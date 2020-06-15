9 Best 4K Projectors to Buy 2020: Which Is Right For You?

Even though getting to a movie theater is tough right now, you can have the movie theater experience in your own home. Pull up a couch or lay a blanket on the floor and give yourself and your family awesome movie night or binge session. These are the best 4K home and office projectors that you can get for your money.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,793.83 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,799.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $669.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,299.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,099.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,799.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $899.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $689.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Optoma 4K ProjectorPrice: $1,793.83Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can output 4K at 60FPS for gaming
- Praised as cinema quality
- Dynamic black mode helps greatly enhance contrast
- Shockingly quiet
- Plenty of menu settings
- Great for games, movies, and any computer usage
- Build quality could be better
- No keystone adjustment
- Fiber optic out does not work with 4K; 4K AV receive required for 5.1 sound
If you are looking for bigger and badder equipment to make your home as close to a movie theater as possible, you are going to want to check this projector out. 4K projection is here and yes, it is bigger than you may expect (19.6″ x 13″ x 6″). Check out the backside picture below for an idea of scale; this is a big girl. Still, all things considered, this projector is quieter than many 1080P models and outputs 4K at 60FPS. It’s usable for gaming, movies, and presentations. With this many pixels, you’ll want to use it for everything. Users say it projects cinema-quality picture and is overall, a great deal, far superior to having a huge TV for movie nights. It’s not cheap, but for having a movie theater projection in one’s house, it’s really not that expensive either.
-
2. Dell Advanced 4K Laser ProjectorPros:
Cons:
- 130" max screen
- 8.3 million pixels
- Great for office and home
- Heavy
- Price point
- Protection plan not included
If you are looking for the perfect projector for both home and office use then you really can’t go wrong with a trusted name like DELL. The brand is always at the forefront of new and exciting tech whether it be projectors or laptops and computers. This projector will produce a picture that can fit a 100″ screen or wall and can even stretch out to 130″ with a crystal clear picture. It features a 3840×2160 resolution with over 8.3 million pixels. The laser technology is said to last for up to 10 years and unlike some other projectors is able to turn on and off instantly. Its dimensions are 18.07 x 15.16 x 5.31 inches and it weighs 33lbs. It is big and it is a bit heavier than others, but the fact that it can project a 100″ picture just 4 inches away from the wall is pretty darned impressive.
Find more Dell Advanced 4K Laser Projector information and reviews here.
-
3. JMGO J6S Native 1080P Full HD 4K ProjectorPrice: $669.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3D capability
- Lightweight
- 40 to 300" picture display
- Designed more for home use, not office
- Protection plan not included
- Android only
This JMGO model projector is a home theater-quality projector with a 1080p resolution and while it can handle the office, it is designed strictly for home use. With a 0.5 to 3m adjustable projection distance and 40 to 300-inch adjustable projection size, this projector is one of the most versatile on the market. The 1100ANSI Lumens brightness enables you to watch movies in the day time without having to make the room darker or adjust the lighting. The projector also features Android capability, Keystone correction, 3D, Wi-Fi Bluetooth speakers, and a ton of other awesome tech. The single second autofocus will ensure that you are always viewing a clear picture. The dimensions are 8.19 x 5.24 x 4.25 inches and it weighs just over 3 lbs. The JMGO home projector is also available in the N7 model as well as the N7L model.
Find more JMGO J6S Native 1080P Full HD 4K Projector information and reviews here.
-
4. BenQ TK800M 4K UHD Home Theater ProjectorPrice: $1,299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Remote control
- Available ceiling mount
- Keystone correction
- Price point
- Not ideal for office use
- 9.2 lbs
For those that are looking for a projector strictly for their homes, this option from BenQ is a fantastic model that will do everything you could ever want it to do. The 4K UHD projector features 8.3 million pixels that deliver a stunning display and picture. The lower input lag on this projector makes gaming fun on your PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. IF you are a gamer, this is a great option for you, you will be almost completely submerged in your game. It also features 3000 lumens for well-lit rooms with ambient light, and separate modes for indoor and outdoor sports so your house will be the place to be for the Super Bowl and other BIG sporting events. This projector also has the capability to stream your favorite Netflix and Amazon Prime shows and movies. Available Keystone correction will ensure that your image is perfectly centered and focused at all times. If you want the full theater experience you can also get this projector with a ceiling mount. Dimensions are 10.70 x 13.90 x 5.30 inches
Included Components: Remote, Power Cord, User Manual, Quick Start Guide, Lens Cover
Find more BenQ TK800M 4K UHD Home Theater Projector information and reviews here.
-
5. ViewSonic 4K ProjectorPrice: $1,099.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 300 inch max screen size
- 3500 lumens
- 4X the clarity of Full HD
- More for movies and TV than gaming
- Speakers aren't Bluetooth
- No Keystone correction
Check out this awesome projector with 4K tech that is perfect for home use. Turn your living room, den, or family room into your own personal movie theater and make those binge-watching sessions even more enjoyable. The 4K UHD (3840x2160p) offers 4 times the clarity of your typical full HD with a screen setup of up to 300 inches and 3500 lumens. The projector’s throw distance is as low as .97 meters and up to over 11 meters. You will get a 100″ screen at just over 3 meters from your wall or projection screen. Enjoy super flexible connectivity while supporting most media players, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, and mobile devices with HDMI1.4 with HDCP 1.4, HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2, USB input options. You can also get this projector in the 1080p Ultra Short Throw version, 4K cinematic Colors version, and the 4K Smart Wi-Fi version. Item dimensions are 10.30 x 10.70 x 6.50 inches.
INCLUDED IN THE BOX: PX747-4K 4K UHD Projector, Power Cable, VGA Cable, and Remote Control
Find more ViewSonic 4K Projector information and reviews here.
-
6. Optoma GT1080HDR Short Throw Gaming ProjectorPrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Keystone correction
- 120" image
- Remote control
- Shorter lamp life than other projectors
- Protection plan not included
- Won't connect with smart phone
While there are a ton of projectors out there that can handle gaming, videos, streaming services, and movies they can get pretty pricey. If you are looking for a projector to do something specific like gaming then this Optoma projector is going to be a great fit for you and your wallet. This projector features HDR10 technology which will give you darker deeper blacks and sharper colors while diving into your favorite games. With the short throw lens, you can view a 120″ image from just four feet away. It has 3800 lumens and a 5000 to 1 aspect ratio. With 15,000 hours of lamp life, you can watch or play games for 4 hours a day every day for over 10 years. If you are worried about connection, don’t, this projector can connect to gaming consoles, media players, and other HDMI devices such as Google Chromecast, Fire stick, and Apple TV; inputs include dual HDMI. Its dimensions are 12.4 x 9.5 x 4.5 inches. There is also a 4200 lumens option available.
Included Components: Hz39Hdr, Ac Power Cable, Remote Control, Quick Start Guide
Find more Optoma GT1080HDR Short Throw Gaming Projector information and reviews here.
-
7. VAVA 4K UHD Laser TV Home Theatre ProjectorPros:
Cons:
- Integrated sound bar
- 25,000 hour lamp/laser life
- 80-100" image view
- Heavier than most projectors
- Remote not included
- Price point
This is another slim and sexy version of the typically big and bulky projectors you have seen in the past. It will throw a massive 100″ image from just over 7 inches away from the wall and you can adjust projection between 80”-150” and enjoy a massive cinematic experience at home. The laser used to project the images is industrial grade and lasts for over 25,000 hours so you can literally watch constantly for years without burning out the laser or machine. integrated Harman Kardon Soundbar: high-fidelity sound with 60W of power, DTS-HD, and Dolby Audio. The VAVA 4K projector uses an incredible 6000 lumens (light source) to produce a bright image even with ambient lighting. The dimensions are 20.98 x 14.49 x 4.21 inches and it weighs almost 24 lbs.
Find more VAVA 4K UHD Laser TV Home Theatre Projector information and reviews here.
-
8. XGIMI H2 4K 1080p HD Smart ProjectorPrice: $899.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 300" display
- Bluetooth compatible
- 16G of internal storage
- Protection plan not included
- Better for videos than gaming
- No built in battery
Finding a projector with all of the bells and whistles that you want without spending over $2000 is a difficult task. While the $2000+ options are great and will do everything you want them to do, there are some options that can handle your day to day needs and will be a little easier on your wallet. This 4K 1080p XGIMI projector is WiFi and Bluetooth ready so you can sync it to your devices for easy setup and use. It features 1920×1080 image quality and 1350 ANSI lumens of brightness, which is +200% brighter than ordinary projector. The built-in Harmon Kardon speakers will provide movie theater-quality sound while watching your favorite Netflix shows. You can download apps from the app store for your favorite entertainment. The dimensions are 7.87 x 7.87 x 5.31 inches and it weighs just 5.5lbs.
Find more XGIMI H2 4K 1080p HD Smart Projector information and reviews here.
-
9. BOVIS 300” Display DLP Portable Movie ProjectorPrice: $689.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Super lightweight
- Portable
- Short battery life
- No Keystone correction
- Minimal 12 month warranty
While most projectors find a place in your home and stay put, being portable is a huge plus for any serious movie fan. This projector from BOVIS is lightweight and has a cool round design that makes it ideal for anyone concerned with keeping their home decor looking fresh and modern. Cutting-edge DLP technology projects a vividly-detailed HD 1080P + 4K, 8-core 64-bit CPU,500-ANSI-lumen image up to 300 inches. It has the ability to project 3D images, 360-degree two-speaker technology gives you crisp clear sound like you’re in a theater. This is a Wireless Video Projector with HDMI, USB, TF, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, speaker, and Screen Mirroring. Perfect for gaming, movies, TV, and streaming. The dimensions are 6.85 x 6.85 x 1.65 inches and it weighs less than 2lbs.
Packing Include
Projector x1
Manual x1
HDMI Line x1
USB Line x1
Power adapter x1
Power Cable x1
Remote Control x1
Adjustable Foot x1
Find more BOVIS 300'' Display DLP Portable Movie Projector information and reviews here.
Why Choose a 4K Home Projector?
Movie theaters aren't open right now(at the time of publishing) but people still crave that theater experience. There is something about watching a movie or TV on a massive screen that allows folks to dive into whatever they are watching. And if you are a gamer, there is no better feeling than playing your game on a 100+" screen and destroying the competition.
IF you are looking for the right projector to add to your home for you and your family then looking into popular and trusted name brands is a great place to start. The DELL name has been making cutting edge technology like laptops, computers, and projectors for home and office use for years and they have an absolutely stellar track record.
While movies and TV are awesome on a big screen, video games only get better when the screen gets bigger. This Optoma Short Throw Gaming Projector will make the battlefields bigger and brighter and leave your competition in the dust. If you like to sit down for hours of gaming, then adding a 4K projector to your setup is a huge step in the right direction.
Nowadays people want everything to be voice-controlled and completely synched and who can blame them. The advances in modern technology have made life a lot easier for families and households across the country. Getting yourself a projector that can be ceiling mounted and has voice controls like Echo and Google Home is a huge plus. Check out this smart projector from Optoma and you will change the way you watch movies and TV with your friends and family, forever.
See Also:
- 13 Best Home Security Cameras: Compare, Buy, & Save
- 9 Best Video Conferencing Cameras: Compare, Buy & Save
- 9 Best Drones for Real Estate: Your Guide
- 13 Best Pellet Grills and Smokers: Your Buyer’s Guide
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.