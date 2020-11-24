15 Best Early Black Friday Bedding Deals (2020)

These early Black Friday bedding deals promise sweet dreams ahead with huge discounts of up to 72% on your favorite sheets, comforter sets, duvets, and blankets. If you’re looking for deals on other home furnishings, now is the time to dress up your bedroom as well, and we’ve found all the best sleep sets for babies, kids, and grownups.

When is the Best Time to Get Great Bedding Deals?

While lots of experts like NerdWallet have often said that January is traditionally the best month to buy bedding, we've discovered that Black Friday bedding deals might actually rival those deals you'd otherwise be inclined to wait for.

We've found discounts of up to 72% on all sorts of bedding from sheets to bed-in-a-bag sets that give you the full meal deal in one fell swoop. 

Is Egyptian Cotton Bedding Worth the Investment?

There are some great deals on Egyptian cotton sheets and duvet covers right now, but you might be asking whether they're worth paying a higher price than the standard fare. We don't blame you. But here's the thing.

Egyptian cotton is more durable as well as luxurious because it's produced with long-staple cotton fibers, per this explanation from Wirecutter. This bedding often has a much higher thread count which also makes it feel more delicious against the skin.

Does Thread Count Really Matter?

It seems intuitive to think that the higher the thread count, the better the bedding, right? But that's not always the case according to the experts at HGTV. In fact, there are many factors that determine sheet quality, including how they are finished. 

You might find a great deal on 200 thread count sheets like this set from Lacoste that have a crisp finish and get great reviews. They're 56% off right now, which is a killer deal. 

While microfiber sheets often have higher thread counts noted, they're also hotter. If you're searching for new bedding because you're a sweaty sleeper, check out our recommendations for cooling bed sheets, pillows, and mattress covers

Are Throws Part of Black Friday Bedding Deals?

Throws have become a popular item to use when you're lounging around somewhere besides your bed. These blankets are generally smaller and perfect for snuggling up for movie time on the couch or getting cozy with a new favorite novel. 

If you're wondering what the difference is between a blanket and a throw, it boils down to size and looks according to the experts at Spring Hometextile. Throws tend to be a bit better looking as well as more manageable. They're usually pretty enough to toss over the back of a chair or couch as a decor piece when they're not in use.

We'd definitely snag this Greenland Home Fashions Medina Throw Blanket at 61% off or if you're after one that's a simpler pop of color, these Brielle Cozy Cable Knit Throws are a great deal all the time and they feature a fluffy sherpa lining.

