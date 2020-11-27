Prime Day Deal: Up to 50% off Razer PC Gaming Gear

Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 is in full effect, and you couldn’t call this a real Black Friday without some deals from the gaming accessory juggernaut Razer. If you or a gamer you know has been waiting to upgrade their setup, then now is when your patience pays off. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals on Razer products including keyboards, mice, headsets, and more.

Browse all Razer gaming gear deals here

29% Off Razer DeathAdder v2 Gaming Mouse

The Razer DeathAdder v2 Gaming Mouse is one of the most popular gaming mice of all time. Right now you can snag it for $20 off, making now a great time to upgrade to something tried and true. The DeathAdder v2 has 8 programmable buttons which are all distributed across the top and sides of the mouse for maximum ergonomics. It also has an ultra-detailed 20k DPI optical sensor so you can click on the exact pixel you need to when the time comes.

Buy the Razer DeathAdder v2 Gaming Mouse here

24% Off Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad

No, this isn’t an expensive fidget spinner. The Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad is an extension to a normal keyboard, which you can connect via USB then use the Razer Chroma software to program. You get a total of 32 macro keys as well as an extra scroll wheel and an 8-way thumbpad. That’s hotkeys for days.

Buy the Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad here

45% Off Razer Kraken Tournament Edition 7.1 Gaming Headset

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition 7.1 Gaming Headset is one of the best entry-level 7.1 surround headsets on the market. Period. Whether you love or hate the color scheme of their products, you can’t deny the quality of their custom-tuned 50 mm drivers and ultra-comfy gel-infused earpads. You also can’t argue with a 45 percent discount off MSRP. Nice.

Buy the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition 7.1 Gaming Headset here

Is Razer a Good Brand?

Razer is an undeniably popular brand with many award-winning PC gaming accessories on their roster. However, if you spend enough time browsing Reddit you will undoubtedly find some conflicting opinions about the brand. So, objectively speaking, is Razer gaming gear any good?

Well in my decade-plus of gaming, they have never done me wrong. And other reputable review sources agree. My colleagues over at Laptopmag.com highlight Razer as a top laptop brand of 2020. They cite Razer’s sleek design, great customer service, and constant innovation. Granted, this applies to their laptop builds but the same can definitely be said for their accessories.

The one category in which Razer falls short is price value, but that is nothing serious to worry about when their products are massively discounted for Black Friday 2020.

See Also

The Heavy Black Friday Hub

5 Best Black Friday Router Deals on Amazon

9 Best Black Friday Laptop Deals on Amazon