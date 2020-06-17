11 Best Body Cameras: Your Buyer’s Guide

When looking into getting yourself a body camera you most likely want something that is lightweight and has a ton of useful technology. Wearing a camera on your body for work or for personal use shouldn’t keep you from doing what you do. If you are a hunter or fisherman that wears one to catch all the action, you want to make sure you can still move and get the job done.

This camera has a ton of storage, a long battery life, and even features night vision. There are 64GB of storage in this camera which will allow you to film for hours without having to delete or erase anything. It films in 1296P HD and has night vision which means you can film in High-Intensity infrared with the LEDs inside the lens and can film in pitch black from up to 50 feet away. The camera features a powerful 2900mAh battery which will give you 10 hours of continuous battery life. There is also a GPS in the camera and it is a rugged and waterproof item.