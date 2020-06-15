9 Best 4K Projectors to Buy 2020: Which Is Right For You?

Even though getting to a movie theater is tough right now, you can have the movie theater experience in your own home . Pull up a couch or lay a blanket on the floor and give yourself and your family awesome movie night or binge session. These are the best 4K home and office projectors that you can get for your money.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Choose a 4K Home Projector?

Movie theaters aren't open right now(at the time of publishing) but people still crave that theater experience. There is something about watching a movie or TV on a massive screen that allows folks to dive into whatever they are watching. And if you are a gamer, there is no better feeling than playing your game on a 100+" screen and destroying the competition.

IF you are looking for the right projector to add to your home for you and your family then looking into popular and trusted name brands is a great place to start. The DELL name has been making cutting edge technology like laptops, computers, and projectors for home and office use for years and they have an absolutely stellar track record.

While movies and TV are awesome on a big screen, video games only get better when the screen gets bigger. This Optoma Short Throw Gaming Projector will make the battlefields bigger and brighter and leave your competition in the dust. If you like to sit down for hours of gaming, then adding a 4K projector to your setup is a huge step in the right direction.

Nowadays people want everything to be voice-controlled and completely synched and who can blame them. The advances in modern technology have made life a lot easier for families and households across the country. Getting yourself a projector that can be ceiling mounted and has voice controls like Echo and Google Home is a huge plus. Check out this smart projector from Optoma and you will change the way you watch movies and TV with your friends and family, forever.

See Also: