compact
  • Night vision
Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
DEXILIO Mini Body Camera
  • 2.75 ounces
  • 8 hour battery life
  • Discreet size
Price: $37.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Pyle Premium Portable Body Camera
  • Night vision
  • Built-in battery
  • 170-degree wide-angle lens
Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Lenofocus Mini Body Camera
  • Super discreet
  • Powerful battery
  • Films in HD
Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Transcend TS32GDPB10A Body Security Camera
  • 160-degree viewing angle
  • Lightweight
  • Night vision
Price: $179.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Promnico Police Body Camera for Law Enforcement
  • 75 foot field of view
  • 11 hour recording time
  • Night vision
Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
SIR GAWAIN Hidden Spy Camera Pen
  • 2-in-1 pen and camera
  • 128GB of storage
  • 12 month warranty
Price: $32.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. CammPro Premium Portable Body Camera

    Price: $135.86
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Waterproof
    • Night vision
    • Lightweight
    Cons:
    • Protection plan not included
    • Max 140 degree field of view
    • USB connection only

    When looking into getting yourself a body camera you most likely want something that is lightweight and has a ton of useful technology. Wearing a camera on your body for work or for personal use shouldn’t keep you from doing what you do. If you are a hunter or fisherman that wears one to catch all the action, you want to make sure you can still move and get the job done.

    This camera has a ton of storage, a long battery life, and even features night vision. There are 64GB of storage in this camera which will allow you to film for hours without having to delete or erase anything. It films in 1296P HD and has night vision which means you can film in High-Intensity infrared with the LEDs inside the lens and can film in pitch black from up to 50 feet away. The camera features a powerful 2900mAh battery which will give you 10 hours of continuous battery life. There is also a GPS in the camera and it is a rugged and waterproof item.

    Find more CammPro Premium Portable Body Camera information and reviews here.

  2. 2. KONPCOIU Mini Body Camera Video Recorder

    Price: $51.99
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 128GB of memory and storage
    • Lightweight, just over 3 ounces
    • Discreet design
    Cons:
    • Maximum 6 hour battery life
    • Max 130-degree view
    • Protection plan not included past 1 year

    If you are looking for a body camera that is sleek and sexy, something that isn’t as noticeable as the others, there is an alternative with some pretty neat tech that I think you’ll dig. The dimensions of this camera are what make it such a popular item, it is only 3.74 inches, weighing only 3 ounces. For such a small camera it sure packs a punch, it has an Ultra HD 1080p wide-angle lens. The lens gives a 130-degree view hitting most of what in front of you. This body camera comes with a built-in high-quality 1100mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which can provide 6 hours of video recording without a recharge.

    The A3 mini camera can be used almost anywhere, whether at home, in the office, in the corner of the backyard, or even as a car camera or an aerial camera. It holds a good amount of memory with 128GB.  In addition, you can insert it into the portable battery and continue recording for more than 30 hours；Or you can insert the camera into the USB charger to keep it on. It’s one-button record is easy to use and it also features motion detection.

    Find more KONPCOIU Mini Body Camera Video Recorder information and reviews here.

  3. 3. Rexing P1 Body Worn Camera

    Price: $129.99
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 170-degree wide-angle lens
    • 10+ hour battery life
    • Waterproof
    Cons:
    • Weighs over a pound
    • Delete only when hooked up to USB
    • Protection plan not included

    This specific body camera from Rexing features a 2″ screen to get a view of what is being filmed which will come in handy when you don’t have your phone and especially for setup. It has a super wide-angle lens that will provide a field of view of 170-degrees. The picture is 1080p Full HD and will capture everything within 50 feet in your field of view. The camera has built-in 64GB large storage & loop recording which is a ton of space and the loop recording will come in handy if you are letting it run continuously. 

    A powerful 3000mAh battery lets you record video for up to 10 hours, 11+ hours of audio-only recording or 20 hours of standby, and 21x optical zoom for recording video or taking pictures. If you are an adventurer or are using this camera as part of law enforcement or security, it is also waterproof, shockproof, and incredibly durable. Further, protect yourself with features such as Police Panic Mode with one button press which plays a loud audible siren sound and flashes light.

    What is Included:

    • 1 x Rexing P1 Body Camera
    • 1 x Universal Metal Clip
    • 1 x Epaulet Clip
    • 1 x Charger
    • 1 x USB Cable
    • 1 x User Manual

    Find more Rexing P1 Body Worn Camera information and reviews here.

  4. 4. DZFtech Body Spy Cam

    Price: $42.99
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Small size
    • Price point
    • 128GB of storage
    Cons:
    • Max 3 hour charge
    • Protection plan not included
    • Less powerful than other larger cameras

    The days of mini spy cameras only appearing in spy movies and novels are over. You can not only buy a mini spy camera but they are incredibly affordable too. This camera appears to look like a pen or marker but actually has a ton of power filming in HD 1080p resolution. This camera is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery that lasts up to 3 hours of recording time which is longer than your typical spy camera. You can store and record up to 128GB of memory without having to delete and it also includes loop recording.

    This camera is perfect for law enforcement officers, security, bouncers, and families that want to invest in a nanny cam. With its small size and tons of power, it makes for the perfect camera if you don’t want people to know they are being filmed. You can set it up on your dashboard for when you are driving and can take it with you on fishing and hunting trips to make sure you don’t miss out on that big catch. 

    Included in package:

    1 x Mini body camera Camera

    1 x Card Reader

    1 x Clean Cloth

    1 x User Manual

    1 x Thanksgiving Card

    1 x Lanyard

    Find more DZFtech Body Spy Cam information and reviews here.

  5. 5. PatrolMaster 1296P UHD Body Camera

    Price: $139.99
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 170-degree field of view
    • Lightweight and compact
    • Night vision
    Cons:
    • 33 foot record distance
    • LCD screen is very small
    • Can only delete while hooked up to USB

    If you are buying a body camera to assist with your job in law enforcement or security then investing in an item named the Patrolmaster is a good move. If you are buying a body camera for another reason the tech and ease of use of this item are going to make your life a lot easier. When attaching a body camera to your person you want something discreet that won’t weigh you down. The compact design of this camera and the 2-inch screen to view what you are filming on the back will make this your new favorite toy.

    This camera features night vision technology, it is waterproof, can record images up to 33 feet away and uses high-intensity infrared LEDs to film. The ultra-wide-angle provides a 170-degree field of view that will capture nearly everything in front of you and your peripherals. With the built-in 3000mAh rechargeable battery, it provides 40 hours of standby duration, 18 hours 1080p footage, 20 hours 720p footage, 10000 Image shots, 10+ hours of audio recording on a Full Charge. The dimensions of this item are 3.43 x 2.44 x 1.36 inches.

    Find more PatrolMaster 1296P UHD Body Camera information and reviews here.

  6. 6. DEXILIO Mini Body Camera

    Price: $37.99
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 2.75 ounces
    • 8 hour battery life
    • Discreet size
    Cons:
    • 130-degree field of view
    • USB required for deleting
    • Not waterproof

    Another great body camera for those of you that need something discreet that hides easily. This camera has all the power of bigger body cameras with a fraction of the size. This camera features a ton of cool features like motion detection and a 130-degree field of view. You can store and keep images and videos with the 32GB SD card and delete what you don’t want to keep very easily. 

    Includes a battery that lasts up to 8 hours of recording time which is longer than most body cameras of the same or similar size. This camera will film for an entire shift if you are using it for work, or while you aren’t home if you are using it as a nanny cam. IT is incredibly easy to use with one button record so you won’t fumble around with it before figuring out how to use it. This camera’s dimensions are 1.1 x 3.7 x 0.35 inches and it weighs just 2.75 ounces.

    Included with purchase:

    • 1x mini camera
    • 1x USB cable
    • 1x user manual
    • 1x 32GB Memory Card
    • 1x USB to Type-c converter
    • 1x USB to micro USB converter (reading files via mobile phone)

    Find more DEXILIO Mini Body Camera information and reviews here.

  7. 7. Pyle Premium Portable Body Camera

    Price: $89.99
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Night vision
    • Built-in battery
    • 170-degree wide-angle lens
    Cons:
    • Water resistant not waterproof
    • 32GB card not included
    • Protection plan not included

    This body camera is the perfect addition to any hunting or fishing trip, makes for a great nanny camera, or can be worn on the body or fixed to the dashboard of your vehicle. The camera is compact and portable and films in HD for great resolution and finished products. If you work, fish, or hunt at night this camera features infrared night vision has a built-in rechargeable battery so you never need to take the battery out to charge and is incredibly easy to use. 

    The wearable camera features a built-in 16GB memory and rechargeable battery that will provide you with hours of recording time, allowing you to capture over 10,000 images or provide 6+ hours of audio recording. The body action camera features a 2.0 inch LCD display screen and a speaker that can automatically playback your recorded files that can help monitor any situation. The dimensions of this item are 3.26” x 2.6” x 1.1 inches. 

    Included with purchase:

    • Body Camera
    • Keychain Wireless Remote Control
    • USB Wall Adapter & Charging Cable
    • AV (USB-TV) Cable
    • (2) Mounting Clips

    Find more Pyle Premium Portable Body Camera information and reviews here.

  8. 8. Lenofocus Mini Body Camera

    Price: $39.99
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Super discreet
    • Powerful battery
    • Films in HD
    Cons:
    • No night vision
    • Not waterproof
    • 64GB memory card not included

    If you are in the market for a body camera that is on the less expensive side then there is a great option from Lenofocus. This body camera will fill discreetly while being on your person, or you can set it up on your dashboard or secretly in your home as a nanny cam. This camera uses High-definition 1080P Video: You can set the mini body camera to record 1920x1080P or 1280x720P video. This mini wearable camera built-in 560mAh rechargeable battery which means you can get up to three hours of continuous recording before having to recharge. 

    This spy camera is 3.35 inch long and 1.38 inch wide, clip design with a magnet, you can clip it on pocket/bag/backpack, or attract it on iron. This personal body-worn cam supports up to 64GB micro SD card although the 64GB is not included with purchase. The camera only has 3 buttons so it is super easy to use and operate for folks that have an issue with technology. 

    Purchase includes:

    • 1x Mini Camera
    • 1x USB Cable
    • 1x Cleaning Cloth
    • 1x Manual
    • 1x Reset Pin

    Find more Lenofocus Mini Body Camera information and reviews here.

  9. 9. Transcend TS32GDPB10A Body Security Camera

    Price: $179.99
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 160-degree viewing angle
    • Lightweight
    • Night vision
    Cons:
    • Max 3.5 hour battery life
    • No protection plan included
    • Extra SD cards not inlcuded

    If you are going to be using your new body camera as a law enforcement officer, bouncer, fisherman, hunter, or security guard then you will want to invest in a product that can take a beating and keep working. This body camera is not only waterproof it is also shockproof and incredibly durable. This is the kind of body camera that you can accidentally drop and will keep on working. While being durable it is also incredibly techy, meaning that it has a lot of cool features for such a small device.

    The camera films in 1080p HD resolution that will provide you with awesome videos and pictures. If you are using this camera during the day and at night it uses infrared LEDs for low light conditions and night vision. The camera also supports an 8-32GB memory card, the 32GB card is included with purchase. The clip it is attached with is a 360-degree rotational clip which just adds to its durability. Its dimensions are 2.06 x 0.77 x 3.48 inches and it weighs just 3.92 ounces. It also features a 160-degree viewing angle and the battery last 3.5 hours.

     

    Find more Transcend TS32GDPB10A Body Security Camera information and reviews here.

  10. 10. Promnico Police Body Camera for Law Enforcement

    Price: $129.99
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 75 foot field of view
    • 11 hour recording time
    • Night vision
    Cons:
    • Bigger than some cameras
    • Heavier than others
    • No protection plan included

    Sometimes bigger is better in the body camera world. This camera is slightly bigger than the others on this list but it still can be worn discreetly on your body or in your vehicle to record anything that goes on around you. Also, if you are looking for a body camera with longer battery life than the typical body camera this one will provide you with at least 11 hours of continuous use before a need for a recharge. Promnico’s camera records in 1440p [2560×1440 pixels] HD quality with the ability to recognize faces up to 75 feet away.

    The camera features a built-in display to see images in real-time and has 32GB of memory so you won’t need to delete often. If you plan on filming at night this is the camera for you, it has built-in night vision and can film in low light or no light situations. When you purchase this package you won’t just get the body camera you will also receive 1x charging dock, 1x wall charger, 1x universal metal clip, 1x rotatable crocodile clip, 1x USB charging cable, and 1x complete user manual.

    Find more Promnico Police Body Camera for Law Enforcement information and reviews here.

  11. 11. SIR GAWAIN Hidden Spy Camera Pen

    Price: $32.95
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 2-in-1 pen and camera
    • 128GB of storage
    • 12 month warranty
    Cons:
    • Less powerful than other cameras
    • Only 70 minutes of battery life
    • Tricky to use at first

    Named after one of the Knights of the Roundtable, I don’t know what that has to do with spy pens or body cameras but it is a pretty cool name. The pen is incredibly neat and is definitely like something out of the movies. It is a real working pen but also doubles as a powerful camera for the size. The pen films in 1080p HD for clear and precise videos. Because it is a lot smaller than the other cameras on this list it has a battery run time of 70 hours. The memory storage, however, is 128GB which is more than some of the other pens on this list. 

    This spy pen body camera is perfect for filming as a bouncer, law enforcement, or security guard. It can also be used as a nanny cam if you feel like you are being taken advantage of and want to catch someone in the act. The pen weighs only 4.8 ounces so it is small and lightweight and really doubles as a pen for writing. Also included with this pen: charging cable, SD сard reader, ink cartridges (5 pcs), cleaning cloth, pin /User Manual in English and legible / 12 Months Warranty.

    Find more SIR GAWAIN Hidden Spy Camera Pen information and reviews here.

Why Purchase a Body Camera?

There are many reasons to purchase a body camera. For law enforcement officers they can record everything that happens during an 8 or longer hour shift. For hunters and fishermen, you won't need to fumble with finding your camera or phone while trying to capture your kills and catches. If you are a bouncer and there is an incident where you need to throw someone out of your venue you can use the footage to prove you did your job correctly. If you have a nanny or babysitter that you may think is stealing these cameras can be useful and discreet.

No matter the reason a body camera is a smart purchase. You can wear them on your body or attach them to your dashboard to help protect you and prove to your insurance that you were not at fault if you get into an accident. 

Buying a body camera you want to go with an item that is popular and has great reviews. One of Amazon's best sellers is the Cammpro Premium body camera. It has night vision and a ton fo storage so you don't have to keep deleting your footage.

If you are looking for something slender and more discreet than the bulkier options than I suggest this motion-activated body camera that is super thin and ultra-lightweight. It will clip right on to your shirt or can be worn in your pocket to keep it hidden. For its size, it definitely packs a punch and will film in crystal clear HD.

If you are looking for a body camera with a wide field of view, this Patrolman Body Camera has a wide-angle 170-degree field of view which will film everything in front of you. It has a super long battery and can film up to 33 feet away even in low light situations. 

See Also:

