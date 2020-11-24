15 Best Early Black Friday Bedding Deals (2020)

These early Black Friday bedding deals promise sweet dreams ahead with huge discounts of up to 72% on your favorite sheets, comforter sets, duvets, and blankets. If you’re looking for deals on other home furnishings, now is the time to dress up your bedroom as well, and we’ve found all the best sleep sets for babies, kids, and grownups.
When you’re searching for a vintage-looking bed set, this tufted cotton bedspread and shams look straight out of Victorian England. The plush chenille medallion and surrounding pattern are stitched into a 100% cotton backer. This heirloom-quality bedspread is machine washable and can be tumbled dry. Unlike many bedspreads these days, this one goes all the way to the floor with enough fabric to form the perfect bells on the corner. The bedspread is on sale for Black Friday at 47% off. You can also order matching shams, however, they’re not on sale at the moment.
Get this Madison Park white tufted chenille bedspread that comes with two matching shams for 47% off during Black Friday week. It’s also made of cozy cotton.
As you put together your beach themed bedroom these Poppy & Fritz cotton percale sheets will add the perfect touch. The crisp white background is peppered with a geometric pattern of navy blue seaside icons from starfish and sand dollars to lobsters, crabs, kelp, and more. This queen set features a fitted sheet that has elastic all the way around to keep it snuggly attached to your mattress, along with a flat sheet and two pillowcases. Get these 200 thread count sheets right now for 52% off, and you can get many different Poppy & Fritz print sheets at similar savings with these Black Friday bedding deals.
For all the proverbially cold sleepers in the world, there’s nothing quite like an electric blanket to keep you seriously cozy all night long, and this plush version from Beautyrest is a perfect option. With two controllers for the larger sizes, each person can independently set it to their comfort level with 20 individual heat settings. Plus, you’ll never need to crawl into a cold bed again because you can preheat your blanket, and sleep easy knowing it’ll automatically shut off after ten hours.
The flexible wire element inside the blanket helps to evenly distribute heat for relaxation and pain relief. The exterior is plush 100% Microlight which feels soft against your skin, and better yet, is machine washable. This blanket comes with a five-year limited warranty and it comes in a variety of colors to coordinate with your bedding. Get it right now for 40% off for the king size blanket.
Channel your inner hippie with this colorful Bohemian stripe bedding set from Lush Decor. Featuring brilliant hues of red, turquoise, and tangerine, and contrasted with wild black and white and red and white floral prints, this bedding set expresses the kind of free-spirited optimism of the hippie generation. The reversible quilt serves up a bold geometric print on the back that encompasses all the colors that you see on the front. The shams offer the same print options as the quilt, so you can choose which ever side as the mood strikes you.
Made of 100% soft cotton, this bedding deal is 69% off the regular price in the full/queen size and 72% off the king set. If you’re like us, you’ll want to add a few extra throw pillows to your bedding mix and these 18 inch pillow covers from Highpot would go perfectly with your bed set.
Have you been searching for a playful nature-inspired comforter set for one of your kids’ rooms or even your own space? This adorable light-hearted bedding set couldn’t be more a more perfect option with its splashy print of foxes, birds, flowers, and other natural elements. The quilted comforter and shams are machine washable and feature a reversible print of gray and white. This set also comes with a clever fox-shaped pillow that adds a total touch of whimsey to this cute bedding package. Get it right now for 70% off for the twin set or 72% off for the full/queen size.
If you’re looking for a bedding set with a brighter splash of color, this fun fox print also comes in a navy and orange combo that’s 69% off the regular price.
If you love the warmth of a down comforter but you don’t like the weight of one, the Sleep Philosophy Wonder Down Alternative Blanket is going to unlock sweet dreams ahead, especially when you can get it with this Black Friday deal for $50 off the regular price. With a 300 thread count cotton sateen cover, this blanket is filled with a washable blend of polyester and wool batting that’s breathable, moisture-wicking, and temperature regulating so you’ll feel cozy and comfy all night long.
You’ll also love that it’s odor-resistant and hypoallergenic, so even if you’re sensitive to wool, this blanket won’t kick up your allergies. It’s quilted in with a beautiful cloud pattern which serves to hold the filling in place and keep it from bunching up, which can be an issue with natural down blankets. This blanket is available in twin, full/queen, and king sizes and all of them are more than 40% off.
If you’ve struggled with anxiety and its impact on the quality of your sleep, it might be time to get a weighted blanket like this one that adds just enough calm-inducing pressure to ease your nerves. At 15 pounds, this blanket is filled with tiny micro-glass beads that literally surround your body like a hug. These beads are sewn into baffles to ensure that you feel even pressure every time you lay down.
The blanket features a breathable cotton/poly shell, and it comes with a super soft plush microfiber cover that’s removable and machine washable. This blanket is the ideal weight for anyone between 100-200 pounds. If you’ve been wondering whether the weighted blanket craze is just a fad, this article from Penn Medicine outlines a variety of ways weighted blankets actually help you. Another thing that’s bound to give you some peace of mind is that you can get this blanket for 54% off the regular price. That’s sure to make you sleep easier.
For anyone who loves the shabby chic, farmhouse, or even English cottage design aesthetics, Laura Ashley has been there to answer the call, and these pretty flannel sheets are exactly the way to give your bedroom that kind of warm and welcoming feel. Made of high-quality 100% brushed cotton flannel, they’ll also feel soft and warm to snuggle up in when you first crawl into bed at night. This queen-size sheet set comes with a fitted bottom sheet, flat top sheet, and two pillowcases. They’re machine washable and can be tumbled dry without shrinking. Get them right now with this awesome bedding deal for 43% off the regular price.
These sheets come in twin, full, and king size as well, all of which are discounted quite deeply for Black Friday. If you’re looking for a more masculine set of sheets, the Victoria Beige print flannel sheets are also 43% off in several different sizes and even more deeply marked down in twin size.
When you’ve got a kiddo who’s transitioning from the crib or toddler bed to a twin, this super cute bedding set is going to make them want to climb right into their new big bed. Printed with cars and trucks and signs of all kinds, this set is filled with bright colors that will keep their imagination flowing. This five-piece set includes a cotton/poly blend comforter that’s printed with all the trucks and more on one side but reverses to a simple blue and white large gingham print on the back.
The 180 thread count sheets and pillowcase have a white background but they’re printed with so many different things from police cars and fire trucks to blimps, airplanes, Vespas, and more, while the sham is printed to match the comforter. Get this sweet kids’ set for 56% off while this Black Friday deal lasts.
Get your safari mojo on when you swap out your old boring bedding and replace it with this fun elephant themed comforter set. In subtle shades of gray, white, aqua, and pink, the quilted comforter fits either a full or queen-size bed. While the front features elephants as well as a variety of geometric patterns, the reverse is gray with white polka dots.
This five-piece bed set comes with two reversible shams, as well as two decorative pillows. They’re easy-care polyester and can go in the washer and dryer with no worries. Get this set for a whopping 65% with Amazon Black Friday bedding deals. You can also get this clever set for a day bed and it’s also at that same deep discount.
When it comes to bedding, thread count matters. That’s what makes this Egyptian cotton duvet cover set a must have, in addition to the fact that it’s 32% off with Black Friday bedding deals. This set is made with 100% pure Egyptian cotton and features a 650 thread count to make it feel so luxurious and soft. The cotton has been combed to remove all but the finest and longest fibers, adding another element to the luxurious feel.
This set has a beautiful sateen finish, so it adds a touch of shimmer to your bedding to add even more elegance. This set comes in all bed sizes, and a variety of colors, although not all are as deeply discounted as this neutral gray set.
Just in case you’re shopping for a baby’s room but you don’t know whether the baby in question is a girl or a boy, there’s always a great unisex nursery choice, and that’s Mickey Mouse. This cheerful baby bedding set is perfect for a neutral nursery and comes in crisp navy and white tones. This four-piece Mickey Mouse crib set includes a cute patchwork comforter, fitted crib sheet, dust ruffle, and a matching diaper stacker. It’s the perfect baby shower gift that you can buy ahead while it’s marked down by $91. This Black Friday find is 48% off right now.
If you’re looking to strike a more vibrant chord with a color palette that will keep baby looking at the hues and patterns around them, this adorable Disney Nemo three-piece crib bedding set is 40% off today as well.
If you’ve never experienced sleeping under a natural goose down comforter you’re in for a surprising treat. This Kathy Ireland goose down comforter is filled with a lofty blend of all-natural small white goose feathers and large white goose down clusters. These combine to trap heat and provide “just-right” year-round sleeping comfort. Goose down is naturally temperature regulating, so you won’t get cold in the winter but you’ll also stay cool in the summer.
The 240 thread count cotton cover is comfortable next to your skin, although you might opt for a duvet cover to keep your comforter from needing to be laundered too frequently. The down filling stays in place thanks to sewn-through baffles that prevent the feathers from getting matted. Get this comforter during Black Friday week for 65% off the list price.
If you’ve been waiting to redo your bedroom because you just couldn’t afford all the fixes at once, you can revamp your room in a sleek black and white motif with this Chic Home Zarah Queen bedding set that has absolutely everything you’ll need. Let’s just start with the comforter which is covered in a premium quality engineered microfiber fabric that feels like cotton but is seriously soft to the touch. It’s stuffed with 100% hypoallergenic synthetic filling that’s lightweight and breathable.
This ten-piece set also comes with a queen-sized sheet set including pillowcases, two Euro-style pillow shams, plus three accent pillows. With Amazon black Friday bedding deals, you can get this set for 58% off the regular price on this set that was selling for $282 just last summer. If the black and white palette isn’t your style, you can also get a couple of other color choices, both at more than 50% off the regular price.
Perfect for those summer nights when you just want a breathable lightweight blanket to snooze with, these Eddie Bauer 100% cotton herringbone blankets are an ideal choice that will give you years of wear. These are the ideal blankets to keep at the lake house or cabin, because you can store them, and unlike wool, the moths won’t attack them.
These cotton blankets are hemmed on all sides so they won’t fray, and they’re also machine washable. They keep their shape even after washing, although they will produce a bit of lint the first few times in the dryer. Get these blankets in a variety of sizes and colors for up to 48% off the regular price. Stock up now for the summer ahead.