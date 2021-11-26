Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals: Save up to 50%

Shop All Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals Here
Nothing beats owning a high-quality gaming headset. Pick a good pair and they will transform your gaming experience.
If you’ve been holding off until the price is right, these Black Friday Gaming Headset deals have all the headsets you need to check out, for every kind of budget.
If there’s such a thing as a luxury brand of gaming headsets, it’s the EPOS | Sennheiser range.
The EPOS I Sennheiser GSP 602 is an audiophile grade gaming headset. And now it’s slightly cheaper. What more could you ask for?
This is a closed-back headset. Without getting into a load of headphones jargon, it basically means sound is pushed straight into the ear without (much) air passing through and minimal sound leakage. Closed-back headphones are a favorite of mine, simply because they allow sound to permeate with minimal interruption. In short, you will hear every creak of a door or every distant bullet.
The long and short of it all is this: if you’re after a clear, balanced audio environment to game in, you want the EPOS I Sennheiser GSP 602.
To give you an idea of how over-the-top the is Corsair Virtuoso Gaming Headset is, let’s look at some of the facts.
It offers up 7.1 surround sound on PC, boasts a frequency range of 20Hz-40,000Hz, RGB lighting, an Omni-directional mic, memory foam padding, and a 60-foot range. That is all kinds of ridiculous. If you’re after an audiophile-grade gaming headset, this is it.
The espresso look may not be for everyone, but as a collector of headphones, I’m a fan. They’re obscene, which kind of blends into just how high-end this headset really is.
If you’re after something sleek and stylish, the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset is where it’s at.
The matte finish on this thing is absolutely gorgeous. It feels and looks premium.
In terms of sound quality, Razer has shown it knows what its doing with gaming headsets. Sound will always be spacious with enough room to breathe while still focusing on the small points.
A single charge will last gamers around 20 hours. That’s not the longest-lasting headset out there, but it’s more than enough for a full play session.
One thing to note, because of the way they’re set up, some consoles will require the use of the included Razer wireless dongle to connect. That’s not a deal-breaker by any means but it’s worth knowing ahead of time so you can plan out your USB ports in advance to see if you’ve got the space.
The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset is the perfect headset for kids. It’s durable, affordable, and offers up good quality for the price.
While the Arctis 1 isn’t going to rival the Arctis Pro + GameDAC any time soon, it’s still great value. Sound is clear, as is the mic. It won’t be as clear as the more high-end gaming headsets, but kids most likely won’t notice the difference. For chatting on Discord or in online games, this headset does the job and then some.
It’s also a wired headset, which means you don’t need to worry about dongles or the like. Just plug it into something a 3.5mm socket and it’ll work. It’s as easy as that.
Logitech is a company that’s won me round in recent years. The company’s tech has improved tenfold and the headsets are now easy to recommend. Even more so when they’re 50 percent off thanks to these Black Friday gaming headset deals.
The Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset isn’t going to rival the pricier options in terms of audio quality, but then it’s not meant to either. It’ll offer up clear sound and features a good mic. For the price, that’s all you need.
The headset also boasts a rather handy flip-to-mute function in the mic. Just flip it up and it’ll mute. Pull it down and you’re free to talk. Not bad, eh?