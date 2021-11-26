Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals: Save up to 50%

If there’s such a thing as a luxury brand of gaming headsets, it’s the EPOS | Sennheiser range.

The EPOS I Sennheiser GSP 602 is an audiophile grade gaming headset. And now it’s slightly cheaper. What more could you ask for?

This is a closed-back headset. Without getting into a load of headphones jargon, it basically means sound is pushed straight into the ear without (much) air passing through and minimal sound leakage. Closed-back headphones are a favorite of mine, simply because they allow sound to permeate with minimal interruption. In short, you will hear every creak of a door or every distant bullet.

The long and short of it all is this: if you’re after a clear, balanced audio environment to game in, you want the EPOS I Sennheiser GSP 602.