2021 Black Friday AeroGarden Deals: Save Up to 61%

Whether you’re about to take your first step into hydroponic gardening or you’re looking for the perfect gift for someone who wants to, there’s never been a better time to snag the most popular six plant models and nine plant models with these Black Friday AeroGarden Deals!

You’ll save up to 61% on plant stands and up to 58% on pre-planted grow pods, nutrients, and pest control. Plus, being more self-sufficient is a good idea these days. Growing your own fresh vegetables and herbs can limit your trips to the grocery store. Not only will it save you money, your homegrown produce always tastes better than anything you can buy at the market.

Save $159.98 on AeroGarden Bounty Basic

Grow Fresh Produce 365 Days a Year

The AeroGarden Bounty indoor hydroponic garden lets you grow up to nine plants at a time, year-round, no matter what the weather’s doing outside. It’s one of the most popular eco-friendly gifts for anyone on your Christmas list who values organic growing methods and loves sustainability as a life practice.

The AeroGarden Bounty has room to grow nine plants of many varieties in a healthy hydroponic environment. This hydroponic garden basically uses a water reservoir enriched with special nutrients as the main growing medium. When enhanced by a grow light, plants germinate and grow faster than they would in the ground.

With this deal, you’ll get an organic gourmet herb kit that includes nine seed pods for a variety of your favorites including basil, dill, thyme, parsley, mint, and more. In just a few weeks you’ll be pinching fresh greens for salads and main dishes and they’ll continue to grow and prosper over time. Once you’ve finished harvesting, you can always order the gourmet lettuce pods or cherry tomato pods to try something new.

The secret here is that this garden creates the perfect environment for all your plantings thanks to a full spectrum, 40-watt LED high-efficiency grow light panel that’s tuned to the specific needs of plants. It maximizes photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests.

Set It and Forget It

Even family vacations and business trips can’t stop your indoor garden from prospering because the AeroGarden Bounty has an easy-to-use control panel that tells you exactly when to add water, and it even has a vacation mode! At night, you can dim the lights with the touch of a button, and bring them back to full power in the morning.

Newly Designed Grow Deck

The AeroGarden continues to make improvements and this new model has an improved grow deck that allows plants more room, more aeration, and more space to give you huge harvests of more flavorful foods.

Get this AeroGarden Bounty Black Friday deal while it lasts.

Save 61% on AeroGarden Harvest 360!

For anyone who loves fresh herbs and greens and would really love to grow their own, especially during the winter months, the AeroGarden Harvest 360 is a great last-minute Christmas gift to yourself, especially if you’re in a more compact living environment. This indoor hydroponic system allows you to grow up to six plants at a time and produces robust herbs, greens, and even tomatoes!

It’s a complete system with automatic reminders telling you when it’s time to add water and nutrients, plus it comes with a full spectrum grow light that’s adjustable up to 12 inches as the plants grow. It comes with six pre-seeded pods including Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint, plus a three-ounce bottle of all-natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth).

Buy the AeroGarden Harvest 360 and Save 61% Now!

Save up to 59% on AeroGarden Seed Pod Kits, Nutrients & Pest Control

While the Harvest and Bounty 360 are on sale, Black Friday is also a great time to stock up on seed pods so you’ll never miss a day of growing. Many of their seed pod kits are on sale for up to 59% off today, and it’s also a great time to stock up on nutrients and pest control too. (Yes, even indoor gardens can get pests, although not many!)

Stock Up on Seed Pod Kits, Nutrients & More Up to 59% Off

