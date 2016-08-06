22 Best Car Cleaning Kits: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

One of the iconic images of Americana is that of the open highway. We’re a car culture, a country of people who prefer to drive themselves than to be driven. Sure, lots of people these days are turning to Uber and away from car ownership, but there will always be the diehard car enthusiasts.

Indeed, Uber drivers themselves need to take pride in their ride. But even if you don’t have strangers judging the condition of your car up close on a regular basis, taking excellent care of it is the key to maintaining value and a sense of pride in your purchase. Regular maintenance comes first, of course, but second to oil changes and tire pressure checks are frequent car washes to keep the surfaces in good shape.

The presence of a car wash on every other street corner doesn’t cut it for some discerning car owners. Touchless car washes tend not to do a very good job of getting the car clean, but conversely, traditional car washes can be hard on the finish. No matter how they try, the grit from the last car may be embedded in the brushes and sponges that rake over your car when you go through. No, if you want to keep your car in perfect condition, you have to wash it yourself.

To that end, there are no shortage of excellent car washing and detailing kits on the market. These are usually one-purchase buys that contain everything you need to wash and protect your car. Excellent for car collectors maintaining their classics as well as Uber drivers keeping their money-making machines mint.

If you’re a relative novice to cleaning your own car, you might want to take a peek at this Popular Mechanics guide or even this post on Consumer Reports.

If you already have all the gear and are just looking for car wash soap, we have a post dedicated to that here.

Here’s our list of the best car cleaning kits, broken into categories to help you choose what you need to keep your ride gleaming.

Best Starter Car Cleaning Kits

If you have none of the various cleaners and polishes and are just starting out on your quest to have the shiniest automobile on the block, starting with a basic kit is a good idea. These are usually great for getting the car clean and applying a light protective coating. Nothing too high-end here, so prices are generally lower, too.

Pros:

Contains the basics for cleaning your car

Cheaper than larger kits

Good for more regular washes

Straight-forward to use

Cons:

May be lacking one or two necessary items

Many don’t include cleaning implements like sponges and cloths

Interior cleaners often not included

Not always useful for restoration

1. Griot’s Garage Starter Wash and Dry Kit

While somewhat expensive on the face of it, this very basic kit is made up of high-quality materials. The detailing mitt is deep microfiber that is safe for any surface. The six-gallon bucket comes with a lid, casters, measuring cup, and a grate at the bottom that sifts out dirt and debris. The drying towel has enough capacity for a whole car and can dry in a single pass. You also get 64 ounces of car wash soap, which will last a good long while and would be $12.99 alone.

Price: $79.99

Kit contains:

Brilliant Finish car wash – 64 ounces

Microfiber detailing mitt

Six-gallon bucket with casters

One-pass drying towel

2. Meguiar’s 7-Piece Ultimate Car Care Set

Everyone knows Meguiar’s. I would wager that you’ve already even used the Gold Class car wash that comes in this very kit. They make excellent products that are widely available. Even better, their kit is a bit cheaper than the Griot’s Garage kit, even though it lacks a bucket. Still, with the included sponge, once you grab a drying towel and bucket, you’re good to go. This one includes cleaners for the interior, too, so you’ll be able to tackle the entire car with the items in this box.

Price: $49.99

Kit contains:

Sponge

Gold Class car wash shampoo & conditioner – 16 ounces

Whole Car Air Re-Fresher – 2.4 ounces

Perfect Clarity glass cleaner – 16 ounces

Quik Interior Detailer – 16 ounces

Ultimate Quik Wax – 15.2 ounces

Hot Shine tire foam – 19 ounces

3. Armor All National Car Care Kit

We’ve certainly all used Armor All in some capacity before, even if it was just the wipes to clean up the dashboard. This is certainly a basic kit, including just one bottle for each of the surfaces of your car. The key advantage to this one is the price. Even if you pair it with a separate kit of cleaning implements, you’d still be at or below the price of other basic kits. If you happen to already have the mitt and towel you need, this could could save you a lot of money.

Price: $13.47 (33 percent off MSRP)

Kit contains:

Original Protectant interior cleaner – 10 ounces

Glass Wipes – 25 count

Tire foam protectant – 20 ounces

Ultra Shine Wash and Wax – 16 ounces

4. Turtle Wax 5-Piece Complete Care Kit

Turtle Wax is another well-known brand that has been around for ages. This includes a little something for each surface of your car, except for the glass. The key attraction here might be the eponymous wax product, which is a high-quality carnauba wax from the experts on car wax. You even get a microfiber towel for application.

Price: $19.82

Kit contains:

Zip Wax car wash – 16 ounces

Express Shine Carnauba spray wax – 12 ounces

Wet’n Black Ultra Wet tire shine – 12 ounces

Super Protectant interior protectant – 10.4 ounces

Microfiber towel

5. Duragloss Car Care Kit

This kit goes a bit further than the Turtle Wax and Armor All, including everything you need to clean and polish virtually every surface of your car. This kit is focused a bit more on a deep clean than the detailing finish work, though it does include vinyl and leather dressing. The wheel cleaner is especially good for brake dust, so if you opted for those cheaper pads on your last change (come on, admit it, we’ve all been there) and your wheels are covered in black now, you might go with this one to address that issue.

Price: $41.13

Kit contains:

901 car wash concentrate – 16 ounces

265 tire and hose shine – 10 ounces

101 wet look polish – 8 ounces

821 wheel cleaner – 22 ounces

201 vinyl and leather dressing – 8 ounces

Bucket

6. Jax Wax Professional Easy Wash and Wax Car Care Bucket Organizer Kit

This kit includes a resealable bucket that can be used to carry your car cleaning kit with you wherever you go, say, for example, on the road for car shows. The cleaners included in this one are for the exterior only, but somewhat makes up for that with additional towels and applicators. If this isn’t enough for you, we’ll check back in with Jax Wax for their take on the complete kit a bit later in this list.

Price: $58.95

Kit contains:

3.5 gallon bucket

Liquid Carnauba paste wax – 8 ounces

Body shine showroom spray wax – 16 ounces

Wash N Wax soap – 16 ounces

Two microfiber towels – 16 inches square

Wash mitt

Applicator sponge

7. Flash Auto Detailing Kit

Value is the focus of this particular kit. It’s a seven-piece kit focused on exterior cleaning. The spray wax is Teflon-based, like you normally see at car washes. The color coding might be useful to help you keep the products straight at a glance. Everything you need to wash the outside of your car is included, so all you’ll need is an interior cleaning solution and some water. If you like any of these cleaners, you can buy 128 ounce containers to refill the spray bottles with, as well.

Price: $39.95

Kit contains:

Grape Gloss Teflon spray wax – 16 ounces

Brown Royal wheel cleaner – 16 ounces

Deep Purple wash and wax shampoo – 16 ounces

Aqua Gloss tire dressing – 16 ounces

One-gallon bucket

Wash mitt

Microfiber towel

8. Chemical Guys Best Sellers Kit

Chemical Guys makes some serious car cleaning products and it shows in the prices they command. This kit is basic in the sense that it doesn’t offer any implements for getting the job done, focusing instead on six high-end products for cleaning and protecting your car’s surfaces. If you’ve tried other products and found them wanting, try this pricey option for a slightly higher grade of product.

Price: $99.99

Kit contains:

VRP Supershine dressing – 16 ounces

Hybrid V7 Optical Select High Gloss spray sealant and quick detailer – 16 ounces

Inner Clean interior quick detailer and protectant – 16 ounces

Diablo Gel wheel and rim cleaner – 16 ounce

Mr. Pink Super Suds shampoo and conditioner – 16 ounce

JetSeal sealant and paint protectant – 16 ounce

9. Nanoskin AutoScrub Fine Grade Wash Mitt Pro Starter Kit

This kit is the only one in the basic kits that includes anything like a clay bar that is used to remove the fine pits and particulate that gets embedded into car finish. The wash mitt in this package includes nanoskin, which was developed to replace the clay bar while working faster. This one doesn’t include a bucket, but it does include something else none of the other basic kits does: an apron.

Price: $81.83 (5 percent off MSRP)

Kit contains:

Nanoskin wash mitt

Detailing apron

Bubble Bath wash and shine shampoo – 16 ounces

Nano Shock hydrophobic sealant – 16 ounces

Rain Prep glass cleaner – 2 ounces

Rain glass sealant – 2 ounces

10. Carrand 10 Piece Specialty Car Wash Bucket

If some of those products were a bit too intense for you in your search for a basic car cleaning kit, this option might be the one for you. It’s reasonably cheap, for one thing, but that’s partly because it includes implements only, so grab yourself a big bottle of car soap and you’ll be set to perform a basic car wash in your driveway. Or combine this with one of the cleaner-only packages above and you’ll have everything you need.

Price: $34.16

Kit contains:

Three microfiber towels

Two microfiber applicator pads

Microfiber wheel detailer

Microfiber wash mitt

Lug nut brush

Gripper handle

Three-gallon bucket

Best Waterless Car Washing Kits

In some communities, water usage bans make it difficult to wash your car at home. Drought conditions are starting to be prevalent in areas of the country they weren’t before, so this is a consideration. Additionally, sometimes you’re on the road and don’t have access to a ready water supply. This is where waterless car washing kits come in handy. Simply apply and wipe off to keep your car looking its best.

Pros:

No need for water supply

Useful while traveling

Your clothes and shoes stay dry

Saves money in areas where you pay for water

Cons:

Must be performed carefully to avoid scratching finish

Can take far longer than normal car washes

Generally not as effective — may be better for spot cleaning

11. Griot’s Garage Spray-On Car Wash Kit

Paring everything back to the barest essentials, this waterless kit gives you just exactly what you need to clean the exterior of your car and nothing more. This might not cut it for super dirty wheels that need extra scrubbing, but for glass and body panels, this spray-on, wipe-off car wash should do the trick in a pinch.

Allowing the product to sit for 30-45 seconds loosens the dirt, allowing you to easily wipe it away. This might be the best option for tossing in the trunk and touching up between washes.

Price: $29.99

Kit contains:

Griot’s Spray-On car wash – 35 ounces

Three microfiber towels – 15 3/4 inches square

12. Adam’s Waterless Car Wash Collection

This option from Adam’s uses a formula focused on enhanced lubricants, making it extra-slick so that surface dirt is easily removed. At the same time, it doesn’t leave your car glossy so you have the option of leaving it as-is or adding a separate agent specifically for high-gloss finish.

The other charm to this option is that you can choose your initial buy-in. They have options for a one gallon bottle, a five gallon bottle, a 16 ounce spray bottle, a combo with the 16 ounce spray bottle and two towels and this pictured collection. Once you buy any of the options with the spray bottle, you can grab the five gallon refiller later to keep you in wash for a good long time.

Price: $49.99

Kit contains:

Waterless Wash spray bottle – 16 ounces

Waterless Wash refill bottle – one gallon

Funnel

Two cleaning towels

13. Aero Cosmetics Waterless Wash Wax Kit

Do you have an airplane in addition to a car? Even if you don’t, it might give you piece of mind to know that the car wash you’ve chosen is good enough to meet Boeing’s cleaning specifications for aircraft. This is a biodegradable car wash that can be used as a waterless wash, or sprayed on as a wax after a traditional car washing method.

This is the most basic kit, providing you just the car wash and towels. If you prefer, you can also opt for the starter kit, which includes something called Belly Wash. This quantity should be enough to last a good long time with a total of 160 ounces of car wash. Alternatively, you could also opt for their large kit, which includes a mop scrubber with a long handle.

Price: $37.95

Kit contains:

Wash Wax All 16 ounce spray bottle

Wash Wax All 144 ounce refilled bottle

Four microfiber towels

Mini bug scrubber

Best Car Interior Detailing Kits

While most of us have a handle on cleaning the outside of the car to some degree, many times the interior is left to paper towels and a bottle of Windex. There’s nothing wrong with this, exactly, but have you ever observed how much cleaner and newer your car feels after it’s been thoroughly cleaned on the inside? For those who love having their car detailed, you can get kits to do it yourself, complete with separate cleaners and conditioners for the specific surfaces inside the car.

Pros:

Professional-level cleaning products to restore interior surfaces

Specialized products are better for certain surfaces

Help keep your car feeling especially new

Cons:

Most kits don’t include anything for the outside of the car

Somewhat costly

Depending on your car’s materials, may not be necessary

14. Griot’s Garage Ultimate Interior Care Kit

The outside of the car usually only has three types of surfaces: some kind of metal, glass, and rubber. The inside, however, could have any number of different materials, including vinyl, leather, wood, and different plastics. This kit from Griot’s includes virtually everything you need to address these, as well as a handful of applicators.

The only thing it’s missing is something for upholstered surfaces, which the other two interior kits on this list have. For that reason, pick this one if you have leather seats.

Price: $37.11

Kit contains:

Interior Cleaner – 35 ounces

Window Cleaner – 35 ounces

Vinyl & Rubber Dressing – 8 ounces

Leather Care Spray – 8 ounces

Two microfiber cloths

Detail sponge

Spare cloth

15. Adam’s Perfect Interior Kit

While this kit is the priciest of the interior kits on our list, you’re paying for a little more attention to detail. The interior detailer and leather conditioner in this kit both include SPF 65 to protect your car’s surfaces from UV rays. It also includes detailing swabs, for those of you who like to get into every tiny crevice — into vents and the corners of the change holder.

You also get two types of towels and applicators to tackle the whole interior. If your carpets could use a scrub, consider the Interior 6 Pack, which comes with a soft hair brush.

Price: $89.99

Kit contains:

Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner – 16 ounces

Leather & Interior Conditioner – 16 ounces

Glass Cleaner – 16 ounces

Interior Detailer – 16 ounces

Two dressing applicators

Two microfiber glass towels

Two microfiber detailing towels

Ten detailing swabs

Best Complete Car Care Kits

If you’re a serious enthusiast with a rare antique in your care, you don’t want to piecemeal it. You need a total solution, one with everything you’d need to clean your ride inside and out. Whether you just bought a new car or have just completed a restoration, consider these full car care kits to give you all the tools you need to keep every surface looking new.

Pros:

Most kits have everything you need for interior and exterior washes

Some feature carrying cases

Items within kits are usually cheaper compared to prices sold separately

Often include hard-to-find formulations

Cons:

Somewhat expensive

Bottles may run out at uneven rates

Kits may contain cleaners you don’t need

May consider testing something from a manufacturer before investing in the whole line

16. Griot’s Garage Master Car Care Collection with Bucket

If you have nothing at all, not a brush nor a single spray bottle, consider this massive offering. This huge kit includes a cleaner for every surface, as well as a towel or applicator to match. You’ll get everything you need to get started cleaning your car at home, and probably even more. It’s a great kit for restoration as well as continued maintenance. The bucket and detailing guide are nice touches, too.

Price: $386.65

Kit contains:

Car Wash – 16 ounces

Two microfiber wash mitts

Microfiber drying towel

Six-gallon bucket with casters

Spray-On Wax – 35 ounces

Wheel Cleaner – 35 ounces

Two three-finger detail mitts

Long-handle wheel scrubber brush

Rubber Cleaner – 35 ounces

Speed Shine – 35 ounces

Three Speed Shine microfiber cloths

Paint cleaning clay – 8 ounces

Five pairs of vinyl gloves

Fine Hand Polish – 16 ounces

Two cotton polishing pads

Three microfiber polish removal cloths

Best of Show Wax – 15 ounces

Six-inch foam wax pad

Adjustable foam pad holder

Three microfiber wax removal cloths

Vinyl and Rubber Dressing – 8 ounces

Blue detail sponge

Window Cleaner – 35 ounces

Four microfiber window cloths

Interior Cleaner – 35 ounces

Four microfiber interior cloths

Leather Care spray – 8 ounces

Detailer’s handbook

17. Meguiar’s Ultimate Car Care Kit

Striking the balance between the top two, this Meguiar’s kit covers the inside and outside of your car both with cleaners and towels. It doesn’t just focus on the end result, giving you their Ultimate Compound and a pre-waxing glaze, both of which focus on removing paint swirls and scratches before you the liquid wax and detailer.

Choose this one if your paint has some imperfections you need to work out before you get it to the high shine stage. For a little less, you could try their Complete Car Kit, which has a similar set of cleaners, but is maybe not their highest-end product range.

Price: $98.14

Kit contains:

Ultimate Wash and Wax – 48 ounces

Ultimate Compound – 16 ounces

Ultimate Polish – 16 ounces

Ultimate Liquid Wax – 15.2 ounces

Ultimate Protectant – 12 ounces

Ultimate Black – 22 ounces

Ultimate Quik Detailer – 22 ounces

Supreme Shine microfiber towel

Four foam applicator pads

Microfiber wash mitt

Water Magnet microfiber drying towel

18. Jax Wax Complete Scratch-Free Wash Wax and Detail Bucket Car Care Organizer Kit

If you’re thinking that if there’s no bucket, it isn’t a complete kit, I’m with you. Here’s one on which you don’t need to spend nearly $400 just to get them to throw in a bucket. Besides that, this is also a very well-balanced kit that covers all the interior and exterior bases. It even has the first appearance of a tire sponge on this list to apply the Super Blue rubber dressing.

Price: $114.99

Kit contains:

Body Shine – 16 ounces

Liquid Carnauba wax – 16 ounces

Wash and wax – 16 ounces

Super Blue tire and rubber dressing – 16 ounces

Super Citrus degreaser – 32 ounces

Bugzapper bug remover spray – 32 ounces

Glass cleaner – 19 ounces

Applicator sponge

Tire dressing applicator

Wash bucket with grit guard insert

Two waffle weave microfiber towels – 16 inches by 24 inches

Wash mitt

19. Stoner Car Care Complete Car Care and Detailing Kit

Suppose you already have a car wash soap and sponge/towel combination you like. The complete kit you’re looking for should be a bit more specialized. You’re looking to have a product for each minute detail. This kit could be the one for you. With 12 specialty products that do everything from remove bugs and adhesive residue to repel liquids from fabrics, this collection is for carefully treating each surface after you’ve managed the general exterior clean.

Price: $67.21

Kit contains:

Water spot remover – 7 ounces

Trim Cleaner – 13 ounces

Gust spray duster – 8 ounces

Upholstery & Carpet cleaner – 18 ounces

Visible Shine Synthetic Sealant – 16 ounces

Invisible Glass Clean & Repel – 19 ounces

Invisible Glass cleaner – 19 ounces

Terminator tar & sap remover – 19 ounces

Trim Shine vinyl & plastic coating – 12 ounces

More Shine tire finish – 12 ounces

Invisible Glass Washer Fluid Additive – 10 ounces

Spead Bead wax – 15 ounces

Two cleaning cloths

Glass cleaning towel

Two sponges

20. Detail King Auto Detailing Business In A Bucket

This kit has two things none of the others do: a vacuum cleaner and a DVD for how to grow an auto detailing business. Assuming that second part is just extra for the average car owner, the vacuum is a pretty compelling piece. Rather than use your home vacuum, you could leave this one in the garage or shed explicitly for use on your car. Aside from that, you get a full range of cleaners, applicators, and sponges.

If it’s enough to start a business doing it, it’s enough to keep your car looking its best. Oh, and if buying this inspires you to actually start that business, you can get the Start Up Kit II and Start Up Kit III, as well. Be prepared to open your wallet, though.

Price: $284.78

Kit contains:

Bucket Head vacuum cleaner

STS 3000 polymer sealant – 16 ounces

Foam pad

Black Cherry car wash soap – 16 ounces

Pink Power interior cleaner – 16 ounces

Extractor soap – 16 ounces

RTU glass cleaner – 16 ounces

Pearl Gloss interior dressing – 16 ounces

Special Force Plus all purpose cleaner – 16 ounces

Tire & white wall cleaner – 16 ounces

Bug Off bug remover – 16 ounces

Super Blue tire & rubber dressing – 16 ounces

Two microfiber wax applicators

Two microfiber super towels

Super Sucker microfiber drying towel

Bug sponge

How to Start, Operate & Grow an Auto Detailing Business DVD

21. Wolfgang Complete Detailing Tool Bag Kit

Chances are, your tools are well organized in a chest or a bag like this one. Why shouldn’t your car cleaning products also get the same treatment? This handy bag makes it safe and convenient to store the full line of Wolfgang detailing products, which includes something for nearly every condition of paint.

You get clay and clay lubricant for restoring rough finish and deep gloss sealant for protecting that restored surface, but also polish enhancer for new cars. Throw in some cloths and applicators and you have a complete solution.

Price: $169.99

Kit contains:

Auto Bathe – 16 ounces

Paintwork Polish Enhancer – 16 ounces

Clay lubricant – 16 ounces

Elastic Poly clay bar – 200 grams

Deep Gloss Paint Sealant 3.0 – 16 ounces

Instant Detail Spritz – 16 ounces

Two Cobra microfiber detailing cloths

Two Cobra microfiber applicator pads

Two poly foam applicators

Wolfgang handbook and DVD

Detailer’s tool bag

22. Ardex Detailing Kit

If you want to be sure you have exactly what you need for each element of your car, consider this Ardex kit. The bottle sizes are slightly larger on the essentials, giving you more washes per kit. Unlike a few of the other kits that have overlapping waxes, this gives you one bottle per purpose so you don’t need a guide to sort them all out.

They even throw in a spray bottle and, of course, a few towels and an applicator. For a little bit less, you can opt for the 16 ounce kit and save some money.

Price: $139.99

Kit contains:

Wash and wax – 32 ounces

It’s “O.K.” all purpose cleaner – 32 ounces

Miami Shine liquid paste wax – 32 ounces

New Concept tire shine and vinyl and rubber dressing – 32 ounces

A Foam interior cleaner – 18 ounces

A Spot carpet spot remover – 18 ounces

Miracle glass cleaner – 18 ounces

Details coating for hard-to-reach places – 18 ounces

Spray bottle

Four microfiber towels

Applicator sponge

