11 Best Body Cameras: Your Buyer’s Guide

There are many reasons why a person would need a body camera. Whether it is fr work, or for personal reasons, buying a body camera shouldn’t be a headache. There are a lot of options out there and a lot of research that goes into getting the right one for your specific needs. Luckily, we put together this awesome buyer’s guide to help you decide on the best body camera for you.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $135.86 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $51.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $42.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $37.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $32.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
2. KONPCOIU Mini Body Camera Video RecorderPrice: $51.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 128GB of memory and storage
- Lightweight, just over 3 ounces
- Discreet design
- Maximum 6 hour battery life
- Max 130-degree view
- Protection plan not included past 1 year
If you are looking for a body camera that is sleek and sexy, something that isn’t as noticeable as the others, there is an alternative with some pretty neat tech that I think you’ll dig. The dimensions of this camera are what make it such a popular item, it is only 3.74 inches, weighing only 3 ounces. For such a small camera it sure packs a punch, it has an Ultra HD 1080p wide-angle lens. The lens gives a 130-degree view hitting most of what in front of you. This body camera comes with a built-in high-quality 1100mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which can provide 6 hours of video recording without a recharge.
The A3 mini camera can be used almost anywhere, whether at home, in the office, in the corner of the backyard, or even as a car camera or an aerial camera. It holds a good amount of memory with 128GB. In addition, you can insert it into the portable battery and continue recording for more than 30 hours；Or you can insert the camera into the USB charger to keep it on. It’s one-button record is easy to use and it also features motion detection.
Find more KONPCOIU Mini Body Camera Video Recorder information and reviews here.
-
3. Rexing P1 Body Worn CameraPros:
Cons:
- 170-degree wide-angle lens
- 10+ hour battery life
- Waterproof
- Weighs over a pound
- Delete only when hooked up to USB
- Protection plan not included
This specific body camera from Rexing features a 2″ screen to get a view of what is being filmed which will come in handy when you don’t have your phone and especially for setup. It has a super wide-angle lens that will provide a field of view of 170-degrees. The picture is 1080p Full HD and will capture everything within 50 feet in your field of view. The camera has built-in 64GB large storage & loop recording which is a ton of space and the loop recording will come in handy if you are letting it run continuously.
A powerful 3000mAh battery lets you record video for up to 10 hours, 11+ hours of audio-only recording or 20 hours of standby, and 21x optical zoom for recording video or taking pictures. If you are an adventurer or are using this camera as part of law enforcement or security, it is also waterproof, shockproof, and incredibly durable. Further, protect yourself with features such as Police Panic Mode with one button press which plays a loud audible siren sound and flashes light.
What is Included:
- 1 x Rexing P1 Body Camera
- 1 x Universal Metal Clip
- 1 x Epaulet Clip
- 1 x Charger
- 1 x USB Cable
- 1 x User Manual
Find more Rexing P1 Body Worn Camera information and reviews here.
-
4. DZFtech Body Spy CamPrice: $42.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small size
- Price point
- 128GB of storage
- Max 3 hour charge
- Protection plan not included
- Less powerful than other larger cameras
The days of mini spy cameras only appearing in spy movies and novels are over. You can not only buy a mini spy camera but they are incredibly affordable too. This camera appears to look like a pen or marker but actually has a ton of power filming in HD 1080p resolution. This camera is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery that lasts up to 3 hours of recording time which is longer than your typical spy camera. You can store and record up to 128GB of memory without having to delete and it also includes loop recording.
This camera is perfect for law enforcement officers, security, bouncers, and families that want to invest in a nanny cam. With its small size and tons of power, it makes for the perfect camera if you don’t want people to know they are being filmed. You can set it up on your dashboard for when you are driving and can take it with you on fishing and hunting trips to make sure you don’t miss out on that big catch.
Included in package:
1 x Mini body camera Camera
1 x Card Reader
1 x Clean Cloth
1 x User Manual
1 x Thanksgiving Card
1 x Lanyard
Find more DZFtech Body Spy Cam information and reviews here.
-
5. PatrolMaster 1296P UHD Body CameraPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 170-degree field of view
- Lightweight and compact
- Night vision
- 33 foot record distance
- LCD screen is very small
- Can only delete while hooked up to USB
If you are buying a body camera to assist with your job in law enforcement or security then investing in an item named the Patrolmaster is a good move. If you are buying a body camera for another reason the tech and ease of use of this item are going to make your life a lot easier. When attaching a body camera to your person you want something discreet that won’t weigh you down. The compact design of this camera and the 2-inch screen to view what you are filming on the back will make this your new favorite toy.
This camera features night vision technology, it is waterproof, can record images up to 33 feet away and uses high-intensity infrared LEDs to film. The ultra-wide-angle provides a 170-degree field of view that will capture nearly everything in front of you and your peripherals. With the built-in 3000mAh rechargeable battery, it provides 40 hours of standby duration, 18 hours 1080p footage, 20 hours 720p footage, 10000 Image shots, 10+ hours of audio recording on a Full Charge. The dimensions of this item are 3.43 x 2.44 x 1.36 inches.
Find more PatrolMaster 1296P UHD Body Camera information and reviews here.
-
6. DEXILIO Mini Body CameraPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2.75 ounces
- 8 hour battery life
- Discreet size
- 130-degree field of view
- USB required for deleting
- Not waterproof
Another great body camera for those of you that need something discreet that hides easily. This camera has all the power of bigger body cameras with a fraction of the size. This camera features a ton of cool features like motion detection and a 130-degree field of view. You can store and keep images and videos with the 32GB SD card and delete what you don’t want to keep very easily.
Includes a battery that lasts up to 8 hours of recording time which is longer than most body cameras of the same or similar size. This camera will film for an entire shift if you are using it for work, or while you aren’t home if you are using it as a nanny cam. IT is incredibly easy to use with one button record so you won’t fumble around with it before figuring out how to use it. This camera’s dimensions are 1.1 x 3.7 x 0.35 inches and it weighs just 2.75 ounces.
Included with purchase:
- 1x mini camera
- 1x USB cable
- 1x user manual
- 1x 32GB Memory Card
- 1x USB to Type-c converter
- 1x USB to micro USB converter (reading files via mobile phone)
Find more DEXILIO Mini Body Camera information and reviews here.
-
8. Lenofocus Mini Body CameraPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super discreet
- Powerful battery
- Films in HD
- No night vision
- Not waterproof
- 64GB memory card not included
If you are in the market for a body camera that is on the less expensive side then there is a great option from Lenofocus. This body camera will fill discreetly while being on your person, or you can set it up on your dashboard or secretly in your home as a nanny cam. This camera uses High-definition 1080P Video: You can set the mini body camera to record 1920x1080P or 1280x720P video. This mini wearable camera built-in 560mAh rechargeable battery which means you can get up to three hours of continuous recording before having to recharge.
This spy camera is 3.35 inch long and 1.38 inch wide, clip design with a magnet, you can clip it on pocket/bag/backpack, or attract it on iron. This personal body-worn cam supports up to 64GB micro SD card although the 64GB is not included with purchase. The camera only has 3 buttons so it is super easy to use and operate for folks that have an issue with technology.
Purchase includes:
- 1x Mini Camera
- 1x USB Cable
- 1x Cleaning Cloth
- 1x Manual
- 1x Reset Pin
Find more Lenofocus Mini Body Camera information and reviews here.
-
9. Transcend TS32GDPB10A Body Security CameraPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 160-degree viewing angle
- Lightweight
- Night vision
- Max 3.5 hour battery life
- No protection plan included
- Extra SD cards not inlcuded
If you are going to be using your new body camera as a law enforcement officer, bouncer, fisherman, hunter, or security guard then you will want to invest in a product that can take a beating and keep working. This body camera is not only waterproof it is also shockproof and incredibly durable. This is the kind of body camera that you can accidentally drop and will keep on working. While being durable it is also incredibly techy, meaning that it has a lot of cool features for such a small device.
The camera films in 1080p HD resolution that will provide you with awesome videos and pictures. If you are using this camera during the day and at night it uses infrared LEDs for low light conditions and night vision. The camera also supports an 8-32GB memory card, the 32GB card is included with purchase. The clip it is attached with is a 360-degree rotational clip which just adds to its durability. Its dimensions are 2.06 x 0.77 x 3.48 inches and it weighs just 3.92 ounces. It also features a 160-degree viewing angle and the battery last 3.5 hours.
Find more Transcend TS32GDPB10A Body Security Camera information and reviews here.
-
10. Promnico Police Body Camera for Law EnforcementPros:
Cons:
- 75 foot field of view
- 11 hour recording time
- Night vision
- Bigger than some cameras
- Heavier than others
- No protection plan included
Sometimes bigger is better in the body camera world. This camera is slightly bigger than the others on this list but it still can be worn discreetly on your body or in your vehicle to record anything that goes on around you. Also, if you are looking for a body camera with longer battery life than the typical body camera this one will provide you with at least 11 hours of continuous use before a need for a recharge. Promnico’s camera records in 1440p [2560×1440 pixels] HD quality with the ability to recognize faces up to 75 feet away.
The camera features a built-in display to see images in real-time and has 32GB of memory so you won’t need to delete often. If you plan on filming at night this is the camera for you, it has built-in night vision and can film in low light or no light situations. When you purchase this package you won’t just get the body camera you will also receive 1x charging dock, 1x wall charger, 1x universal metal clip, 1x rotatable crocodile clip, 1x USB charging cable, and 1x complete user manual.
Find more Promnico Police Body Camera for Law Enforcement information and reviews here.
Why Purchase a Body Camera?
There are many reasons to purchase a body camera. For law enforcement officers they can record everything that happens during an 8 or longer hour shift. For hunters and fishermen, you won't need to fumble with finding your camera or phone while trying to capture your kills and catches. If you are a bouncer and there is an incident where you need to throw someone out of your venue you can use the footage to prove you did your job correctly. If you have a nanny or babysitter that you may think is stealing these cameras can be useful and discreet.
No matter the reason a body camera is a smart purchase. You can wear them on your body or attach them to your dashboard to help protect you and prove to your insurance that you were not at fault if you get into an accident.
Buying a body camera you want to go with an item that is popular and has great reviews. One of Amazon's best sellers is the Cammpro Premium body camera. It has night vision and a ton fo storage so you don't have to keep deleting your footage.
If you are looking for something slender and more discreet than the bulkier options than I suggest this motion-activated body camera that is super thin and ultra-lightweight. It will clip right on to your shirt or can be worn in your pocket to keep it hidden. For its size, it definitely packs a punch and will film in crystal clear HD.
If you are looking for a body camera with a wide field of view, this Patrolman Body Camera has a wide-angle 170-degree field of view which will film everything in front of you. It has a super long battery and can film up to 33 feet away even in low light situations.
See Also:
- 9 Best Drones for Real Estate: Your Guide
- 9 Best Video Conferencing Cameras: Compare, Buy & Save
- 9 Best 4K Projectors to Buy 2020: Which Is Right For You?
- 13 Best Home Security Cameras: Compare, Buy, & Save
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.