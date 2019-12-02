Cyber Monday: Save $700 on Flywheel Exercise Bike

Get This Deal Here

It’s that time of year again—the holidays are here and the New Year is around the corner. Get a jump start on those resolutions and save big with these amazing Cyber Monday deals. And if you’re one of the latter, we’ve found an exciting deal for you this morning: Save up to $700 on Flywheel Exercise Bikes.

For those of you that are thinking about getting back into shape, into better shape, or continuing your workout at home, you should seriously consider getting one of the best exercise bikes in the game. Flywheel Sports has been producing quality exercise gear for years and this bike is further proof of their dominance when it comes to home workout products.

Here are the specific Flywheel bikes and exercise equipment on sale for Cyber Monday over at Amazon:

Starting today, Cyber Monday, December 2nd, you can pick up this Flywheel Home Exercise Bike deal that drops the price by $700 down to just $999. That’s a savings of 41%, nearly half off the MSRP.

Not only do you get one of the best performing stationary bikes in the world but you also get two free months of customized cycling and strength workouts that you can stream to your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Get a personal trainer’s assistance without having to pay by the hour. Train and track your progress while also enjoying the multiple seating and grip options with adjustable seat and handlebars.

Starting this morning, December 2, Cyber Monday, you can snag this amazing Reebok Jet 300 Treadmill for under $629, saving you $270.04 off the MSRP or 30%.

The Reebok Jet 300 is a full-size in-home treadmill that rivals those at your local gym. This treadmill is no slouch. Not only does this machine have 15 incline levels but it also boasts 24 motivational programs plus body fat analysis. Genius design and technology it is also MP3 compatible with integrated speakers so you can listen to tunes or an audiobook while you crush mile after mile.

If you’re looking for a great total body exercise machine then look no further because this is one of the most comprehensive universal workout machines on the planet. The Total Gym XLS is not only one of the most used workout machines in the home exercise industry, but it is also used by Chuck Norris so you know it works and is uber tough.

Act now, December 2nd so yu don’t miss out on the massive savings being offered. Then you can start using the Total Gym XLS to start reaching and exceeding those personal goals of yours. Buy this machine soon as Amazon has dropped the price down to $645—that’s 24% or $205 off the MSRP!

This machine will work your arms, legs, back, shoulders and core individually or all at once using resistance and your own bodyweight to shape and sculpt lean muscle. Just fifteen minutes per day and you can start seeing results almost immediately.

Starting today, Cyber Monday, December 2nd, you can save big on this Schwinn AD6 Airdyne Upright Exercise Bike as Amazon has dropped the price down to $479.99—that’s 20% or $1119.01 off the MSRP!

This is the stationary bike that doesn’t just work your legs, it works your arms simultaneously as well. You can get a full-body workout including your back and core while pedaling and pulling/pushing on the handlebars.

The rest of the exercise equipment Cyber Monday deals:

